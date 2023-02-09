BMW X5 (2024)

BMW X5

New design details, expanded standard equipment, electrification across-the-board, and advancements in digital technology define the next stage in the evolution of BMW’s X5 Sports Activity Vehicle and X6 Sports Activity Coupe. The entire range of powertrains has been comprehensively reengineered. The plug-in hybrid drive in the 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e has significantly more power and a greater purely electric range than its predecessor. And the introduction of 48V mild-hybrid technology to the V8 engine has increased its power, performance, and refinement. Also pointing the way into the future are new systems for automated driving and parking, plus the latest-generation iDrive control system with the BMW Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8.

The 2024 BMW X5 and X6 will make their public debut at The Amelia Concours d’Elegance in March. Production of both models will begin in April 2023.

The new BMW X5: new design elements, illuminated BMW kidney grille.

The front fascia of the 2024 BMW X5 is characterized by a new design for the signature BMW headlights and kidney grille. The outlines of the new headlight units are 35 millimeters narrower. Its arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements point outwards and also serve as turn signal indicators.

The illuminated BMW kidney grille can be specified for the first time as an option on BMW X5 xDrive50e, X5 sDrive 40i, and X5 xDrive40i. The illumination is activated when one of the doors is opened and can be switched on or off manually by the driver via the iDrive menu.

The BMW kidney grille is now bordered by sculpted surfaces which bring a modern appeal to the front end. Vertical air curtains positioned at the outer edges emphasise the width of the new X5, and the lower air intake has a new horizontal trim detail and triangular apertures in its outer areas.

Newly designed air breathers, LED rear lights with X motif.

The air breathers in the front side panels of the BMW X5 also have a new design, with a dynamically curved element at the front – finished either in chrome or in black, depending on model or package – and three horizontal blades at their trailing edge.

At the rear, newly designed rear lights feature striking contours of fiber-optic light elements. The traditional L-shape is reflected horizontally, creating an ‘X’ motif within the rear lights.

The new BMW X5 can be specified with the optional M Sport package, which adds a front apron with M-specific design, roof rails in black high-gloss, M high-gloss Shadowline trim, and a rear apron with a dark-shaded inlay and trapezoidal tailpipe trim.

The new BMW X6: expressive front end design and standard M Sport package.

The BMW X6 created the Sports Activity Coupe segment, and in its third generation it continues to embody a powerful sporting character and forceful visual presence. The long, swooping roofline and crisp contour lines create a dynamically stretched silhouette.

As on the X5, the new X6 features slim headlight units with arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements. The dynamic intent of the new BMW X6 is futher highlighted by the now standard M Sport package, distinguished by an octagonal design element below the BMW kidney grille, prominent side apertures, and generous use of black surfaces.

2024 BMW X5

Powerful styling at the back with slim lights extending well into the tailgate.

M-specific side skirts and M High-gloss Shadowline trim express the athletic character of the new BMW X6. The taut surfacing of the flanks and muscular shoulder lines transition smoothly into a powerful design at the rear. The slim taillights reach far into the tailgate, and their light signature is defined by the familiar L-shape of the rear light and brake light bars.

Flagship models with distinctive design features.

At the top of their respective model ranges, the new BMW X5 M60i xDrive and BMW X6 M60i xDrive feature unique design details. Features including double bars and an M logo for the BMW kidney grille, M exterior mirror caps in high-gloss black, and exhaust tailpipe trim in a quad-pipe style speak to the high performance attributes of the 8-cylinder models. The new BMW X6 M60i xDrive also has a subtle rear spoiler in high-gloss black.

The M Sport Professional package can be added as an enhancement to any X5 or X6 model already equipped with the M Sport package. Visually, the M Sport Professional package adds a kidney grille surround in matte black, exhaust tailpipe trim in black chrome, and darkened M Shadowline lights. Also included in the M Sport Professional package, are M Sport brakes with a choice of red or blue calipers, and an M Sport exhaust system (standard on the M60i models, not available for the BMW X5 xDrive50e).

New paint colors include Marina Bay Blue metallic for the X5 M60i xDrive and Isle of Man Green metallic for the X6 M60i xDrive. Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Skyscraper Grey metallic and Frozen Pure Grey metallic are new additions to the color range.

From the start of production, customers will be able to choose from around 40 BMW Individual special paintwork shades for their new BMW X5 and new BMW X6. These exclusive paint options are applied by hand in a meticulous process and the spectrum of colors is being expanded all the time.

