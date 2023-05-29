BMW 5-Series (2024)

BMW 5-Series

Introducing the all-new BMW 5 Series, now more dynamic than ever before! Packed with a plethora of digital innovations and, for the very first time, available as a fully electric option - it's a game-changer. Say hello to the groundbreaking BMW i5, the latest iteration of the beloved BMW 5 Series, leading the charge towards sustainable luxury mobility. This eighth-generation marvel continues to embody cutting-edge technology, paired with a sporty yet elegant design, offering the unparalleled performance and comfort that only a BMW can provide.

Get ready, as the global release of the new BMW 5 Series kicks off in October 2023. This new generation will be accessible worldwide, boasting an all-electric powertrain. But that's not all - its versatile architecture also caters to highly efficient internal combustion engines equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. And for those in the United States, there's even more to look forward to. Starting from 2024, the plug-in hybrid system will make its way across the pond, offering an exceptional driving experience.

The segment benchmark continues a long success story.

Let's rewind to 1972, where the triumphant tale of the BMW 5 Series begins. This is when the very first generation of this sleek and sophisticated four-door sedan made its grand debut. Fast forward through the years, and we witness the global adoration for the BMW 5 Series growing stronger with each passing moment. Why? Well, it's simple. This remarkable vehicle effortlessly blends exhilarating performance with exceptional long-distance comfort, solidifying its position as the ultimate business sedan.

By the time spring 2023 arrives, the production numbers speak for themselves. A staggering ten million BMW 5 Series cars have rolled off the assembly line, leaving an indelible mark on the automotive world.

Base MSRPs of models available at launch are as follows:

530i $57,900 + $995 destination and handling

530i xDrive $60,200 + $995 destination and handling

i5 eDrive40 $66,800 + $995 destination and handling

i5 M60 xDrive $84,100 + $995 destination and handling

540i xDrive* $64,900 + $995 destination and handling

*540i xDrive production starts November 2023

Traditional production site celebrates anniversary.

Continuing a long-standing tradition, the brand-new BMW 5 Series is proudly crafted at the renowned Plant Dingolfing. This manufacturing facility holds a special place in BMW's heart as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. Cast your mind back to 1973 when the first-ever vehicle to roll off this production line was the legendary first-generation E12 5 Series. Today, the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing holds not just the prestigious title of being the primary hub for crafting luxury-class BMW vehicles but also serves as the company's e-drive production competence center.

This remarkable location takes pride in producing both the electric motors and high-voltage batteries for the groundbreaking BMW i5 right on its premises. With such expertise and innovation housed under one roof, Dingolfing stands as a symbol of the BMW Group's commitment to advancing electric mobility and ensuring the highest quality standards for their esteemed customers.

2024 BMW 5-Series

Sporty, elegant sedan at the heart of the brand portfolio.

Get ready to feast your eyes on the reimagined exterior design of the new generation BMW 5 Series, perfectly capturing the sporty elegance that BMW is known for in their current design language. With a look that's truly unique, the new BMW 5 Series takes center stage among the brand's lineup of four-door models. It confidently exudes a sense of presence and sophistication, surpassing the 3 Series in terms of presence and elegance, while outshining the 7 Series with its dynamic and sporty flair.

But that's not all. The new BMW 5 Series demands attention with its athletic proportions and larger exterior dimensions compared to its predecessor. It's grown by 3.4 inches in length, stretching out to an impressive 199.2 inches. In width, it has expanded by 1.3 inches to a notable 74.8 inches, and in height, it rises by 1.4 inches to a striking 59.6 inches. Furthermore, the wheelbase has been extended by 0.8 inches, now measuring 117.9 inches, which greatly enhances seating comfort, particularly in the rear. Prepare to be amazed by the enhanced aesthetics and enhanced passenger experience this evolution brings.

Modern front design with nearly vertical daytime driving light icons and optional illuminated BMW kidney grille.

Prepare to be captivated by the front view of the all-new BMW 5 Series Sedan, as it showcases a modern take on the iconic features that define the brand. At the forefront, you'll find the brand's signature twin headlights and the unmistakable BMW kidney grille, both reimagined for a contemporary twist. The LED headlights adopt a minimalist design, presenting the classic four-lamp face in a sleek and modern form. The outer edges of the headlights feature two vertical LED elements that serve as striking daytime running lights and turn signals.

But let's not forget the true star of the show—the BMW kidney grille. Drawing inspiration from the legendary "Sharknose" of earlier 5 Series generations, it boldly projects forward, becoming the visual centerpiece of the front fascia. All the lines of the front apron and the elongated hood gracefully converge towards this prominent grille, creating a harmonious flow. With its broad surround and the option for an illuminated contour line, the BMW kidney grille exudes an unmistakably sporty allure, giving the front view an extra touch of flair that's impossible to ignore.

Sporty silhouette and dynamically stretched proportions.

When it comes to the side view of the new BMW 5 Series, prepare to be mesmerized by its clear and simplified design language. Instantly noticeable are its dynamically elongated proportions, accentuated by a long hood and an almost upright BMW kidney grille that proudly commands attention. The sporty essence of the three-box design is further emphasized by the steeply sloping A-pillar, the gracefully flowing roofline towards the rear, and the gradually sloping trunk line.

