GMC Sierra HD (2024)

GMC Sierra HD

Led by the first-ever Sierra Heavy Duty Denali Ultimate, the 2024 model year takes the Sierra HD lineup to new heights with premium luxury and comfort, turbocharged pulling power and elevated technology — offering the most trailering assistance technology in its class.

In addition to the debut of the Denali Ultimate trim, the 2024 Sierra HD will build upon GMC’s premium off-road offerings, introducing the off-road optimized Sierra HD AT4X trim later in the model year.

“The new and enhanced 2024 Sierra HD builds on an already winning foundation,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “This truck elevates the HD segment with the introductions of the Denali Ultimate trim and will soon add the seriously off-road capable AT4X trim, further strengthening the dominance of the GMC truck portfolio.”

Heavy Duty Highlights:

Enhanced power with the combination of the available 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel V-8 and 10-speed Allison transmission delivering 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque and providing 25% more low-end torque vs. the current model for a greater feeling of power on demand

Max towing across the lineup, including: Up to 21,900 pounds on 2500HD Crew Cab – best in class Up to 22,500 pounds on 2500HD – a 4,000-pound increase over the current model Up to 36,000 pounds on 3500HD

Most available trailering assistance technologies in its class through GMC’s ProGrade trailering system, offering up to 14 camera views

Updated technologies including an available new, largest in-class 13.4-inch-diagonal tablet-style infotainment touchscreen

The 2024 Sierra HD lineup includes 2500HD and 3500HD models, in Regular Cab, Extended Cab and Crew Cab configurations — with dual-rear-wheel models available on 3500HD. They support the lineup’s highest trailering capacity: up to 36,000 pounds. Available trims include Pro, SLE, SLT, AT4, Denali and Denali Ultimate, with the AT4X trim coming later in the model year.

Fresh and Bold - Inside and Out

The 2024 Sierra HD lineup is elevated with styling and design updates, inside and out. Exterior highlights include:

Revised front bumper, fascia, grille designs and finishes on each trim

Animated lighting when approaching, starting, or when using the turn signals

New wheel designs on SLE, AT4, Denali and larger 18-inch polished aluminum wheels on dual rear-wheel models

New 22-inch accessory wheels

Six new exterior colors (extra cost): Titanium Rush Metallic, Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, Redwood Metallic, Meteorite Metallic and Downpour Metallic

Rear wheelhouse liners standard on Denali and Denali Ultimate dual rear-wheel models

Inside, GMC designers set apart Sierra from the competition with unique, new interiors on SLE, and SLT trims, as well as unique GMC premium interior designs for AT4, Denali and Denali Ultimate trims. There are also new color and stitching designs throughout, with more premium materials throughout the cabin, further elevating the Sierra’s premium look and feel.

First-ever Sierra HD Denali Ultimate - The Most Advanced and Luxurious Pickup in its Class

The first-ever Sierra HD Denali Ultimate is the most premium, luxurious and technologically advanced Sierra HD yet, equipped with unique enhancements to the overall design and premium interior appointments, more standard technologies and standard turbocharged performance with the enhanced 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel and Allison 10-speed transmission.

The Denali Ultimate is distinguished by an exterior featuring a unique grille and GMC badging in exclusive Vader chrome, along with exclusive 20-inch Ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels with High Gloss black accents, and unique fender badging featuring topography of Mount Denali, the highest point in North America. Additionally, Denali Ultimate will include a six-way MultiPro Tailgate with a standard Kicker audio system. Power assist steps also come standard.

2024 GMC Sierra HD

Inside, Denali Ultimate’s exclusive Alpine Umber interior reaches new heights of premium luxury and comfort in a heavy-duty truck. Full-grain leather appointments and open-pore Paldao wood meticulously adorn the interior trim. The wood’s darkened finish creates a distinctive color blend, while the unique graining adds bespoke attention to detail. Additional content includes:

Full-grain leather-wrapped door panels with etched stainless-steel speaker grilles

Full-grain leather front and rear seats with the Denali Ultimate badge on the front seatbacks and center console lid

All-new 16-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats

Premium microsuede headliner, visors and A- and B-pillar trim along with leather-wrapped A- and B-pillar handles

12-speaker Bose® Premium series with Centerpoint surround technology

Standard rear camera mirror, with full camera display

Standard 15-inch-diagonal multicolor head-up display

Standard power sunroof

More power, greater refinement for the Duramax Turbo-Diesel

The available enhanced 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel, paired with the 10-speed Allison transmission, now delivers 470 hp (at 2800 rpm) and 975 lb-ft (at 1600 rpm) of torque, offering more power across the entire operating speed range. Specifically, low-end torque production increases up to 25% compared to the current model for improved towing performance.