BMW Curved Display with intuitive touch control and natural voice interation.

The fully digital BMW Curved Display is at the heart of the interior redesign for the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6. It is made up of a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches – both located behind a single glass surface. The touch control functionality of the BMW control display has brought about a significant reduction in the number of buttons and controls in favor of digital control for various functions.

Sensafin surfacing for the dashboard and a highly functional light bar.

The newly designed dashboard serves as the perfect stage for the BMW Curved Display. Its horizontal structure emphasises the width of the cabin, while the surfacing in standard leather-like Sensafin deepens the premium character of the interior. The central air vents in the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 are extremely slim and integrated into the instrument panel almost out of sight.

Another new interior feature is the ambient light bar with crystalline surface structure and crisp LED backlighting integrated below the trim element in the front passenger area. Interior light distribution, brightness, and choice of 15 colors can be configured via the iDrive menu. The ambient lighting system’s range of functions also includes the Welcome Light Carpet – which projects an unique graphic on the ground alongside the vehicle when the doors are unlocked or opened – and pulsating light signals that appear on the inner panelling of an open door when the engine is running.

Control panel in the center console with new toggle gear selector.

Additional touch-sensitive surfaces are found on the new version of the control panel on the center console. It is home to the iDrive controller, engine start/stop button, and the buttons activating the electric parking brake, and the settings for the optional air suspension. Also found here are the Driving Experience Control buttons and the newly designed toggle gear selector.

Exclusive glass applications for the selector toggle, the start/stop button, and the iDrive controller are included with the optional Executive Package.

Standard: sport seats in Sensafin upholstery.

The standard sport seats in the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 offer outstanding comfort as well as lateral support when the road gets twisty. Mulit-contour front seats are optional, and may be equipped with ventilation (as part of the Climate Comfort Package) and massage functions. The standard Sensafin upholstery, with its bold quilting decorative perforation, can be ordered in Silverstone, Coffee, Cognac, or Black (and striking Tacora Red is available on X6). Extended Merino leather is also available in Ivory, Coffee, Black, and Tartufo.

Powertrains with 48V mild-hybrid technology and an innovative plug-in hybrid system.

A thoroughly updated range of engines, newly enhanced with electrification, enables the new BMW X5 and BMW X6 to deliver driving pleasure with greater poise, assurance, and efficiency. The V8 engines in the M60i models now benefit from 48V mild-hybrid technology, while the new X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid gains an extensively upgraded combustion engine and BMW eDrive technology that endows it with nearly 100 more horsepower while increasing the range of purely electric driving by 10 miles.

More power, more electric range: the BMW X5 xDrive50e.

The new BMW X5 xDrive50e combines a substantially revised gasoline engine with an electric drive unit to enhance both dynamic capability and efficiency. The new powertrain produces a maximum system output of up to 483 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque while permitting a preliminary estimated electric-only range of up to 40 miles.

The combustion engine and electric motor play an equal role in bringing these results. The latest incarnation of the 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology utilizes the highly efficient Miller combustion cycle, which shortens the time the intake valves are open. This power unit also features redesigned combustion chambers and intake ports, a new dual (direct and port) injection system, and a cylinder head with an integrated exhaust manifold. The VANOS variable camshaft timing now works electrically.

The electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission on the new BMW X5 xDrive50e boasts a substantial increase in power output and a novel innovation for boosting torque delivery. The new synchronous motor produces a nominal output of 194 hp – 83 more than the previous version. A pre-gearing stage is used to increase the effective torque produced by the electric motor to a maximum 331 lb-ft at the transmission input for the motor. In this way, the compact electric motor is able to provide the sort of torque boost that could normally only be achieved using a far larger and heavier unit. The improved build-up of power resulting from the pre-gearing stage between the electric motor’s rotor and the transmission’s input shaft makes a clear difference both when accelerating off the line and when putting in a quick burst of speed for passing. The new BMW X5 xDrive50e needs just 4.6 seconds to sprint from 0-60 mph in preliminary testing.

