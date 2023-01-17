Ferrari Roma Tailor Made China (2023)

Ferrari Roma Tailor Made China

Ferrari is celebrating its 30th anniversary in mainland China by unveiling a one-of-a-kind Tailor Made Ferrari Roma. The new Roma draws inspiration from traditional Chinese aesthetics and craftsmanship through the many personalisation options offered by the Ferrari Tailor Made programme, and is a tribute to the brand’s milestones over the last thirty years. The launch of the new Tailor Made Ferrari Roma marks not only three decades since the first Ferrari order was placed in Beijing in 1992, but also the start of the marque’s fourth decade in China.

The one-of-a–kind Tailor Made Roma was designed by Ferrari in collaboration with the prominent Chinese designer Jiang Qiong’er through the Ferrari Tailor Made programme, which provides a unique customised experience featuring a diverse array of specification options and bespoke design solutions. Clients are assisted by a team of Ferrari designers to create a model that reflects their individuality and taste, while upholding the aesthetic standards of the Ferrari brand.

Jiang Qiong’er, who has developed an international reputation, is much sought after for her work with its roots in the subtlety, beauty and heritage of Chinese culture. Her design vision and distinctive insights, together with her deep understanding of traditional Chinese culture, mirror the aspiration of Ferrari to craft a special Roma for commemorating the special occasion. Together, Ferrari and Qiong’er took inspiration from classic Chinese aesthetics and fused concepts and expertise to achieve a synthesis of Italian design philosophy and Chinoiserie Chic.

This Tailor Made Roma embodies the fundamental art and design principles shared by both sides: a devotion to detail, a respect for heritage and tradition, and above all a commitment to exquisite craftsmanship that creates a design language of timeless elegance and simplicity.

The new car is coated with eye-catching contrasting colours: Sanusilver Matte and Rosso Magma Glossy, the latter paying homage to the traditional Chinese carmine red. The stripes running along the body and through the interior are inspired by characteristic features from classical Ming Dynasty furniture. It brings together traditional Chinese-inspired detailing and the sophisticated Italian artistry of the original model.

2023 Ferrari Roma Tailor Made China

It also features carbon-fibre sills with the Tailor Made dedication, a key case painted in red- and gold-spotted Boluo lacquer, an ancient Chinese technique known for its unique textured finish, as well as a dedication plate engraved with the Chinese characters for “30”. This gold dedication plate is inlaid with jade and has symbolic significance: in ancient Chinese culture, gold symbolises wealth and good fortune, while jade indicates purity and gentleness. Both are synonymous with good wishes and reverence.

An exclusive lifestyle package has been designed by Jiang Qiong’er for this special Roma – a collection of multi-sensory pleasures that embody the quest for quality and style. Inspired by the appreciation of small pleasures in daily life, the package contains a set of four aroma diffusers, one for each season, made with ebony and crystal, a tea tool set painted in red- and gold-spotted Boluo lacquer, an ebony cigar box, an inkstone cigar ashtray, a tea set made using the craft of bamboo weaving, a Xuan paper kite, cashmere blankets, and a Chinese checkers set made from agate and leather. These items are stored discreetly in the glove compartment, armrest and boot.

The Ferrari Roma features refined proportions and timeless design, combined with unparalleled performance and handling. Thanks to its 620-cv turbo-charged V8 that won the International Engine of the Year award four years in a row, it also represents the pinnacle of performance in this category. The Tailor Made Ferrari Roma perfectly blends traditional Chinese aesthetics with Roma’s inherent Italian style.

Combining speed and poetry, power and understatement, the special Roma creates a bold fusion between heritage and innovation, fully embodying the marque’s pursuit of innovation and excellence. It not only encapsulates a summary of thirty years of memorable moments for Ferrari in China, but also marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter of the marque’s journey in the region.