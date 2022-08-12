GMC Canyon (2023)

GMC Canyon

The official vehicle of nowhere is here: the 2023 GMC Canyon midsize truck. Boasting a fully redesigned exterior with a standard factory lift and widened track across the lineup, a new premium suite of advanced technology and an all-new interior design, the next-generation Canyon is built from the ground up to conquer any terrain.

The 2023 model year Canyon introduces the first-ever Canyon AT4X option to its lineup. Building on the success of AT4, the AT4X sub-brand is the ultimate expression of GMC’s commitment to delivering serious off-road capability. First introduced on the 2022 Sierra, the AT4X trim has quickly become synonymous with robust off-road credibility.

“GMC is flexing the might of our off-road muscle,” said GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred. “Canyon benefits from key learnings gained from our AT4 strategy to bring customers the most advanced off-road midsize truck.”

The 2023 GMC Canyon will be the first midsize truck on the market to offer a suite of segment-first key features, including:

Available underbody cameras 1 , including front- and rear-facing views underneath the vehicle

, including front- and rear-facing views underneath the vehicle Available Head-Up Display

Fully digital driver information center

Wireless Apple CarPlay 2 and Android Auto 3 compatibility

and Android Auto compatibility Available Google Built-In4 (Google Automotive Services)

Introducing Canyon AT4X

Canyon AT4X is purposefully engineered to be a premium, no-compromises, off-road midsize truck. With a higher factory lift than every other Canyon trim, Canyon AT4X offers serious off-road equipment and advanced technology for enhanced capability and convenience — no matter the destination.

Inspired by the Canyon AT4 concept first introduced in 2021, the Canyon AT4X boasts a factory lifted, ultra-wide track to elevate the off-road performance and capability. Canyon AT4X comes standard with 33-inch MT tires, Multimatic DSSV shocks, front and rear e-lockers, underbody skid plates and the AT4X-exclusive Baja drive mode.

The Canyon AT4X’s factory lift enables 10.7 inches of ground clearance standard and a 36.9-degree approach angle.

Within its interior, the Canyon AT4X features exclusive Obsidian Rush interior with Ceramic White accents, customizable 11.3-inch-diagonal touchscreen infotainment system and an 11-inch-diagonal fully digital instrument cluster. In addition, the AT4X includes a GMC-exclusive Head-Up Display and Bose® seven-speaker audio entertainment system.

The Canyon AT4X will also be the only trim to offer the available Edition 1* package, which includes:

Front- and rear-facing underbody cameras1 with wash function

Off-road front bumper with safari bar

Front 30-inch off-road grille light bar

Winch by COMEUP

17-inch beadlock capable wheels

Reconfigurable bed rail system

Performance front skid plate

Unique Edition 1 tailgate badge

* Extremely limited availability

Serious Off-Road Equipment

The 2023 Canyon and Canyon AT4X were engineered to offer customers a premium off-road experience. The next-generation Canyon offers key features across its trim lineup that provide customers with optimized performance and rugged off-road capability to take you anywhere, on or off the map. This includes:

Factory Lift and Ultra-Wide Track: 2023 Canyon comes standard with an off-road suspension package featuring an ultra-wide track and 2-inch factory lift for Elevation, AT4 and Denali trims and a standard 3-inch factory lift on AT4X. The lifted, high and wide chassis offers a standard 9.6 inches of ground clearance (10.7-inch ground clearance available on AT4X trim) for improved approach, departure and breakover angles.

Multimatic DSSV Shocks: The latest Multimatic DSSV shocks (standard on AT4X only) offer control and comfort on-road, and robust performance for extended off-road adventures.

Off-Road Optimized 2.7L Turbo Engine: Standard across all trims, the high-torque, off-road optimized 2.7L turbo engine provides a best-in-class gas engine with 430 lb-ft of torque (GM estimated).

Enhanced Front and Rear Electronic Locking Differentials for Optimized Traction: Standard on the Canyon AT4X trim, the 2023 Canyon’s available front and rear e-lockers allow drivers to engage the front or rear axles to lock both wheels at the same speed.

Off-Road Performance Display: Accessible through the center screen instrument cluster, 2023 Canyon drivers can access and monitor real time metrics of their off-road trek including g-force, altimeter, and pitch and roll stats.