The electric motor draws its energy from a BMW 5th generation high-voltage lithium-ion battery mounted under the floor. The battery can store 25.7 kWh of usable energy, an increase of almost 25 percent compared with the preceding generation. A new Combined Charging Unit supports both single-phase and three-phase charging, doubling the maximum AC charging rate to 7.4 kW. Together with the electric motor’s excellent efficiency and the system of intelligent energy management, including adaptive recuperation, this results in an estimated electric range of up to 40 miles (estimated range of up to 40 miles according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA’s test procedure standards).

Latest-generation 48V mild hybrid technology for the internal combustion engines.

Electrification in the form of 48V mild hybrid technology enhances the effortless power delivery in the ICE variants of the new BMW X5 and BMW X6, while also increasing their efficiency. The 6 and 8-cylinder combustion engines are combined with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with an integrated electric motor. The electric motor generates an output boost of up to 12 hp and 147 lb-ft of torque, helping the engine to deliver a smooth, dynamic drive along with high efficiency. The electric motor has the additional effect of enabling smoother operation of both the Automatic Start/Stop function and the coasting function active when the ECO PRO mode is selected.

The energy required for the electric power boost is stored in a 48V battery located in the engine compartment. It is charged during overrun and braking by means of adaptive recuperation and also feeds the regenerated energy to the vehicle’s electrical system.

New V8 for the M60i models.

The BMW X5 M60i xDrive and X6 M60i xDrive models are both powered by a newly developed TwinPower Turbo V8 engine. The 4.4-liter power unit can trace its genes back to engines used in motorsport, and utilizes the thermodynamic benefits of a cross-bank exhaust manifold, bank-symmetrical turbochargers, and external engine oil cooling. In addition, a reinforced crankshaft drive, further developed turbocharging with a blow-off valve, a new oil pump, and a weight-minimized oil sump all play a role in increasing the engine’s efficiency. The engine is paired with 48V mild hybrid technology to produce superior response and power delivery under acceleration.

In both models, the S68 engine produces 523 hp and peak torque of 553 lb-ft. It propels the new X5 M60i xDrive and new X6 M60i xDrive from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds in preliminary testing.

More power, lower emissions: the new inline 6.

The power unit under the hood of the new BMW X5 xDrive40i and BMW X6 xDrive40i is part of a new generation of inline 6-cylinder engines, as is the engine in the BMW X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid. The 3.0-liter unit’s output of 375 hp in these two models is up by 40 compared its predecessor, while peak torque rises by 51 lb-ft to 383 – and can be boosted to as much as 398 lb-ft with the input of the mild-hybrid system. It enables both the new BMW X5 xDrive40i and new BMW X6 xDrive40i to dash from 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds in preliminary testing.

This version of the new straight-six engine also benefits from extensive innovations affecting the combustion process, camshaft control, injection, ignition system and exhaust gas routing. It also features the latest version of VALVETRONIC fully variable valve control. Its switchable rocker arms on the exhaust side allow gas exchange to be shut off entirely if required, thereby reducing the engine’s frictional torque on the overrun by around two thirds, resulting in greater recouperation of braking energy.

The latest-generation 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission fitted to all variants of the new BMW X5 and BMW X6 comes with a host of innovations over and above the electric motor integrated into its housing. For example, the unit’s internal efficiency, vibration damping and isolation from rotational irregularities have all been optimized. A new electric transmission oil pump and a system of torsion dampers serve to increase not just efficiency, but also shift smoothness and driving comfort. And the shift characteristics are now adapted to the Driving Experience Control switch setting. The transmission automatically switches from the D setting to S when SPORT mode is activated.

In the 8-cylinder models and 6-cylinder models with the M Sport package, drivers will also be able to make use of the Sprint function when a quick burst of speed required. Here, the transmission automatically shifts into the lowest usable gear when the driver pulls the left-hand shift paddle for at least one second. At the same time, all of the powertrain and chassis systems are switched to their sportiest settings and the mild-hybrid system’s electric boost effect is activated.

Optional chassis systems in newly structured packages.

The Adaptive M Suspension fitted as standard on the X5 M60i, X6 xDrive40i, and X6 M60i models and optional on X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, results in a noticeably more direct connection to the road. Electronically controlled dampers refine handling dynamics as well as primary ride comfort. Electromagnetically adjustable hydraulic valves allow the compression and rebound settings to be adapted in unison to suit the driving situation. The dampers respond adaptively both to road surface conditions and to driving style. The driver can use the Driving Experience Control switch to choose between a comfort-focused mode and a stiffer damper setting for a sportier response.