Taking a closer look at the side section, you'll be captivated by its athletic demeanor. The high shoulder line, combined with meticulously sculpted surfaces and two distinctive character lines, exude a sense of power and agility. To add a touch of visual contrast and to create a sleeker profile, black side skirts elegantly complement the rest of the bodywork. The door handles seamlessly integrate with the surrounding surfaces, ensuring a seamless appearance. And let's not forget the iconic Hofmeister kink, subtly highlighted by a graphic element featuring the number '5' embossed on the side window surround. It's these subtle yet remarkable details that make the new BMW 5 Series an absolute sight to behold from every angle.

Powerful rear end with expressively designed lighting.

As we move towards the back, the lines of the shoulder and roof seamlessly blend into the light shapes. Horizontal lines give that wide and strong look to the rear view.

The sleek rear lights put a fresh spin on the iconic L-shaped lights of the brand. Inside, four slim LED strips handle the lighting duties, lined up horizontally. They're separated by a cool chrome strip shaped like an "L."

Wide range of paintwork, BMW i5 M60 xDrive and M Sport Package with specific design features.

You've got options when it comes to the exterior paint colors. Choose from a solid finish, nine metallic finishes, or three unique BMW Individual paint finishes, including two eye-catching Frozen paint options.

To enhance the dynamic performance, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive boasts distinctive design features. These include a front apron with black central surfaces and large air intakes, a grille with horizontal slats and the M logo, high-gloss black side skirts and exterior mirror caps, 19-inch M light alloy wheels, and a rear apron with a prominent diffuser insert. These elements truly emphasize the sporty character of the M Performance model.

If you opt for other 5 Series models, you can still enhance their athleticism with the optional M Sport Package. This package features M-specific design elements such as large air intakes at the front, flared side skirts, high-gloss black window trim, a rear apron with a diffuser insert, and 19-inch M light alloy wheels.

For an even more advanced sporty appearance, consider the available M Sport Professional package, which can be added to any 5 Series model. This package includes an illuminated BMW kidney grille framed in high-gloss black, M Shadowline headlights, a subtle rear spoiler, and Extended Shadowline trim. And if you go for the M Sport Professional package, you can even opt for red calipers to complement the M Sport brakes.

Interior and Equipment. Driving pleasure and travel comfort combined with innovative flair.

The new BMW 5 Series provides the perfect blend of BMW driving pleasure for everyday commutes and exceptional comfort for long journeys. Inside, you'll find a spacious environment with modern functionality, excellent acoustic comfort, high-quality materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and cutting-edge digital services. It's a truly immersive experience.

The interior boasts a clear and modern design, exuding a sporty vibe and featuring innovative equipment designed to enhance traveling comfort. This showcases the vehicle's character as a dynamic business sedan for the digital era.

Central to the interior redesign is the fully digital BMW Curved Display, which puts a fresh spin on the brand's driver-oriented approach. Additional innovations include the BMW Interaction Bar with ambient lighting in the instrument panel and door area (standard on i5 models, optional on 530i and 530i xDrive), My Modes for personalized driving and interior experiences, and the new gear selector switch on the center console control panel. With an expanded range of standard features compared to its predecessor and a restructured options lineup, comfort and individuality reach new heights.

Fully digital BMW Curved Display with new graphic display and optimized touch operation thanks to BMW Operating System 8.5 with QuickSelect.

The BMW Curved Display is a standout feature, with its frameless glass surface and slight inclination towards the driver. It combines a 12.3-inch Information Display behind the steering wheel with a 14.9-inch Control Display, creating a seamless and fully digital unit of exceptional resolution. This display serves as the focal point for the multi-sensory BMW iDrive experience, which is now powered by the latest generation BMW Operating System 8.5. It introduces a new graphic display with a clear start screen and QuickSelect access for easy and intuitive touch operation.

The control system is primarily designed for touch screen and natural language interaction, while also incorporating steering wheel buttons and the BMW iDrive Controller on the center console. Optional features include the BMW Head-Up Display and BMW Natural Interaction, enabling gesture-based control. With the advancements in digitalization, the number of physical buttons, knobs, and controls in the cockpit has been significantly reduced. They are now used where they offer the most efficient and intuitive operation.

The BMW Operating System 8.5 presents a start screen that consistently displays the navigation map or other customizable content. Vertically arranged widgets are available on the driver's side of the Control Display, and users can easily switch between them by swiping vertically. Some widgets also allow horizontal swiping to access different content within them, such as in the "My Vehicle" area.

QuickSelect provides direct access to various functions without the need to navigate through submenus. Once the desired settings are made, tapping the Home symbol at the bottom of the display brings you back to the start screen. Alongside the Home symbol, you'll find direct access symbols for climate control, All Apps menu, Navigation, Media, Communication, Apple CarPlay®, and Android Auto™.

BMW Operating System 8.5 in the new BMW 5 Series offers an expanded range of digital content for information and entertainment. It delivers faster update cycles, improved information on charging points for electric vehicles, and optimized access to specific online services. The Control Display supports a wide range of video streaming and introduces an innovative in-car gaming experience with the AirConsole platform, which makes its debut in the new BMW 5 Series.

