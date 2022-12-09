Ford GT Mk IV (1967)

Ford GT Mk IV

Building on Ford GT Mk II’s triumphant 1966 1-2-3 Le Mans finish, Ford’s development team held nothing back and redesigned the car from scratch with state-of-the-art technology and engineering available to create the 1967 Ford GT Mk IV.

To leverage new material science advantages, Ford’s engineers and Kar Kraft developed a new lightweight chassis using adhesive bonded honeycombed-aluminum construction with a more aerodynamic body and named it the “J-Car” because it was built to the new FIA Appendix J rules. Combined with the famous 427 Ford V-8 (7L) engine and a special transaxle with its own cooling system that carried power to the rear wheels the 1967 Ford GT Mk IV was 9-inches longer and built specifically to dominate global endurance racing.