The optional adaptive two-axle air suspension (standard on X5 xDrive50e) with automatic self-levelling employs an electrically driven compressor with pressure reservoir to maintain the optimum ride height at all speeds, regardless of how much load is being carried. The result is comfortable, assured handling. The ride height is automatically lowered by 10 millimeters at speeds above 86 mph.

Integral Active Steering for greater agility, comfort and maneuverability.

Integral Active Steering is now standard on M60i versions of the new BMW X5 and BMW X6 and has a beneficial effect on the vehicles’ agility, driving comfort, and maneuverability.

With Integral Active Steering, the rear wheels are turned in either the same direction as or the opposite direction to the front wheels, depending on road speed. This results in highly dynamic cornering abilities and assured lane changes at high speeds. Furthermore, the rear wheels can now be turned by up to three degrees until the vehicle is nearly stopped, reducing its turning circle when maneuvering into and out of parking spaces.

All 2024 X5s and X6s are fitted as standard with 20-inch wheels mounted on all-season runflat tires. Performance runflat tires are available in a 21-inch size, and performance non-runflat tires are available in a 22-inch size. Customers can choose from a selection of standard, M, and BMW Individual alloy wheels in 20, 21, and 22-inch sizes.

Driving Assistant Professional Package now offers Highway Assistant.

The new Highway Assistant, part of the optional Driving Assistance Professional Package, ushers in a new dimension of assisted driving in the 2024 BMW X5 and X6, bringing with it new levels of convenience and stress-free travel over long distances. It allows the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel when driving on limited access highways at speeds up to 85 mph. Drivers must, however, always maintain focus on the road ahead and be prepared to assume responsibility for steering.

Assisted View in the instrument cluster gives the driver an overview of the activated systems and their functionality. The central area of the information display is reserved for a three-dimensional mock-up of the vehicle and its surroundings. Here, the driver can see an image of the cars, trucks and motorcycles detected by the cameras and sensors in the driver’s current lane, along with those in any adjacent lanes.

Parking Assistant Professional: enter and exit spaces by smartphone.

Drivers can also benefit from greater assistance when parking and maneuvering. The standard Reversing Assistant offers the option of automated reversing in confined spaces or situations where the driver does not have a clear view, such as multi-story parking garages or narrow curving driveways. The vehicle can store the steering movements for any section the vehicle has just driven forward through at no more than 22 mph. The system is then able to reverse the vehicle for distances of up to 50 meters by steering it back along the same route.

On models fitted with the optional Parking Assistant Professional, the Reversing Assistant is able to store steering movements for distances of up to 200 meters and then reproduce them in reverse. Furthermore, drivers now have the ability to control maneuvers into and out of especially tight parking spaces from outside the vehicle using the My BMW App on their smartphone (available for Apple iPhones with operating system iOS 16.2 or later).

In addition, the Maneuver Assistant now included in the Parking Assistant Professional package is able to store far more complex maneuvers using GPS data and the trajectory data from steering movements, and perform them as an automated routine. As many as ten maneuvers at different locations, covering a distance of up to 200 meters each and a combined total of 600 meters, can be recorded. When the vehicle arrives at a memorized starting point, the Maneuver Assistant will be able to carry out all the tasks required to complete the maneuver, controlling the accelerator, brakes and steering, as well as changing gear to move forward or reverse. If necessary, the vehicle can switch between the two directions of travel repeatedly while carrying out all the gear changes and steering inputs, for example when negotiating its way through a parking garage with little space and sharp corners. While the automated maneuver is in progress, the driver can focus on monitoring the vehicle’s surroundings.

Drivers have the choice of controlling both the automated parking functionality and the Maneuver Assistant’s actions either from inside the vehicle or remotely using their iPhone. It is also possible to switch between the two modes, meaning that once an automated parking or other maneuver has begun, it can be interrupted at any time and then resumed from inside the vehicle or from outside using a smartphone.

BMW Curved Display and latest-generation BMW iDrive.

The new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 are fitted with the latest-generation BMW iDrive multi-sensory vehicle interface powered by BMW Operating System 8. Boasting new-generation software as well as powerful connectivity and data processing, it takes the interaction between the driver and vehicle into the digital future. The new BMW iDrive system offers more ways for drivers to enjoy easy, intuitive, multimodal control of vehicle, navigation, infotainment, and communication functions and also to use digital services.