In-car gaming with AirConsole premieres in the new BMW 5 Series.

In collaboration with the gaming platform AirConsole, BMW introduces a unique and innovative in-car gaming experience in the new BMW 5 Series. Whether waiting for the high-voltage battery of the BMW i5 to charge or during stationary moments, drivers and passengers can enjoy casual gaming right from their vehicle.

Getting started with AirConsole is effortless. Players only need their smartphones, which serve as controllers, and the BMW Curved Display. By launching the AirConsole app in the vehicle and scanning a QR code on the Curved Display, a seamless connection is established between the smartphones and the vehicle. Players can jump right into the gaming experience without any delay.

AirConsole technology allows for instant delivery of games wirelessly, with players controlling the games through their smartphones. This unique setup enables multiple players to join in the in-car gaming fun simultaneously, including passengers in the rear. Whether playing solo, together, or in competitive mode, everyone can participate and have a great time.

The selection of games offered focuses on casual gaming, which is known for its easy accessibility and intuitive gameplay. At the market launch of the new BMW 5 Series, players can choose from a variety of genres, including racing, sports, quiz, simulation, strategy, jump-and-run, and puzzle games. Around 20 titles will be available from the start, featuring games like "Go Kart Go," "Golazo," "Music Guess," and "Overcooked." The game portfolio will continue to expand, offering even more options for endless entertainment.

BMW Interaction Bar with touch function and lighting effects.

The BMW Interaction Bar brings together captivating design and modern functionality. Initially introduced in the new BMW 7 Series, it now comes as standard in the BMW i5 models and is available as an option for the new BMW 530i and 530i xDrive. This eye-catching functional unit, featuring a backlit surface with a distinctive crystalline structure, extends seamlessly from the trim strip across the entire width of the instrument panel and into the door panels. It incorporates touch-sensitive control panels for managing ventilation, air conditioning, and activating the hazard warning lights. The lighting of the BMW Interaction Bar can be customized or synchronized with the selected My Modes, adding a personalized touch to the overall ambiance.

Available fully leather-free interior.

The seats in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan have undergone a redesign to enhance comfort and offer optimal adjustability. Sport seats come as standard equipment, while the i5 M60 xDrive model includes multi-contour seats as standard and they are available as an option for other models.

The outer rear seats feature extended backrests that reach into the door areas, particularly in the shoulder region, ensuring enhanced seating comfort. The smooth transition from the instrument panel to the rear backrests and door panels creates a harmonious enclosure of the entire passenger compartment. The folding rear seat backrest is split into a 40:20:40 ratio, allowing for individual or combined folding to accommodate long cargo items. The new BMW i5 offers a luggage compartment with 17.3 cubic feet of storage, while the 530i and 530i xDrive models provide 18.4 cubic feet.

For those seeking a leather-free interior, the new BMW 5 Series offers an option for a fully leather-free configuration. The seats, dashboard, door panels, and steering wheel are upholstered in a leather-like, perforated Veganza material. Additionally, the option of Extended Merino leather upholstery in various bicolor combinations is still available.

The M Sport Package for the new BMW 5 Series includes exclusive seat surfaces finished in Veganza/Alcantara, featuring unique perforation in the shoulder area and translucent accents in red and blue. The sporty atmosphere is further enhanced by M pedals, an M driver's footrest, and M-specific displays on the Information Display.

Climate control with almost invisible vents, heat pump technology in the BMW i5.

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan comes equipped with automatic air conditioning that offers an expanded range of features and advanced control logic as standard. Instead of traditional air vents, seam vents are integrated into the instrument panel area, positioned at the same level as the BMW Interaction Bar. These vents can be adjusted using control levers to vary the direction of the airflow. Additionally, the air conditioning and ventilation system can be controlled via the touch function on the control display, providing convenient access to the settings.

Fixed panoramic glass roof with significantly enlarged viewing area.

For the first time in any BMW 5 Series sedan, customers have the option to replace the standard slide-and-tilt moonroof with a panoramic Sky Lounge roof. This unique feature is designed as a fixed structural module that seamlessly connects nearly the entire roof surface, extending from just behind the windscreen to almost the rear window. With dimensions of 33 inches in length and 32 inches in width, the viewing area of the panoramic roof is nearly 90 percent larger than that of the standard moonroof. This expansive glass panel floods the interior with abundant natural light, creating a spacious and airy atmosphere. To provide shading when needed, an interior sunblind can be utilized.

Drive and charging technology. Dazzling performance and outstanding effiiciency.

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan is built on a flexible drive architecture that allows for various technologies, making it the first model to be offered with both all-electric and highly efficient internal combustion engine options. This global strategy ensures that customers worldwide have access to models that suit their individual preferences, infrastructure availability, and legal requirements.

