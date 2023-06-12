Ford Mustang GT3 Racecar (2024)

Ford Mustang GT3 Racecar

The best-known sports car will compete in the world’s most iconic endurance race as the Ford Mustang GT3 takes on the challenge of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2024.

The Mustang GT3 race car, based on the all-new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, was unveiled to the racing world today during the centenary celebration on the eve of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Mustang race car boasts a bold, colorful new look from Troy Lee, who is recognized as one of the premier motorsports designers in the world. The legendary Mustang GT3 represents Lee’s first foray with Ford race cars.

With the reveal, Ford officially enters Mustang into the global FIA GT3 category. Ford’s most recent triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans was in 2016 with the Ford GT.