Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 (2024)

Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2

Chevrolet's ZR2 emblem is closely related to off-road proficiency and now, the 2024 Silverado HD ZR2, the heavyweight all-terrain vehicle, joins the lineup. In addition, the 2024 Silverado HD ZR2 Bison, the specialty Chevy trucks vehicle, is unveiled, adding to the brand's off-road credentials.

Chevrolet has announced the release of three premium off-road performance pickup trucks, including the Colorado ZR2, Silverado 1500 ZR2, and the first-ever Silverado HD ZR2, for those who are ready to take on the trails.

The 2024 Silverado HD lineup has been updated with the inclusion of the HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison, both of which provide proven racing technology and improved off-road capacity. The unique ZR2 Bison offers specialized equipment from American Expedition Vehicles, a premium off-road aftermarket manufacturer, for those who want to experience the ultimate in off-road ability during their expeditions.

“The all-new Silverado HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison provide the off-road performance our customers have come to expect from a ZR2, with the towing and payload capabilities our HD customers demand,” said Michael MacPhee, director of Chevrolet Trucks Marketing. “They also expand the Silverado HD lineup, offering more choices for customers to find the perfect truck for work and off-road adventure.”

The 2024 Silverado HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison models are exclusively available in the 2500 Crew Cab setup, featuring the standard 6.6L gasoline engine or optional 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel. They utilize Chevrolet's successful off-road racing experience, incorporating a specific set of improvements based on proven off-road capabilities. The Silverado HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison are equipped to handle a variety of tasks, including trail crawling, challenging terrain navigation, and weekend adventure toy towing, without sacrificing on-road comfort or heavy-duty truck functionality. The Silverado HD ZR2 has a maximum payload of 3,397 pounds (gas engine), while the maximum trailering rating is an impressive 18,500 pounds with the available Duramax Turbo-Diesel, ensuring that adventurers do not have to leave any part of their journey behind.

“The Silverado HD ZR2 is for those who want it all: For when you need to haul equipment to the jobsite during the week, then the camper and family off the beaten path on the weekend,” said Sahar Nasif, program engineering manager, Silverado HD ZR2. “It’s for those who want their tow rig to be just as cool as the toys it’s hauling.”

The Silverado HD ZR2 has a distinct appearance, featuring the same front grille as the ZR2 family of trucks, which represents the expressive styling that the ZR2 family values. The truck also has unique wheel opening moldings with integrated mud guards, ZR2 badging on the grille bar, and a higher stance, which further enhance its appearance. Additionally, both the HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison models feature the “flow-tie” emblem. Compared to other Silverado HD 4WD models, the HD ZR2's suspension is raised approximately 1.5 inches (38 mm), both front and rear.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2

Its off-road-capable features and content also include:

Specific front upper and lower control arms and specific steering knuckles

Multimatic DSSV Dampers

Larger steel transfer case skid plate and front aluminum skid plate

Rear e-locker

35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires mounted on 18 x 9-inch aluminum wheels.

The HD ZR2 comes with a new Off-Road Mode that utilizes insights from the Colorado ZR2 and Silverado 1500 ZR2. This mode modifies different vehicle settings, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and stability control, to improve their performance when driving off-road. It also adjusts throttle response and transmission shifts, while the locking rear axle doesn't have a speed limit.

The collaboration between HD ZR2 Bison and AEV has set a new standard for off-road performance.

Chevrolet collaborated with AEV to create the HD ZR2 Bison, a factory package that targets the most enthusiastic off-roaders. The package expands on the HD ZR2's existing features, incorporating the following enhancements:

Exclusive gloss black, 18-inch AEV wheels

Distinctive cut high-approach, stamped-steel front bumper with integrated recovery points and winch provisions

Unique stamped-steel cut rear bumper with recovery points

Tough, stamped steel underbody skid plates for the front of the vehicle, steering rack, exhaust and transfer case

The Bison models have distinctive badges and AEV logo on the front-seat head restraints.

Furthermore, the HD ZR2 and HD ZR2 Bison also come with practical features that are available in the entire Silverado HD lineup. These features include the DuraBed cargo box that maximizes cargo capacity, the corner step rear bumper, BedSteps, power tailgate, a 120-volt power outlet, available six-position Multi-Flex tailgate and more.

IN FOCUS

The Multimatic spool-valve dampers used in the Silverado HD ZR2 are designed to provide optimal off-road capability while maintaining on-road comfort. These dampers were first used on the Colorado ZR2 racing program and were tested with Chad Hall Racing in the Best in The Desert off-road racing series. Compared to conventional shim-type dampers, the unique spool-valve design has three separate spools and offers unlimited tuning variability to control damping, resulting in more precise damping performance for greater control on and off the road.

The interior has been redesigned to have a ZR2 style.

The HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison come with the newly redesigned interior of the 2024 Silverado HD lineup. It's built for a blend of premium materials, excellent work-ready functionality, and next-level technology integration. The cabin offers features that HD truck buyers expect with an emphasis on off-road prowess, just like the Silverado 1500 ZR2.

The Jet Black and Graystone leather-appointed surfaces of the interior complement its dark trim accents. The materials used in the interior are also easy to clean after a day of off-road driving.

The instrument panel of the HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison boasts a best-in-class 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment screen and an expansive 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center. They serve as the driver's command center and are canted towards the driver, enhancing the command center perspective. Smart off-road technology like the available 15-inch Head-Up Display with an off-road inclinometer and HD Surround Vision is also available.

The HD ZR2's interior space is efficiently designed with a redesigned wireless phone charger area and a flow-under console that offers the spaciousness of a bench seat while retaining the functionality of a center console.

Coming in Q3 2023

The manufacturing of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison will commence later this summer at the Flint Assembly plant in Michigan10. The pricing details will be revealed closer to the start of production.