BMW's electric motors are renowned for their exceptional power density and efficiency. They operate based on the principle of a current-excited synchronous machine, eliminating the need for rare earth metals in the manufacturing of magnetic components for the rotor. The initial release of the all-electric BMW i5 will include two model variants. The top-tier offering is the BMW i5 M60 xDrive performance model, positioned as the flagship of the 5 Series lineup. Additionally, the BMW i5 eDrive40 features the latest advancements in fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

BMW i5 eDrive40: Advanced BMW eDrive technology, traditional rear-wheel drive.

The BMW i5 eDrive40 features an electric motor positioned at the rear axle, delivering an impressive maximum power output of 335 horsepower and a maximum torque of 295 lb-ft. When utilizing the Sport Boost or Launch Control function, the torque is increased to 317 lb-ft.

Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in the BMW i5 eDrive40 takes just 5.7 seconds, showcasing its impressive performance capabilities. The top speed of the vehicle is electronically limited to 120 mph, ensuring a controlled and safe driving experience.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive: All-electric driving pleasure at the top of the model range.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive represents the pinnacle of the 5 Series lineup, combining a powerful 590 horsepower electric drivetrain with the renowned performance characteristics of BMW M vehicles and distinctive design elements.

The vehicle utilizes two integrated drive units, located on the front and rear axles, which house the electric motor, power electronics, and transmission in a compact and unified housing. This configuration forms an electric all-wheel drive system, delivering exceptional dynamic performance. The rear electric motor generates a maximum power output of 335 horsepower, while the front motor produces 257 horsepower. Combined, both motors generate a total system torque of 549 lb-ft, which can be increased to 605 lb-ft with the activation of M Sport Boost or M Launch Control function.

With this impressive power, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in a thrilling 3.7 seconds, and the power delivery remains strong as speeds increase. The maximum speed of the vehicle is electronically limited to 143 mph when equipped with performance tires (130 mph with all-season tires).

To unleash the full power on demand, both the BMW i5 M60 xDrive and i5 eDrive40 (with the optional M Sport package) feature a "Boost" shift paddle located near the left steering wheel spoke. By pulling the paddle for more than 0.8 seconds, a Sport Boost indicator appears on the Information Display, signifying the request for maximum acceleration. Simultaneously, the Iconic Sounds Electric sound changes to SPORT mode, enhancing the driving experience.

Additionally, when equipped with the M Sport Package Pro, the Launch Control function, which enables extremely dynamic acceleration from a standstill, is available for both the i5 M60 xDrive and i5 eDrive40. This function ensures precise coordination of the drive and traction control systems for optimal performance.

High-voltage battery with compact design and high energy content.

The high-voltage battery used in the BMW i5 models is based on the latest fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, similar to the drive units. It consists of a cleverly designed combination of battery modules, with four modules containing 72 battery cells each and three modules with twelve cells each. This modular design allows for a low-profile battery that can be placed in the underbody of the BMW i5, preserving passenger space and maintaining the same interior dimensions as the internal combustion variants.

The high-voltage battery in the BMW i5 offers both compact dimensions and high energy density. It has a usable energy content of 84.3 kWh, which, combined with the high efficiency of the electric motors, provides ample range for long journeys in both model variants. The estimated range of the i5 eDrive40, equipped with standard 19-inch wheels, is up to 295 miles on a single charge. The high-performance i5 M60 xDrive is estimated to have a range of 256 miles (estimated ranges based on preliminary BMW AG tests following the EPA's test procedure standards).

The BMW i5 features a Combined Charging Unit that supports Level 2 AC charging up to 11 kW. When connected to a DC fast charger, the charging rate of 205 kW allows the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes. Additionally, first-time owners of the BMW i5 receive two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast-charging locations.

During driving, the adaptive recuperation system helps conserve power and recovers electrical energy during throttle lift-off and braking. The drive control system uses navigation data and information from driver assistance sensors to adjust the amount of power recuperated based on the traffic situation. Alternatively, the driver can manually select high, medium, or low braking energy recovery modes through the BMW iDrive menu. The low recuperation mode allows the BMW i5 to coast with no drive torque when the accelerator pedal is released.

Efficiency is further enhanced by an intelligent combination of heat pump technology, which provides heating and cooling for both the interior and the high-voltage battery. This integrated system allows simultaneous heating of the interior and the battery using the heat pump function and, if needed, a central electric auxiliary heater.

My Mode EFFICIENT with new MAX RANGE function.

The BMW i5 offers a MAX RANGE mode that allows drivers to moderate the vehicle's range by restricting drive power and top speed while scaling back comfort functions to conserve battery power. This mode is particularly useful in critical situations where drivers are unable to recharge as planned and need to reach an alternative charging point.

When MAX RANGE mode is activated, the vehicle's top speed is limited to 56 mph, and comfort functions such as climate control, seat heating, seat ventilation, and steering wheel heating are deactivated. A popup window appears in the control display, indicating the recalculated range based on the energy conservation measures. The speed and power output gauges in the information display are also adjusted accordingly, and the new energy conservation profile is taken into account in the range forecast.

Drivers can select the MAX RANGE mode using the touchscreen functionality of the control display, the iDrive Controller, or voice commands to the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The mode can be deactivated by engaging full-throttle acceleration (kickdown), activating the M Sport Boost function, or switching the window defrost to maximum.

