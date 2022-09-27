Chevrolet Silverado HD (2024)

Chevrolet Silverado HD

Chevrolet brings everything heavy-duty truck customers want and need with the 2024 Silverado HD — with no compromises in capability and comfort. The 2024 Silverado HD arrives with powertrain upgrades, a more commanding presence paired with an overhauled interior, enhancements to its revolutionary trailering technology, and infotainment and active safety technology2 upgrades.

“We’ve designed the Silverado HD to be our customers’ favored choice for true truck capability,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “The enhancements to the 2024 model build on its core strengths to provide an even stronger balance of the design, strength and confidence that makes tackling the hard jobs, including trailering, easier and more convenient than ever.”

The lineup includes 2500HD and 3500HD models in Regular Cab, Double Cab and Crew Cab configurations. Dual-rear-wheel models are available on 3500HD and they support the lineup’s highest trailering capacity: 36,000 pounds3. The 2024 Silverado HD is available in Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ, and High Country trims. ZR2 will join the HD trim lineup later in the model year for the first time.

Allison 10-speed transmission enhances gas-engine trailering capability

For the first time, the proven Allison 10-speed automatic transmission is now standard equipment for both the Silverado HD’s powertrains: the standard 6.6L V-8 gas engine and the available Duramax turbo-diesel. It replaces the gas engine’s previous six-speed automatic, offering smaller “steps” between the gears, which enables the 6.6L gas engine to hold closer to its peak power for longer periods.

The improvements translate to a more confident feeling of on-demand power, regardless of whether the truck is towing a trailer. When it comes time to tow, the 10-speed configuration helps channel every single pound-foot of torque to the tires in every gear. In turn, the 2024 Silverado HD’s Gross Combined Weight Rating with the 6.6L gas engine increases to 26,000 pounds7, up from 24,000 pounds previously.

Additionally, the Allison transmission’s 10-speed design optimizes grade braking with the gas engine, with the closer gear ratios enabling greater engine-braking control. That, in addition to precise tuning for smooth shifts and quicker downshifts, complements the enhanced feeling of on-demand power, greater control, precision and refinement.

More power, more torque and greater refinement for the Duramax turbo-diesel

Silverado engineers continue to further push the renowned Duramax 6.6L turbo-diesel V-8 engine, and with the 2024 Silverado HD, they’ve issued their latest upgrades.

Overall, the horsepower and torque numbers increase to 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque, per SAE J1349. Additional changes and upgrades were designed to produce a more efficient combustion, which enhances overall performance. Further, engineers enhanced low-end torque production by up to 25% for improved performance at low speeds or climbing grades, and particularly when trailering.

Commanding presence

The 2024 Silverado HD has a commanding presence, driven by a freshened front-end appearance that features a new fascia, new headlights, new grille and more. The truck’s chiseled appearance combines with timeless design that not only looks, but is, prepared for anything.

C-shaped LED graphic lamps frame the new fascia, inspired by the signature design of the Silverado 1500, while bold, new headlights on LTZ, ZR2 and High Country models feature dual-projector technology. The main and high beams of these new lights are now split into dual functions, and as owners approach or depart their 2024 Silverado HD, an animated lighting sequence welcomes or bids them farewell from the truck.

Additional exterior updates include standard tow hooks, and “CHEVROLET” lettering featured on the hood scoop. Six new exterior colors have been added as well: Sterling Gray, Dark Ash, Radiant Red, Auburn Metallic, Lakeshore Blue Metallic (late availability) and Meteorite Metallic (late availability).

Atop numerous updates, Silverado HD’s design continues to boast the breakthrough features and technologies that contribute to its true truck capability. They include the Durabed cargo box that optimizes every square inch for maximum cargo capability — including up to 83.5 cubic feet with the long box — as well as the CornerStep rear bumper, BedSteps, available six-position Multi-Flex tailgate, available 120-volt power outlet, available power tailgate and more.

The lineup also retains the popular Z71 Sport Edition, Z71 Chrome Sport Edition and Midnight Special Edition appearance packages, as well as the Alaskan Snow Plow Special Edition.

New wheel and tire options for the Silverado HD include:

20-inch bright chrome wheels available on LTZ

18-inch polished aluminum dually wheel and all-terrain tires optional on 3500HD LTZ and standard on 3500HD High Country

20-inch off-road tires available on Z71 Sport Edition, Midnight Special Edition, Alaskan Snow Plow Special Edition and Z71 Off-Road package

Redesigned, more refined interior

In addition to the exterior styling updates, all models receive a new interior designed for greater work-ready functionality and next-level technology integration.

LT, LTZ and High Country models introduce a dramatically redesigned passenger space centered around an all-new instrument panel that houses an expansive infotainment screen: a 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment1 display. A 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center complements the new infotainment display. The infotainment screen and other controls are also canted toward the driver, giving the driver more of a “command center” perspective. This ethos pulls directly from the simple and iconic looks the C/K Series trucks set in the 1970s and 1980s.

This smarter command center also includes a redesigned wireless phone charger4 area to reduce distractions and a flow-under console. The latter design provides the spaciousness of a bench seat while retaining the functionality of a center console. Ahead of the driver is an available and configurable head-up display.