The user experience is supported by the seamless interaction between the touchscreen BMW Curved Display, the voice control, the iDrive controller, and the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel. The display and operation system has been upgraded to include the latest version of the BMW head-up display, which offers a larger display area, enhanced graphics and additional content. The user experience can also be expanded to include the optional BMW Gesture Control.

Fully digital BMW Curved Display with state-of-the-art graphics.

The BMW Curved Display in the new BMW X5 and the new BMW X6 is formed by a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. The screens are housed together behind a curved glass surface, so they merge into a single, fully digital, high-resolution unit. With its ergonomic, driver-centric positioning, the BMW Curved Display makes the already intuitive touch control even more user-friendly.

The BMW Curved Display’s state-of-the-art graphics and the operation system’s menu structure have been designed with a smartphone-style appearance. The clearly structured arrangement of widgets on the control display’s home screen provides a simple overview of the menu options and can be configured by the driver as desired.

Natural dialogue with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The new generation of BMW iDrive also sees the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant gain additional skills. Instructions in natural speech can be used to adjust the air conditioning, open a window or operate the panoramic glass roof, for instance. Various functions of the driver assistance systems in the new BMW X5 and BMW X6 can likewise be voice controlled. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is also capable of recognizing user behavior and proactively making suggestions to the driver on how the vehicle can best be used.

When the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is in use, new graphics appear in the displays to emphasize the system’s interactive character. The graphic “turns” towards the speaker, thereby visualizing how the system is listening attentively to what is being said.

Precision navigating with Augmented View in the information display.

The new Augmented View function included as part of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional enables accurate guidance while driving by supplementing the navigation system’s map view. A live video stream from the driver’s perspective can be shown on either the control or information display and augmented by supplementary graphics that provide more specific, situation-based information. When dealing with confusing junctions, for instance, an animated directional arrow is integrated into the video image to help the driver take the best turn-off for the planned route.

Welcome Scenario with lighting effect and personal greeting.

The user experience starts before the driver has even reached the vehicle thanks to a newly devised Welcome Scenario. Ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology determines the precise location of the key or compatible smartphone relative to the vehicle. Once the distance to the vehicle drops below three meters, the coordinated welcome sequence begins. It starts with an orchestrated lighting effect using the exterior and interior lights, including the light carpet. The vehicle automatically unlocks when the driver is about 1.5 meters away. Once inside, the BMW Curved Display shows a choreographed start-up animation with a personal greeting, along with handy suggestions and information. Finally, the BMW ID settings are loaded, and the smartphone connected.

BMW Digital Key Plus.

BMW’s Comfort Access keyless entry system now also includes the BMW Digital Key Plus. This enables customers to lock and unlock their BMW X5 or BMW X6 via security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology from a compatible smartphone running either the iOS or Android operating system. A conventional car key is no longer required. Simply approaching the car or walking away triggers the unlocking or locking process; there is no need for the customer to even remove their smartphone from their pocket.

The BMW Digital Key Plus can be set up using the My BMW App. The car owner can also share it – and therefore access to the vehicle – with up to five other users who have a smartphone with either iOS or Android.

Emotionally engaging drive sound, even in locally emission-free driving mode: BMW IconicSounds Electric for the BMW X5 xDrive50e.

With BMW IconicSounds Electric included as standard, the joy of driving while generating zero local emissions is accompanied by a special sound design inside the vehicle that provides authentic aural feedback to every movement of the accelerator pedal.

The car’s soundtrack was developed as part of a collaboration between the BMW Group and film score composer Hans Zimmer. Different versions of the model-specific drive sound are created depending on the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch. Pressing the start/stop button additionally triggers an inspiring acoustic tone that signals the car is ready to drive.

Innovative functions for fully electric driving and user-friendly charging with the BMW X5 xDrive50e.

The BMW Charging range of services has now also been integrated into the My BMW App. For example, the user can now control charging of the car’s high-voltage battery remotely by smartphone. Their preferred departure time can be entered to display the charge level the battery is expected to have reached by that point. And when the vehicle is plugged in, charging can be started or stopped at any time from the My BMW App, regardless of the charge level.

Optimum connectivity with 5G and Personal eSIM.