This feature allows drivers to optimize their range in situations where charging opportunities are limited, ensuring they can reach the nearest charging point without depleting the battery completely.

Charging efficiency is optimized using the latest charging software.

In the BMW i5, the charging procedure is designed to continuously reduce the charging power as the battery charge level increases, instead of following a traditional "staircase curve." This approach helps to create a smoother charging curve, ultimately shortening the overall charging time. By dynamically adjusting the charging power based on the battery's state of charge, the process becomes more efficient and optimized.

Additionally, the waste heat generated by the electric motors in the i5 is utilized to control the temperature of the high-voltage battery. This means that the heat produced during motor operation is harnessed and directed towards regulating the battery's temperature. By leveraging this waste heat, the energy required for preheating the battery before reaching a fast charging station can be significantly reduced. This contributes to greater overall energy efficiency and a more streamlined charging process for the BMW i5.

Battery thermal management for optimized DC fast charging.

The BMW i5 incorporates anticipatory thermal management to ensure optimal control of the high-voltage battery's temperature prior to a stop at a fast-charging station. When the vehicle's navigation system is active and a charging stop is planned, the battery is automatically pre-conditioned to reach the ideal temperature range. This proactive approach helps to optimize the charging process and maintain the battery's performance.

The pre-conditioning of the battery can also be manually activated or deactivated by the driver at any time, providing flexibility and control over the charging process.

To prevent "overcooling" of the high-voltage storage unit during fast charging, the charging process includes full and partial cooling power phases. These phases are designed to regulate the temperature and avoid excessively low temperatures, especially when the battery is at high states of charge. By implementing these cooling strategies, the BMW i5 can achieve shorter charging times and reduce the aging of the battery cells, promoting longevity and efficiency.

Furthermore, the BMW i5 allows drivers to save individual charging settings for multiple charging points. These settings are automatically restored when the driver approaches the respective charging point, streamlining the charging experience and ensuring consistent preferences are applied.

New generation of four and six-cylinder internal combustion engines.

The internal combustion engines available in the new BMW 5 Series sedan are based on a modular design and incorporate various innovative technologies. One notable innovation is the implementation of the Miller combustion process, which involves shortening the opening times of the intake valves. This process improves engine efficiency by optimizing the intake air-fuel mixture and enhancing combustion.

The intake ducts and combustion chambers have also been redesigned to further enhance performance and efficiency. These improvements, combined with innovations in camshaft control, injection systems, ignition systems, and exhaust gas routing, contribute to improved overall engine performance.

The engines in the new BMW 5 Series also feature the latest version of VALVETRONIC, which is a fully variable valve control system. This system allows precise control of the engine's intake valves, optimizing air intake and combustion efficiency. On the exhaust side, the engines incorporate switchable rocker arms, which can halt gas exchange when needed. This feature reduces frictional torque during deceleration, allowing for more effective energy recuperation during braking.

By integrating these advanced technologies, the internal combustion engines in the BMW 5 Series achieve improved fuel efficiency, enhanced performance, and contribute to the overall sustainability and driving experience of the vehicle.

BMW 530i and 530i xDrive: New four-cylinder engine.

Check out the upgraded 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine in the brand new BMW 530i and 530i xDrive models. It's got the latest BMW TwinPower Turbo tech and a cool exhaust manifold integrated right into the cylinder head. With a boost of 7 horsepower and 38 lb-ft of torque, this engine now cranks out a solid 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That means the 530i can go from 0 to 60 mph in a speedy 5.9 seconds, while the 530i xDrive with its all-wheel drive shaves off a bit more time, hitting 5.8 seconds.

BMW 540i xDrive power output significantly increased.

Get ready for the upcoming BMW 540i xDrive with its improved inline 6-cylinder engine! Starting production in November 2023, this beast features an electronically operated VANOS camshaft phasing system for better powertrain emissions.

Under the hood, you'll find a 3.0-liter engine packed with the latest BMW TwinPower Turbo tech. It cranks out a mighty 375 horsepower, a solid 40-horsepower increase from the previous generation. The maximum torque gets a boost too, with an extra 52 lb-ft, reaching 384 lb-ft. And if that's not enough, the 48-volt mild hybrid system can take it up to 398 lb-ft.

With all that power, the new BMW 540i xDrive can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a mind-blowing 4.5 seconds. It's sure to give you an exhilarating ride!

Driving experience: chassis technology. Refined sportiness in hallmark BMW fashion.

The new BMW 5 Series is all about delivering a superb driving experience. It starts with its impressive vehicle concept, featuring the longest wheelbase in its segment and increased track widths at the front and rear axles. With near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution and intelligent lightweight construction, this car is a true marvel.

Thanks to its flexible drive architecture, the new BMW 5 Series can accommodate a wide range of vehicle weights. This means that each powertrain configuration has been specifically modified and finely tuned to ensure optimal performance and handling. No matter the drive concept, you can expect a delightful blend of sportiness and comfort that defines the BMW 5 Series.