All-New Drive Modes: 2023 Canyon features the introduction of all-new drive modes, crafted to provide customers with a robust drive experience:

Baja Mode (exclusive to AT4X) : for high-speed off-road driving Terrain Mode : for low-speed precision off-roading and rock crawling Off-Road Mode : for general off-road dynamics Normal Mode : for balanced everyday on-road driving Tow/Haul Mode : for optimized hauling heavy loads and towing



Standard 32-inch large off-road tires (33-inch MT tires on AT4X)

Front axle moved forward for improved proportions and more planted, level stance

Most Advanced Canyon Ever

The 2023 GMC Canyon marries its off-road prowess with a premium technology suite to offer customers an advanced off-road experience. Canyon’s technology-focused cockpit features a more dynamic, high-resolution infotainment screen and driver information center.

This next generation Canyon gives the driver ample control with its advanced technology cockpit, powered by a new electrical architecture. Through this updated system, drivers can experience Canyon’s available 10 camera view system1 — more camera views than any other competitor in its class — including HD Surround Vision and waterproof underbody cameras with camera washing system. The Canyon’s advanced cockpit also includes the off-road performance display, which allows drivers to track real-time, off-road performance data on the center screen.

In addition to these features, the 2023 Canyon also includes a variety of other enhancements including:

Best-in-class, 11-inch-diagonal fully digital instrument cluster on the Denali and AT4X trims (8-inch-diagonal on the Elevation and AT4).

Class-exclusive 6.3-inch-diagonal Head-Up Display to provide the driver with key information like navigation, safety alerts, speed, audio and more.

Android Auto 3 and Apple CarPlay 2 wireless phone projection capability.

and Apple CarPlay wireless phone projection capability. Bose seven-speaker audio system on AT4X and Denali trims (optional on AT4).

The 2023 Canyon also introduces a host of safety and driver assistance1 technology features including:

Standard Canyon Pro Safety Package 1 Automatic Emergency Braking Front Pedestrian Braking with Bicyclist Detection IntelliBeam auto high beams Following Distance Indicator Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Alert

Available Canyon Safety Plus Package 1 Rear Cross Traffic Braking Blind Zone Steering Assist

Available Technology Package 1 Rear Pedestrian Alert Adaptive Cruise Control HD Surround Vision

Standard Denali/AT4X Safety Alert Seat 1



Elevated Exterior and Interior Design

The 2023 GMC Canyon features an all-new look, emphasized by its bold stance, aggressive exterior styling and elevated interior.

Each 2023 Canyon trim sits higher and wider than its previous generation, providing improved approach, departure and breakover angles. For this new generation of Canyon, the front air dam was removed for elevated approach angle while the front axle was moved forward for improved proportions and a more planted, level stance. A simplified short bed, crew cab configuration comes standard across the 2023 Canyon lineup.

The 2023 Canyon’s exterior is pronounced by its high clearance, trimmed corners and the all-new integration of sheet metal for a completely unique look. The front fascia features full LED exterior lighting, relocated fog lamps and daytime running lamps. The 2023 model year also introduces an available sunroof — a first for the midsize truck.

Under the vehicle, the Canyon AT4X includes a large front heavy-duty AT4X skid plate, a transfer case shield and rocker protectors to tackle the most rugged terrains. The 2023 Canyon also introduces a water-tight tailgate storage system for increased bed functionality.

On its interior, the 2023 Canyon delivers premium appointments and intentional design executions to evoke premium craftmanship and precision. Across the lineup, no one interior is the same. Each Canyon trim is designed with its own unique identity. The Canyon Denali trim is outfitted with laser etched wood décor and leather appointments, while Canyon AT4X’s interior boasts the signature, trim-exclusive, Ceramic White and Obsidian Rush.

The 2023 Canyon is set to begin initial production in early 2023 with AT4X in spring 2023. Reservations for the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Edition 1 are open now, with MSRP starting at $63,3505. MSRP for other 2023 Canyon trims will start around $40,0005.

1 Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver's responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.

2 Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri, iPhone and Apple Music are trademarks for Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

3 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. To use Android Auto on your car display, you’ll need an Android phone running Android 6 or higher, an active data plan, and the Android Auto app. Google, Android and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

4 Google built-in services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system, and location. Select service plan required. Certain Google actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Google Play, Android Auto and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

5 DFC not included. Canyon Elevation trim MSRP starts around $40,000. Price subject to change.