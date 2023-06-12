Ford Mustang GT3 Racecar (2024)
The best-known sports car will compete in the world’s most iconic endurance race as the Ford Mustang GT3 takes on the challenge of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June 2024.
The Mustang GT3 race car, based on the all-new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, was unveiled to the racing world today during the centenary celebration on the eve of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Mustang race car boasts a bold, colorful new look from Troy Lee, who is recognized as one of the premier motorsports designers in the world. The legendary Mustang GT3 represents Lee’s first foray with Ford race cars.
With the reveal, Ford officially enters Mustang into the global FIA GT3 category. Ford’s most recent triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans was in 2016 with the Ford GT.
“Ford and Le Mans are bound together by history. And now we’re coming back to the most dramatic, most rewarding and most important race in the world. It is not Ford versus Ferrari anymore. It is Ford versus everyone. Going back to Le Mans is the beginning of building a global motorsports business with Mustang, just like we are doing with Bronco and Raptor off-road.” -Jim Farley, Ford Motor Company CEO Fresh Branding, New Logo
To coincide with the unveiling, Ford also is revealing new, global Ford Performance branding – a cleaner, simplified look that will now be featured on all its racing vehicles.
This expressive and engaging new identity will help position Ford Performance as a standout lifestyle brand with a sporting mindset. The new Ford Performance mark is easier to integrate across various environments and spaces, including car liveries, merchandise/apparel, display assets, parts/accessories and in advertising.
Continuing Relationships with Two Longtime Partners
Ford Performance extended its relationship with two longtime partners in Multimatic and M-Sport for the basis of this project. Multimatic, builders of the iconic Ford GT, were also involved in the Ford GT race program and will help build and support the Mustang GT3s, while longtime World Rally Championship partner and two-time championship winning team M-Sport will assemble the Ford Performance-developed 5.4-liter Coyote-based V8 engines that power this powerful new pony.
“For a project like the Mustang GT3, we turned to two of our most trusted partners in the motorsports world to help bring this vehicle and program together,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “I know we’ll all be as thrilled as Ford fans when Mustang begins racing at the highest levels of GT racing in 2024.”
The Mustang GT3 race car features a bespoke short-long arm suspension, rear-mounted transaxle gearbox, carbon fiber body panels, as well as a unique aero package developed to meet GT3 targets.
Proton Competition Becomes First WEC Customer Team for Mustang GT3
Before going to Le Mans in 2024, the Mustang GT3 will compete in various GT3 series across the globe in the hands of customer teams.
The first customer team, announced today, is Proton Competition. Based in Ehingen, Germany, Proton intends to campaign a pair of Mustang GT3s in the FIA World Endurance Championship, starting in 2024.
“This is a very important program and an exciting moment for our organization,” said Proton Competition team principal Christian Ried. “The Mustang is a great brand and this is an important step for our team. We look forward to joining with Ford starting in 2024.”
Ford Performance will also field a two-car factory race program with Mustang GT3 in IMSA’s GTD Pro class. This will be managed by Multimatic Motorsports and begin at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona.