Ford Explorer (2024)

Ford Explorer

Ford has revealed the new electric Explorer, which is the first in a wave of innovative new electric vehicles from Ford and forges the way for a complete reinvention of the Ford brand in Europe. The mid-size crossover has seats for five across two rows and is fully equipped to set families on the road to adventure. Engineered and built in Germany, the electric Explorer offers an outstanding digital experience, helping drivers and passengers stay connected and comfortable on the move. Features include a SYNC Move2 supersized movable touchscreen and connected infotainment system with audio tailored to the interior, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance technology.

The Ford Explorer electric vehicle has a combined storage of 450 litres in five-seat mode, which is perfect for exploring the city and beyond. The 17-litre console between driver and front-seat passenger can hold a 15-inch laptop, combining with a private locker behind the touchscreen and hands-free accessible bootspace to redefine adventure. The futuristic exterior styling is matched by an ultra-modern interior with premium materials and features such as sculpted sporty seats and a sophisticated soundbar more typical of revolutionary concept cars than family vehicles. The electric Explorer can fast charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes1 and has access to 21k charge points in the UK on Ford’s Blue Oval Charging Network. By 2024, Explorer customers will have access to more than 500,000 charging points in 25 countries across Europe

Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e, Europe, said that the electric Explorer is a trailblazer for a new breed of exciting Ford electric vehicles. It is steeped in American roots but built in Cologne for customers in Europe. It is road trip-ready for the big adventures and fully loaded with everything customers will need for their daily drives.

The new electric Explorer is the first electric vehicle to be built at scale in the new Ford Cologne EV Campus in Germany. Ford in Europe is committed to offering an all-electric portfolio of passenger vehicles by 2030. The aerodynamic exterior of the Explorer captures the spirit and assertive style of Ford’s iconic American SUV for a new electric era, also defined by a bold “shield” design in lieu of a traditional grille. The SYNC Move infotainment system not only keeps occupants connected but also features a movable 14.6?inch touchscreen that can smoothly slide up and down to suit the driver and conceals a private locker storage space for valuables. A compartment for two large smartphones comes with wireless device charger as standard, and SYNC Move provides wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2024 Ford Explorer

The electric Explorer can be charged quickly and easily, whether on the road or at home. It can find the most convenient pit stops on the road and can be scheduled to charge at home using cheaper electricity and energy tariffs, where available. It also offers a range of features to ensure drivers and passengers are refreshed and ready to go when they reach their destination. These features include heated front seats and steering wheel, a massaging driver’s seat, and climate control that allows the driver and front passenger to choose their own temperature. Returning to the crossover is made simple with standard keyless entry and hands-free power tailgate that means owners can access the boot when their arms are filled with sports kit using a simple kicking motion beneath the rear bumper. Advanced driver assistance systems include, for the first time on a Ford in Europe, Assisted Lane Change for smoothly and safely changing lanes at the push of an indicator stalk, and Clear Exit Assist that provides warnings of approaching cyclists before opening doors in busy city centres.