“It’s a more open-feeling and contemporary interior that passengers will find inviting,” said Phil Zak, executive director of Global Chevrolet Design. “It’s an environment that intentionally puts more at the driver’s fingertips, for a greater feeling of confidence and connection with the vehicle.”

2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD

Additional interior updates and upgrades include:

Fresh screen displays and graphics inspired by the recently refreshed Silverado 1500

Authentic leather-wrapped surfaces and real wood accents available on certain models

New center console on LT, LTZ and High Country models that incorporates an available wireless charger4

More space for side-by-side cupholders in the console: There is a total of 10 total cupholders available, depending on the model and configuration

New audio control knobs that help strike an ideal balance between physical and digital controls, along with similar buttons recently introduced in the refreshed Silverado 1500 that allow some popular features to be accessed with a single push

Climate vents and controls for second-row passengers

Enhanced hidden storage, including in the console, upper and lower gloveboxes and even a sunglasses holder behind the infotainment screen

New and improved trailering technologies

Chevrolet’s suite of customer-focused trailering technologies is designed to improve the experience with optimal visibility, easier hitching and greater driving comfort when towing a trailer. It’s improved with the 2024 Silverado HD, with a number of enhanced and new features:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Trailer2 is an all-new technology for Silverado HD. It allows the Silverado HD’s available Adaptive Cruise Control to account for additional drag and increased braking distances when towing a trailer.

is an all-new technology for Silverado HD. It allows the Silverado HD’s available Adaptive Cruise Control to account for additional drag and increased braking distances when towing a trailer. Enhanced Transparent Trailer2 expands the current Transparent Trailer2 technology by allowing it to work with fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers

expands the current Transparent Trailer2 technology by allowing it to work with fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert2 extends the blind zone area of interest to help enhance safety and situational awareness when trailering

extends the blind zone area of interest to help enhance safety and situational awareness when trailering GCW Alert warns the driver if the vehicle and trailer weight exceed the vehicle’s Gross Combined Weight Rating

The Silverado HD makes trailering easier with established available features, including up to 14 unique camera views5 such as HD Surround Vision and Bed View, an in-vehicle Trailering App6. Chevy optimized this suite of available camera views to ensure the 2024 Silverado HD provides the right view in any moment. Every Silverado HD includes a vehicle-specific Trailering Information Label, which lists its unique trailering metrics including the trailering ratings to the max tongue weight, max payload and more.

Additionally, the max tow package is now available across all Silverado 2500 trims, bolstering the maximum towing capability for the 2500HD series equipped with the 6.6L turbo-diesel V-8 engine to 22,500 pounds7.

Enhanced infotainment and driver awareness technologies

The Silverado HD is designed to make the drive more enjoyable, with new, more intuitive infotainment1 technologies and an expanded roster of driver awareness technologies.

On the infotainment side, Google built-in8 compatibility enables customers to connect virtually every aspect of their daily lives through Google Assistant, which is available through the infotainment system touchscreen or voice command. With the Google Assistant, it’s easy to send texts, play music, receive directions with Google Maps, adjust vehicle settings and even control smart home devices all hands free.

When it comes to safety and driver assistance technologies2, Adaptive Cruise Control is a newly available feature. It complements and bolsters the suite of standard active safety and driver assistance features that includes:

Front Pedestrian Braking

Forward Collision Alert

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning

Following Distance Indicator

Coming in Q1 2023

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD will make its public debut at the State Fair of Texas starting with the press day on Sept. 29, and the truck will be on display throughout the public days. Production begins in the first half of 2023 at General Motors’ Flint Assembly in Michigan, and at Oshawa Assembly in Canada9. Pricing and additional details will be released closer to the start of production.

Welcome to High Country

High Country is the most expressive and meticulously crafted trim in Chevrolet’s lineup — the 2024 Silverado HD elevates it further. Topping the updates are a new and exclusive Nightshift Blue interior, which includes Jet Black and Umber elements. The cabin also wears new metal “High Country” badges on the center console and “High Country” embroidering on the head restraints, upholstered with unique Ares leather seating surfaces that feature a wingtip pattern. The seats also feature premium fabric piping, while the door panels include fabric piping and trim with authentic open-pore wood. The wood additionally serves as a decorative trim on the upper glovebox. On the exterior, a new High Country exclusive 20-inch bright chrome wheel design is standard.

Additional High Country details and standard features include power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats with memory and haptic sensors, acid-etched stainless steel speaker grilles for the standard Bose seven-speaker audio system, rain-sensing wipers and wireless charging4 located in the center console.

The 2024 Silverado HD High Country trim will also be available with a new Midnight Edition. Available for the first time on the High Country trim, the Midnight Edition darkens the exterior with black chrome accents in the grille and grille bar and swaps in black badging. Black power assist steps complete the look. The Silverado HD High Country Midnight Edition also includes 20-inch, high-gloss black painted wheels as standard, with 22-inch wheels in the same finish available.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country Midnight Edition package includes: