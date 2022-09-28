Brabus 600 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC (2022)

BRABUS 600 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC

BRABUS MASTERPIECE: This label is exclusively reserved for high-end automobiles whose every detail has been refined in the Manufaktur, the hand-finished production shop of the world’s largest manufacturer-independent automotive refinement specialist. In the new BRABUS 600 MASTERPIECE, BRABUS created a sporty-elegant, high-end luxury sedan in a class of its own that combines high performance with luxury at its finest.

As a result of the BRABUS PowerXtra B40S-600 performance upgrade, the four-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine produces a new peak output of 441 kW / 600 hp (591 bhp) and a peak torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). With that much power under the hood, the luxury liner accelerates from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 4.5 seconds. Due to the high vehicle weight, the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

The looks of the BRABUS 600 MASTERPIECE match the sporty performance it delivers. The designers of BRABUS developed carbon components that give the luxury car an even more dynamic appearance and further optimize the aerodynamics. In addition, the BRABUS Monoblock “PLATINUM EDITION” hi-tech forged wheels with diameters up to 22 inches also play a significant role in the extravagant appearance.

The BRABUS MASTERPIECE interiors are created in the company upholstery shop and tailored to the wishes of the vehicle owner in every detail.

Ever since the company was founded in 1977, powerful engines have been among the most important building blocks of the BRABUS DNA. It goes without saying that the power unit engineers and technicians in Bottrop also developed a tailor-made performance upgrade for the four-liter, twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC.

The modifications include two high-performance turbochargers with larger compressor unit and special core assembly with reinforced axial bearings. In addition, two plug-and-play BRABUS PowerXtra modules are adapted to the electronic engine control system of the luxury vehicle. They introduce custom maps for injection, ignition and electronic boost pressure control. BRABUS recommends high-performance lubricants from Motul.

The result is impressive: The BRABUS PowerXtra B40S-600 performance upgrade delivers an increase in peak power by 71 kW / 97 hp (95 bhp) and bumps peak torque by 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). As the name indicates, the BRABUS 600 MASTERPIECE produces an output of 441 kW / 600 hp (591 bhp) at a low 5,700 rpm. At the same time, peak torque grows to 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), available on a flat plateau between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm.

These performance figures are also reflected in an even more superior driving experience. In concert with the nine-speed automatic transmission, the BRABUS supercar weighing about 2.3 metric tons (5,070 lbs.) catapults itself from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.5 seconds. The top speed remains electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph) as in standard specification.

BRABUS also offers a stainless high-performance exhaust system which is specifically calibrated to the turbocharged eight-cylinder and fits the engine tuning. Its actively controlled butterfly valves offer the possibility to manage the sound at the touch of a button. On the steering wheel, drivers can choose whether to drive the luxury car unobtrusively in the quiet “Coming Home” mode or enjoy a markedly powerful exhaust note in the “Sport” position.

However, this supercar from BRABUS not only offers outstanding performance on the road, it also compels on account of its athletic looks. The designers and modelers have sculpted tailor-made aerodynamic-enhancement components to add some decidedly sporty touches to the current Mercedes-Maybach sedan, which are made from carbon and come with a choice of glossy or matt surface finish. Their perfect complement is the BRABUS Shadow Chrome glazing on all bodywork trim elements that sport an ex-factory mirror chrome finish.

2022 BRABUS 600 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC

The product range for the exterior starts with the BRABUS front lip spoiler and the attachments for the front fascia that give the production bumper a visual upgrade. What is more: Adding the finishing touches to these components in the wind tunnel resulted in a reduction in front-axle lift, which further optimizes the handling stability at high speeds. In addition, they route the airflow even more purposefully to the radiators and the front brakes.

The BRABUS exposed-carbon diffuser with custom-tailored cutouts for the two rectangular tailpipes of the BRABUS sport exhaust system and the subtle spoiler at the rear of the BRABUS 600 MASTERPIECE harmoniously round off the styling concept.

The exquisite looks of this supercar also include generously sized wheels that make perfect use of the available space under the wheel arches of the four-door car. BRABUS offers various designs up to 22 inches in diameter for this purpose.

The BRABUS 600 MASTERPIECE shown here runs on BRABUS Monoblock M “PLATINUM EDITION” 22-inch forged wheels. Their distinctive, large disc design with ten openings of two different sizes and shapes each is the perfect fit for the powerful appearance of this luxury vehicle. In addition to all chromed bodywork components, the forged wheels of this specific show car feature Shadow Chrome glazing. The wheels of sizes 9Jx22 at the front and 10.5Jx22 on the rear axle carry Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires of sizes 265/35 ZR 22 and 305/30 ZR 22.

In order to improve the driving dynamics even further, BRABUS developed a special module for the air suspension of the Mercedes-Maybach. It lowers the ride height of the vehicle by up to 20 millimeters (0.8 in) without impairing the superb ride quality.

Another BRABUS specialty is exclusive personalization of the interior. The company upholstery shop creates BRABUS “MASTERPIECE” interior appointments for the Maybach models that are distinguished by consummate workmanship and tailored to the personal wishes of the vehicle owner in every detail.

This includes an endless variety of leathers and microfiber materials in any desired color, which can be turned into a host of different upholstery designs finished with pinpoint precision. What is more: The range of precious-wood and carbon inlays in any desired color and with different surface finishes offers just as many individual options.

The BRABUS 600 MASTERPIECE presented here was fitted in the company upholstery shop with a particularly exquisite Turquoise Blue BRABUS “MASTERPIECE” interior. The steering wheel, seats, dashboard, center console, door panels, floor and headliner were wrapped in a combination of particularly skin-friendly leather and Dinamica microfiber. The precise perforations of the exquisite material on the seat surfaces ensures optimal functioning of the seat ventilation. The shell-shaped quilting of the leather on select sections of the interior and the trunk was applied with the same meticulous precision.

To add contrast to the turquoise leather, the interior features black piping. BRABUS carbon elements on the dashboard and center console add markedly sporty touches in the interior. In addition, the pedals were fitted with BRABUS pads made from carbon. They have integrated rubber nipples to ensure particularly safe operation.

Each BRABUS 600 MASTERPIECEis built to individual customer specification. Alternatively, customers who already own a Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC can have their luxury sedan elevated to this level all at once or in stages.