The standard Personal eSIM allows the customer to use the communications and connectivity functions covered by their mobile contract from their vehicle with ease – even in situations where they don’t have their smartphone with them. This essentially turns the BMW X5 or BMW X6 into another digital and connected device. Mobile reception for both data and phone calls is significantly improved by the vehicle’s own 5G antenna system. Furthermore, the Personal eSIM is not linked to just one car, but the user’s BMW ID – meaning it can be transferred to other BMW vehicles with Personal eSIM functionality. The Personal eSIM also creates a WiFi hotspot in for use by up to ten devices at any one time.

Major standard equipment (X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X6 xDrive40i, X5 xDrive50e).

M Sport package (X6 xDrive40i only)

BMW Curved Display

BMW Operating System 8

Panoramic moonroof

Sport seats

Heated front seats

Parking Assistant

Active Driving Assistant

Lane Keeping assistant w/ Blind Spot Detection as well as safety systems for crossing traffic and car exit situation (Active Blind Spot, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation and Lane Departure warning)

ConnectedDrive Services

Remote Services

Smartphone Integration

BMW Maps

Connected Navigation

Apple CarPlay / Android Auto compatibility

Wireless device charging

Personal eSIM 5G

Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Lane Departure Warning

X5 xDrive50e also includes:

2-axle air suspension

Flexible Fast Charger

Iconic Sounds Electric

Additional standard equipment (X5 M60i xDrive, X6 M60i xDrive only)

M Sport Package

M Sport exhaust system

M Sport brakes with blue calipers

M Sport differential

Adaptive M suspension

Integral Active Steering

M steering wheel

Front ventilated seats

Multi-contour seats

Full LED lights

Harman Kardon surround sound system

Head-up display

Aerodynamic kit

M Sport Brakes with Blue Calipers

Roof Rails in High gloss Black

Shadowline Exterior Trim

Major optional equipment (X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 xDrive50e, X6 xDrive40i)

Driving Assistance Professional Package including Highway Assistant

M Sport Package (std. on X6 xDrive40i)

M Sport Professional Package

Parking Assistance Package

Premium Package

Remote engine start (40i only)

Full LED lights

Harman Kardon surround sound system

Head-up display

Gesture Control

Executive Package

Remote engine start (40i only)

Soft-close automatic doors

Panoramic Sky Lounge LED roof

Rear manual side window shades

Glass controls

Full LED lights

Harman Kardon surround sound system

Head-up display

Gesture Control

Climate Comfort Package

Front ventilated seats

Front and rear heated seats, armrests, and steering wheel

4-zone automatic climate control

2-axle air suspension (std. on X5 xDrive50e)

Trailer hitch

Illuminated kidney grille

Multi-contour seats

Front massaging seats

Harman Kardon surround sound system

Head-up display

Major optional equipment (X5 M60i xDrive, X6 M60i xDrive)

Driving Assistance Professional Package including Highway Assistant

M Sport Professional Package

Parking Assistance Package

Executive Package

Climate Comfort Package

2-axle air suspension

Adaptive M Suspension Professional

Trailer hitch

Leather dashboard

Front massaging seats

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system

Anthracite Alcantara Headlights

Carbon Fiber Trim

Specifications.

X5 sDrive40i X5 xDrive40i X6 xDrive40i Body No. of doors/seats 5/5 5/5 5/5 Length / Width / Height (in) 194.2/78.9/69.1 194.2/78.9/69.5 195.0/78.9/66.9 Wheelbase (in) 117.1 117.1 117.1 Track, front / rear (in) 66.1 / 66.5 66.1 / 66.5 66.3 / 67.1 Ground clearance (in) 8.7 8.7 8.5 Turning circle (ft) 41.3 41.3 41.3 Fuel tank capacity (gal) 21.9 21.9 21.9 Curb weight (lbs) 4.919 4,998 5,002 GVWR (lbs) 6,173 6,360 6,360 Luggage capacity (cu ft) 33.9 / 72.3 33.9 / 72.3 27.4 / 59.6 Engine Config. / no. cylinders / valves Inline / 6 / 24 Engine technology BMW TwinPower Turbo technology: turbocharger, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing, Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing, 48V mild hybrid technology Capacity (cc) 2,998 Stroke / bore (mm) 94.6 / 82.0 Compression ratio (:1) 11.0 Max output (hp @ rpm) 375 @ 5,200-6,250 Max torque (lb-ft @ rpm) 398 @ 1,850-5,000 Driving Dynamics and Safety Suspension, front Aluminum double-wishbone axle, adaptive suspension; optional: adaptive M suspension, air suspension with automatic self-leveling Suspension, rear Five-link axle in lightweight steel, adaptive suspension; optional: adaptive M suspension, air suspension with automatic self-leveling Brakes, front Four-piston fixed-caliper, discs Brakes, rear Single-piston floating-caliper, discs Driving stability systems Standard: DSC incl. ABS and DTC (Dynamic Traction Control), CBC (Cornering Brake Control), DBC (Dynamic Brake Control), Dry Braking function, fading compensation, drive-off assistant, DSC networked withxDrive all-wheel-drive system, ADB-X (Automatic Differential Brake), HDC (Hill Descent Control), trailer stability control; optional: active roll stabilization, M Sport differential Safety equipment Airbags for driver and passenger, side airbags for driver and passenger, head airbags, three-point inertia reel seatbelts, belt tensioner and belt force limiter, crash sensors, tire pressure indicator Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS)with Servotronic function; optional: Integral Active Steering Steering ratio overall (:1) 17.6 Std. Tires front / rear 275/45R20 all-season runflat Std. Rims, front / rear (in) 9.0 x 20 Transmission Type 8-speed Steptronic transmission Gear ratios I :1 5.25 II :1 3.36 III :1 2.17 IV :1 1.72 V :1 1.32 VI :1 1.00 VII :1 0.82 VIII :1 0.64 R :1 3.71 Final Drive :1 3.39 Performance Acceleration 0-60 mph (sec) 5.3 5.2 5.2 Top Speed (w/perf. tires) (mph) 130 (155) 130 (155) 130 (155)

X5 M60i xDrive X6 M60i xDrive Body No. of doors/seats 5/5 5/5 Length / Width / Height (in) 194.2/78.9/69.5 195.0/78.9/66.9 Wheelbase (in) 117.1 117.1 Track, front / rear (in) 66.3 / 67.1 66.1 / 66.5 Ground clearance (in) 8.7 8.5 Turning circle (ft) 39.4 41.3 Fuel tank capacity (gal) 21.9 21.9 Curb weight (lbs) 5,355 5,300 GVWR (lbs) 6,768 6,768 Luggage capacity (cu ft) 33.9 / 72.3 27.4 / 59.6 Engine Config. / no. cylinders / valves V / 8 / 32 Engine technology M TwinPower Turbo technology with cross-bank exhaust manifold: two twin-scroll turbochargers, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing, Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing, 48V mild hybrid technology Capacity (cc) 4,395 Stroke / bore (mm) 88.3 x 89.0 Compression ratio (:1) 10.5 Max output (hp @ rpm) 523 @ 5,500-6,000 Max torque (lb-ft @ rpm) 553 @ 1,800-4,600 Driving Dynamics and Safety Suspension, front Aluminum double-wishbone axle, adaptive M suspension, optional: air suspension with automatic self-leveling Suspension, rear Five-link axle in lightweight steel, adaptive M suspension, optional: air suspension with automatic self-leveling Brakes, front Four-piston fixed-caliper, discs Brakes, rear Single-piston floating-caliper, discs Driving stability systems Standard: DSC incl. ABS and DTC (Dynamic Traction Control), CBC (Cornering Brake Control), DBC (Dynamic Brake Control), Dry Braking function, fading compensation, drive-off assistant, DSC networked withxDrive all-wheel-drive system, ADB-X (Automatic Differential Brake), HDC (Hill Descent Control), trailer stability control, M Sport differential, optional: active roll stabilization Safety equipment Airbags for driver and passenger, side airbags for driver and passenger, head airbags, three-point inertia reel seatbelts, belt tensioner and belt force limiter, crash sensors, tire pressure indicator Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS)with Servotronic function, Integral Active Steering Steering ratio overall (:1) 17.6 Std. Tires front / rear 275/45R20 all-season runflat Std. Rims, front / rear (in) 9.0 x 20 Transmission Type 8-speed Steptronic transmission Gear ratios I :1 5.50 II :1 3.52 III :1 2.20 IV :1 1.72 V :1 1.30 VI :1 1.00 VII :1 0.83 VIII :1 0.64 R :1 4.54 Final Drive :1 3.15 Performance Acceleration 0-60 mph (sec) 4.2 4.2 Top Speed (w/perf. tires) (mph) 130 (155) 130 (155)