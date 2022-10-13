Chevrolet Trax (2024)

Chevrolet Trax

Chevrolet introduced a reimagined Trax — a new, technology-forward choice for customers seeking the practicality of a compact car and the utility of an SUV.

Larger than today’s Trax, it provides more space for passengers and cargo, along with more standard and available content. A robust array of standard safety features and a suite of technologies will help keep customers connected, all at a starting MSRP of only $21,4951.

“The all-new Trax has everything you need and nothing you don’t,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “More space. More features. More style. This is an entry-level vehicle that will surprise and delight customers with its value and plays a critical role as the gateway into the Chevy brand.”

Five distinct personalities — LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS and ACTIV — offer design and content choices, while all trims add enhanced features and technologies, including:

Chevy Safety Assist2 with six advanced safety and driver awareness technologies

Larger infotainment3 screens — a standard 8-inch-diagonal system and an 11-inch-diagonal screen on LT, 2RS and ACTIV trims

Wireless Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5 capability

LED headlamps

17-inch, 18-inch or 19-inch wheels

Four-wheel disc brakes

Active Noise Cancellation

Additional new features on most trims include push-button start, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging6 and more. Cruise control is also standard equipment on all models and Adaptive Cruise Control2 is available on some trims, a first for Trax.

The new Trax is powered by a 1.2L turbocharged inline-three engine rated at a GM-estimated 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. It is matched with a proven six-speed automatic transmission. The turbo contributes to excellent on-demand power, particularly for passing maneuvers and on-ramp acceleration.

Modern and purposeful design

Longer, lower and wider than the current model, the 2024 Trax introduces an athletic, muscular design inspired by the Chevrolet Blazer.

“The bold exterior and tech-forward interior design of the all-new Trax redefines what an entry-level vehicle can be,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Global Chevrolet. “It demonstrates that modern, stylish design doesn’t have to come at a premium.”

2024 Chevrolet Trax

At the front, sleek horizontal lines emphasize the vehicle’s width and are designed around the lines of the iconic Chevy bowtie at the center of the grille, which flow outward to the slim, Blazer-inspired headlamps that feature all-new LED lighting elements. Chevy-signature high-eye LED daytime running lamps make the Trax more visible, day or night.

A sleeker side profile is enhanced by a 4-inch-lower (101 mm) overall height than the current model, while strong “shoulders” in the body contribute to a taut, muscular presence and strong stance.

Each trim has specific design cues, including specific grille designs and wheels, as well as unique décor, depending on the model:

LS and LT feature clean, straightforward designs, with additional bright trim on LT. 17-inch steel wheels are standard on LS and 17-inch machined aluminum wheels are standard on LT.

RS trims offer the Trax’s sportiest design with additional exterior trim accents, as well as a unique grille with an embedded RS badge. The 1RS trim includes unique 18-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels and the 2RS features 19-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels.

The new ACTIV has a monochromatic look including titanium chrome accents and an aggressive-looking rear skid plate motif. It also features unique black 18-inch wheels.

New dimensions enhance driving experience, spaciousness

The new Trax’s larger dimensions pay dividends when it comes to the driving experience and interior spaciousness, with its nearly 6-inch-longer wheelbase and wider track offering more composed ride and handling characteristics, compared to the current model.

Inside, the 11-inch greater length and 2-inch greater width than the current model translates into greater roominess and cargo capacity, including 3 inches more rear legroom, which increases comfort for rear-seat passengers, and maximum cargo capacity that increases by nearly 12%.

Technology-forward interior

Trax’s interior was designed to have a lightweight feel, achieved with sweeping lines and light, technical cues that emphasize the vehicle’s width and create a sense of airiness — all enabled by the vehicle’s longer, lower and wider platform.

The low instrument panel enhances outward visibility and contributes to the feeling of airiness, while a technical texture pattern sweeps across, adding depth. Other elements take inspirations from other recent Chevy performance vehicle designs, including signature round vents and more.

Display screens are the centerpiece of the tech-forward design, with the infotainment screen canted slightly toward the driver, for more intuitive control. LS and 1RS trims feature an 8-inch-diagonal infotainment color touchscreen, while LT, 2RS and ACTIV have an 11-inch-diagonal infotainment color touchscreen and an 8-inch-diagonal driver information center.

The different trims also receive their own décor and accents, including:

LT features black seats with Sky Cool Gray accents

2RS features red accents on the seats and a racing-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel

ACTIV features Evotex seats with yellow accents

RS and ACTIV trims feature black bowtie emblems

Additional standard and available content include:

Center console with ergonomically optimized shifter location

An electronic parking brake opens up more storage space in the console

Four bottle holders and two cupholders

Heated front seats, steering wheel and outside mirrors are standard on 1RS, 2RS and ACTIV and available on LT. Heated front seats and outside mirrors are available on LS

Remote start standard on 1RS, LT, 2RS and ACTIV and available on LS

Automatic climate control, push-button start and added rear-seat USB ports on LT, 2RS and ACTIV

Power-adjustable driver’s seat on ACTIV

Available sunroof

For the first time on Trax, customers can wirelessly connect Apple CarPlay4 or Android Auto5 to the infotainment system, while wireless phone charging6 is a new available feature on LT, 2RS and ACTIV. Trax also continues to offer Wi-Fi Hotspot capability7.

Chevy Safety Assist and more

When it comes to safety and driver awareness technology, the 2024 Trax ups the ante with new, standard Chevy Safety Assist2 — a suite of six advanced safety and driver awareness technologies that include:

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Forward Collision Alert

IntelliBeam auto high-beam control

Following Distance Indicator

A Rear Vision Camera2 is also standard, while Adaptive Cruise Control2, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert 2, Rear Cross Traffic Alert2 and Rear Park Assist2 are available.

Coming spring 2023

The all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax goes on sale in the spring of 2023.

2024 Chevy Trax Trim Starting at Pricing1