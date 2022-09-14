Chrysler 300C (2023)

Chrysler 300C

Chrysler brand is commemorating the nearly 70-year legacy of the Chrysler 300 with the 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L HEMI® engine with 485 horsepower. The 2023 Chrysler 300C was revealed this evening near the Spirit of Detroit statue in downtown Detroit on the eve of media day for the 2022 North American International Auto Show.

The 6.4L HEMI-powered 2023 Chrysler 300C pays tribute to the Chrysler 300 and the end of an era — Chrysler 300 production will end following the 2023 model year. First introduced in 1955 and reborn in 2005, the Chrysler 300 has represented iconic American luxury and performance for decades.

“We’re celebrating the Chrysler 300 and it’s iconic legacy in the automotive world,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer. “The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences.”

6.4L HEMI-powered 2023 Chrysler 300C

The 2023 Chrysler 300C honors the 300 model with a special, limited-production run — only 2,000 units will be offered in the U.S. with another 200 available in Canada.

The 6.4L V-8 HEMI engine makes the final version of America’s big, bold sedan even bigger and bolder, generating 485 horsepower and 475 lb.ft. of torque and driving the 300C from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. The 2023 Chrysler 300 can cover the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds and can reach a top speed of 160 mph.

The 392-cu.-in., naturally aspirated engine is paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission that optimizes fuel economy while offering maximum performance with 160-millisecond shifts. Additional performance features include red four-piston Brembo brakes, a 3.09 limited slip differential, active damping suspension and black, rounded exhaust tips that accent an active exhaust system that delivers a muscular, throaty sound.

A new iteration of the tri-color 300C badge ?dresses up the exterior on the grille and rear decklid, and the 300C rides on 20-by-9-inch forged wheels? with all-season performance tires. The exterior carries black chrome accents on the grille and lower fascia, plus black headlamp and taillamp bezels. Three exterior colors are available for the 300C: Gloss Black, Velvet Red and Bright White.

2023 Chrysler 300C

Inside, black Laguna leather front seats are embossed with the new 300C logo and further accented with unique silver stitching. Silver stitching also reaches the doors and leather instrument panel, with carbon fiber and Piano Black touches on the interior bezels.

The 300C packs a premium 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, comes standard. Advanced brake assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus and Full Speed Collision Warning Plus are just a few of the standard safety features, while comfort features include a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats?.

The 2023 Chrysler 300C comes fully equipped with a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $55,000.