The double-wishbone front axle and five-link rear axle of the new BMW 5 Series have undergone extensive development to provide exceptional performance. To enhance the acoustics, the front axle support features an elastic steering gear mount. In the BMW i5 M60 xDrive, special measures are taken to insulate noise from the electric drivetrain. The all-wheel drive variants have a unique aluminum stiffening plate under the front axle support, improving rigidity. The rear axle support, made of lightweight aluminum integral casting, offers a perfect balance of strength and weight. Furthermore, specific rubber mounts and a large bearing optimize vibration damping and acoustic insulation for the BMW i5's electric drive unit.

All these enhancements work together to deliver a smooth and refined driving experience in the new BMW 5 Series. Get ready to enjoy a combination of comfort, sportiness, and precision on the road.

Sport steering with variable ratio now standard.

Every BMW 5 Series comes with the newest version of electric power steering (EPS) as standard. The standard sport steering features an updated steering ratio that responds directly to the steering angle. It also offers Servotronic power assistance that adjusts based on your driving speed. And if you want a more comfortable or sporty feel, you can choose from different settings in the My Modes.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive features model-specific chassis technology for superior performance.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive, the top-tier model in the lineup, not only boasts the most potent powertrain but also comes equipped with standard suspension gear that ensures the unleashed power of its dual electric motors delivers an unparalleled performance experience. The included Adaptive M Suspension Professional, as part of the standard package, features electronically controlled dampers and Integral Active Steering, enabling the rear wheels to turn in sync or out of sync with the front wheels by up to 2.5 degrees. Additionally, it lowers the ride height by 0.3 inches compared to the regular chassis of the BMW i5 eDrive40. To further enhance its dynamic performance, agility, and precise handling, this high-performance variant comes with standard 19-inch M light alloy wheels sporting mixed performance tires, along with a robust M sport braking system.

Stroke-dependent dampers for the BMW i5.

The BMW i5 comes with a revamped damper control system on both axles, available as standard or with the M sport suspension. The added hydraulic damping, acting in the direction of motion, effectively reduces body vibrations caused by bumpy roads and spirited cornering, resulting in a more sporty and confident driving experience. This damping is responsive to the spring travel, providing linear damping initially and additional absorption through a secondary piston when encountering larger deflections. This prevents excessive bouncing or swaying of the vehicle when encountering significant bumps, ensuring a pleasant and vibration-free ride.

The stroke-dependent damping acts as an active tuning element, finely optimizing the balance between sportiness and comfort for each specific model. Its positive impact on the i5's driving dynamics is noticeable not only during heavy loads but also when a wheel experiences a slight lift due to a small bump.

Furthermore, the BMW i5 comes equipped with rear-axle air suspension as a standard feature. This self-leveling suspension ensures an optimal vehicle height, promoting comfortable and safe driving even when heavily loaded. Each wheel's air supply is individually regulated, enabling compensation for uneven weight distribution.

Adaptive M Suspension Professional with optional Active Roll Stabilization.

Optionally available for the BMW i5 M60 xDrive's Adaptive M Suspension Professional is the Active Roll Stabilization (introduced at a later stage), which includes Active Roll Comfort. Swift and precise compensation of lateral roll forces is achieved through electric swivel motors. The latest iteration of the system incorporates a 48-volt electric motor for this purpose.

Active Roll Stabilization greatly enhances agility and driving precision, while simultaneously delivering a dynamic steering response through improved roll support. It also enhances straight-line driving comfort by disconnecting the conventional anti-roll bar's fixed connection, reducing body roll resulting from uneven road surfaces. The Active Roll Comfort function goes beyond simply reducing body roll, as it generates a counter-torque to maintain a level body position, especially when encountering unevenness on one side of the road.

Near-actuator wheel slip limitation for fast and precisely optimized traction.

In the new BMW 5 Series, an advanced feature called near-actuator wheel slip limitation is introduced to deliver exceptional agility and control in challenging driving scenarios. This innovative system integrates traction control directly into the engine control unit, eliminating the need for lengthy signal paths to the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) unit. As a result, control interventions occur at speeds up to 10 times faster than conventional systems.

Thanks to near-actuator wheel slip limitation, traction is optimized, and superior directional stability is achieved, even on slippery surfaces. By preventing traction loss from the initial stages, particularly during rapid acceleration and high-speed cornering, the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) is required to intervene far less frequently. This minimizes the need for selective braking of individual wheels, ensuring a confident and secure driving experience.

Light alloy wheels up to 21 inches.

The new BMW 5 Series comes standard with 19-inch light alloy wheels for both the i5 models and 530i models. For those seeking more customization, optional 20-inch and 21-inch light alloy wheels are available, offering a choice between mixed performance or all-season non-runflat tires. Additionally, the range includes aerodynamic wheels that have been specifically designed and constructed to reduce both weight and air resistance, further enhancing the overall performance of the vehicle.

Driving experience: driver assistance systems. Intelligent systems for automated driving and parking.

The standard and optional automated driving and parking systems offered in the new BMW 5 Series raise the bar in terms of functionality, reliability, and everyday usability, setting new standards in the competitive landscape. These advanced systems highlight BMW's pioneering position in the realm of cutting-edge driver assistance technologies. With a comprehensive technology suite comprising state-of-the-art cameras, ultrasonic and radar sensors, an upgraded software stack, a robust computing platform, and connectivity to the BMW Cloud via 5G mobile communications, BMW's current systems deliver exceptional performance and also hold incredible potential for the development of future automated driving functionalities.

