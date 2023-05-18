Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition (2023)

Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition

Introducing the brand-new 2023 Ram 1500 Havoc Edition, an exclusive addition to Ram Truck's acclaimed light-duty lineup. With limited availability, the 2023 Ram 1500 Havoc Edition presents a distinctively rare Baja Yellow exterior hue, complemented by sleek black accents and an interior designed for off-road enthusiasts.

“Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc buyers will enjoy the newest addition to our light-duty lineup, which offers a distinctive combination of unique exterior appointments only seen on a Ram truck,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “Ram 1500 continues to be the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup.”

Expanding the light-duty lineup and capitalizing on the success of the TRX Havoc Edition, the new 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition provides an additional opportunity to own a Ram truck with its unique and limited-run color option. Ram continues to bolster its lineup with top-quality vehicles that effortlessly tackle heavy-duty tasks and reliably transport families to their destinations, every single time.

For passionate off-road truck enthusiasts, the Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition opens up a world of possibilities for personalized customization. This model combines cutting-edge technology, eye-catching graphics, impressive performance, and a distinctive exterior appearance right off the assembly line. Equipped with the Rebel Level 2 equipment group and powered by the 5.7-liter HEMI® eTorque V-8 engine, the Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition boasts a 12-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen with Off-road Pages, sleek black side-view mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, and an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Noteworthy features also include the exclusive Baja Yellow exterior paint color, a bold Rebel graphic on the hood and bed, black badging, bumper, and grille, as well as stylish 18-inch gloss black wheels. Adding to the impressive lineup of features, the 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel introduces Selec-Speed Control, a system that ensures a consistent speed while navigating varying slopes. By skillfully managing engine torque and brake pressure, Selec-Speed Control enables drivers to focus on steering.

2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition

Starting at $70,310, plus $1,895 destination charge, the Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition offers exceptional value for its remarkable capabilities.

Limited quantities of the new 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition will be available for purchase this spring, catering to those seeking exclusivity and adventure.