New Highway Assistant including Active Lane Change with eye activation.

The optional Driving Assistance Professional package now includes the Highway Assistant, allowing for attentive hands-free driving at speeds up to 85 mph, where road conditions and speed limits permit. The system continuously monitors driver attention through an interior camera. It is important to note that the driver remains fully responsible for the task of driving, even when the Highway Assistant is engaged, and must be ready to take control if necessary.

Furthermore, the Driving Assistance Professional Package incorporates the latest version of Active Lane Change, which introduces an industry-first feature. With the new BMW 5 Series, the Active Lane Change can be controlled through eye activation. When the vehicle suggests a lane change, the driver can simply confirm it by looking in the corresponding outside rearview mirror. The Active Lane Change feature then automatically performs the necessary steering movements, allowing for speeds up to 85 mph, depending on traffic conditions and speed limits. The need for using the turn signal to confirm the lane change is eliminated. This seamless interaction between the driver and the Automatic Lane Change offers an unprecedented level of comfort and safety within the automotive industry.

To provide drivers with an overview of the activated systems and their functionality, the instrument cluster features Assisted View. In the central area of the cockpit display, an augmented reality representation of the vehicle and its surroundings is displayed. By combining camera images with additional graphics and information, the driver gains a precise overview of the vehicle's surroundings, as captured by cameras and sensors. This processed information enhances situational awareness and ensures a comprehensive understanding of the vehicle's environment.

Automatic Park Assistant including Backup Assistant as standard.

The new BMW 5 Series offers convenient support for parking and maneuvering tasks. The standard Automatic Park Assistant assists the driver in selecting and utilizing parking spaces that are parallel or perpendicular to the driving lane. In addition to steering, it takes control of acceleration, braking, and gear shifts required during parking and maneuvering, both when entering and exiting parking spaces.

The Backup Assistant, also included as standard, enables automated reversing in tight and complex environments such as multi-story parking structures or driveways. It records the steering movements made during the last forward drive at a maximum speed of 22 mph. The system can then reverse the vehicle along the recorded path for a distance of up to 50 meters.

For enhanced parking capabilities, the optional Parking Assistant Plus introduces Parking View, Panorama View front, and 3D View functions. These display a comprehensive 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings from various perspectives on the Control Display. Additionally, the Remote 30 View function allows the driver to access a live, three-dimensional image of the vehicle and its surroundings on their smartphone (available for Apple iPhone with operating system iOS 16.2). The Parking Assistant Plus package also includes the Drive Recorder and Anti-Theft Recorder functions, further expanding the range of features and functionalities.

Plug & Charge: Contactless authentication with access to multiple contracts.

The all-electric models within the new BMW 5 Series are pioneers in utilizing Plug & Charge technology. With Plug & Charge, the process of charging at compatible public charging stations becomes even more convenient, as it eliminates the need for accessing accounts through the provider's app or card.

Customers have the ability to store up to five individual Plug & Charge-enabled accounts from different providers in the vehicle's iDrive system. Once the vehicle is connected to a charging point, the necessary data for account access and payment is transmitted to the vehicle via the charging cable. The authentication required to initiate charging and process payment occurs automatically at any of the stored charging locations. This seamless and streamlined approach simplifies the charging experience for BMW 5 Series electric vehicle owners.

Major standard equipment (i5 eDrive40, i5 M60 xDrive).

19-inch Aerospoke bi-color grey light alloy wheels on mixed non-runflat tires (i5 eDrive40 only)

BMW Curved Display

BMW Operating System 8.5

Tilt-and-slide moonroof

Sport seats (Multi-contour seats on i5 M60 xDrive)

Parking Assistant

Active Driving Assistant

Front Collision Mitigation with Left Turn Warning

Lane Keeping Assistant with Active Blind Spot Detection

Cross Traffic Warning (rear) with Brake Intervention

Exit Warning

Speed Limit Info

ConnectedDrive Services

Remote Services

Smartphone Integration

BMW Maps

Connected Navigation

Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System

Apple CarPlay / Android Auto compatibility

Wireless device charging

Personal eSIM 5G

Flexible Fast Charger

Interaction Bar with Ambient Lighting

Iconic Sounds Electric

Additional standard equipment on i5 M60 xDrive

M Sport Package

M Sport Brakes with Blue Calipers

Adaptive M Suspension Professional

19-inch M Aerodynamic light alloy wheels with mixed performance non-runflat tires

M steering wheel

Shadowline exterior trim

Heated front seats

Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound system

Major standard equipment (530i, 530i xDrive)

48V Mild Hybrid System

8-speed STEPTRONIC transmission with shift paddles

Tilt-and-slide moonroof

Sport seats

Active Driving Assistant

Front Collision Mitigation with Left Turn Warning

Lane Keeping Assistant with Active Blind Spot Detection

Cross Traffic Warning (rear) with Brake Intervention

Exit Warning

Speed Limit Info

ConnectedDrive Services

Remote Services

Smartphone Integration

BMW Maps

Connected Navigation

Parking Assistant

Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System

19-inch Triplex-spoke light alloy wheels on all season tires

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Personal eSIM 5G

Wireless device charging

Major optional equipment (all models except where indicated)

Convenience Package (i5 eDrive40, 530i, 530i xDrive)

Remote Engine Start (530i, 530i xDrive)

Heated steering wheel

Heated front seats

Driving Assistance Professional Package

Highway Assistant with attentive hands-free driving up to 85 mph

Lane Keeping Assistant with Side Collision Protection

Active Lane Change with eye activation

Evasion Assistant

Cross Traffic Warning (front)

M Sport Package (i5 eDrive40, 530i, 530i xDrive)

19, 20, or 21-inch light alloy wheels on mixed performance or all season non-runflat tires

M Sport Brakes with blue calipers

M Sport suspension

M steering wheel

Shadowline exterior trim

M Sport exterior and interior elements

M Sport Professional Package

Illuminated BMW kidney grille

M Sport Brakes with red calipers

M Shadowline lights

Rear spoiler

Extended Shadowline Trim

Luxury Seating Package (i5 eDrive40, 530i and 530i xDrive)

Front ventilated seats

Multi-contour seats

Front and rear heated seats

Premium Package

Remote engine start (530i and 530i xDrive only)

Heated steering wheel

Heated front seats (i5 eDrive40, 530i, 530i xDrive)

Interior camera

Full LED lights with cornering lights

Parking Assistant Plus

Driving Assistant Plus

BMW Curved Display with Head-Up Display

Natural Interaction

Executive Package

Remote Engine Start (530i, 530i xDrive)

Heated steering wheel

Heated front seats (i5 eDrive40 only)

Panoramic Sky Lounge roof

Power rear sunshade & and rear side window shades

Glass controls

Full LED lights with cornering lights

Interior camera

Parking Assistant Plus

BMW Curved Display with Head Up Display

Natural Interaction

Illuminated kidney grille

Panoramic Sky Lounge roof

Power rear sunshade and rear side window shades

Front ventilated seats

Front and rear heated seats

Bowers and Wilkins Surround Sound system

M Carbon Exterior Package (i5 M60 xDrive only)

Specifications.

i5 eDrive40 i5 M60 xDrive Body No. of doors/seats 4/5 4/5 Length / Width / Height (in) 199.2 / 74.8 / 59.6 199.2 / 74.8 / 59.3 Wheelbase (in) 117.9 117.9 Track, front / rear (in) 63.9 / 63.9 64.4 / 63.9 Ground clearance (in) 5.7 5.4 Turning circle (ft) 40.4 39.0 Curb weight (lbs) 4,916 5,247 GVWR (lbs) 6,063 6,404 Luggage capacity (cu ft) 17.3 17.3 Drive Drive concept Electric rear-wheel drive, transmission of the drive torque of the electric motor to the rear wheels, adaptive recuperation Electric all-wheel-drive, coordinated transmission of drive torque from one electric motor to the front and one to the rear as needed Motor technology Fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology: Current-excited synchronous machines, electric motor, power electronics and transmission each integrated in a common housing, generator function for recuperation Max system output (hp @ rpm) 335 @ 8,000 590 @ 8,000 Max torque (lb-ft @ rpm) 295 @ 0-5,000 586 @ 0-5000 High-Voltage Battery Storage technology / installation Lithium-ion / underbody Voltage (V) 400 Battery capacity (Ah) 211 Usable energy content (kWh) 84.3 Max. charging rate (kW) 205 Charging time, 10-80% @ 205 kW 30 min (DC, fast charging) Driving Dynamics and Safety Suspension, front Double wishbone axle in aluminum construction with separated lower control arm level, electronically controlled shock absorbers (opt. on i5 eDrive40) Suspension, rear Five-link axle in aluminum construction, double elastic mounting, air suspension with automatic self-leveling, electronically controlled dampers (opt. on i5 eDrive40) Brakes, front Four-piston fixed-caliper, discs Brakes, rear Single-piston floating-caliper, discs Driving stability systems Standard: DSC incl. ABS and DTC (Dynamic Traction Control), near-actuator wheel slip limitation, CBC (Cornering Brake Control), DBC (Dynamic Brake Control), Dry Braking function, fading compensation, hill start control, Active Roll Stabilization (optional) Safety equipment Airbags for driver and passenger, side airbags for driver and passenger, head airbags, three-point inertia reel seatbelts, belt tensioner and belt force limiter, crash sensors, tire pressure indicator Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS)with Servotronic function; Integral Active Steering (optional i5 eDrive40) Steering ratio overall (:1) 15.2 15.7 Std. Tires front / rear 245/45 R19 245/45 R19 / 275/40 R19 Std. Rims, front / rear (in) 19 x 8.5J 19 x 8.5J / 19 x 10.0J Transmission Type Automatic transmission, single-stage with fixed ratio Performance Acceleration 0-60 mph (sec) 5.7 3.7 Top Speed (w/perf. tires) (mph) 120 130 (143)