The 2024 Sierra HD will also offer best-in-class 2500 Crew Cab towing of up to 21,900 pounds and max 2500 towing of up to 22,500 pounds, enabled by a new available Max Tow Package.

Additional changes and upgrades were designed to produce a more efficient combustion and enhance overall performance. This latest iteration of the Duramax engines adds additional refinements including:

An all-new, more efficient turbocharger with improved efficiency to boost low-end torque

Increased power and torque over the entire operating speed range

Improved engine braking with a more powerful turbo vane actuator and uprated valve springs

New cylinder heads with improved cooling jackets

An all-new combustion system within the heads that’s matched with next-generation, higher-flow injectors and greater fuel injection pressure

All-new engine controller

10-speed Allison transmission enhances gas-engine trailering capability

The Allision 10-speed automatic transmission is now paired with the Sierra HD’s standard 6.6L gas engine. It replaces the previous six-speed automatic, offering smaller “steps” between the gears, which enables the 6.6L gas engine to hold closer to its peak power (401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque) for longer periods.

That translates into a more confident feeling of on-demand power, regardless of whether the truck is towing a trailer — but when it is, trailering performance and capability are enhanced thanks in part to the 10-speed configuration, along with the capability of channeling every single pound-foot of torque to the tires in every gear.

Elevated and Purposeful Technology

Best-in-Class Trailering Assistance Technologies

The 2024 Sierra HD will also offer the most trailering assistance technologies in the heavy-duty class through the available ProGrade Trailering System. The ProGrade Trailering System includes a suite of available intelligent trailering assistance technologies designed to help streamline the hitching and towing process, with integrated tools that help enhance customers’ feelings of safety, confidence and visibility including these new enhancements:

Available Enhanced, Industry First Transparent Trailer View for Gooseneck and Fifth Wheel Trailering : Allows the driver to virtually “see through” the trailer. Using the camera mounted on the rear of the truck and an accessory camera on the back of the trailer, it pieces together a view of the area behind the truck and trailer as if the trailer was not there, improving visibility. An enhanced version of this technology for model year 2024 enables compatibility with gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers.

: Allows the driver to virtually “see through” the trailer. Using the camera mounted on the rear of the truck and an accessory camera on the back of the trailer, it pieces together a view of the area behind the truck and trailer as if the trailer was not there, improving visibility. An enhanced version of this technology for model year 2024 enables compatibility with gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers. Available Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert : Extends side blind zone alerts to include the blind zone areas around the trailer.

: Extends side blind zone alerts to include the blind zone areas around the trailer. New GCW Alert : This all-new feature warns the driver if the vehicle and trailer weight exceed the vehicle’s Gross Combined Weight Rating.

: This all-new feature warns the driver if the vehicle and trailer weight exceed the vehicle’s Gross Combined Weight Rating. New, Available Adaptive Cruise Control with Trailering: Allows the Sierra HD’s available Adaptive Cruise Control to be used while trailering and to account for additional drag and increased braking distances when towing a trailer.

In total, the 2024 Sierra Heavy Duty offers up to 14 available camera views including:

Hitch Guidance with Hitch View: Provides a close-up view of the receiver hitch to help with alignment when connecting to a trailer.

Provides a close-up view of the receiver hitch to help with alignment when connecting to a trailer. Bed View with Zoom and Bed Hitch Guidance : Allows you to see the cargo bed to help with fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitching or to briefly check on cargo.

: Allows you to see the cargo bed to help with fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitching or to briefly check on cargo. Rear Side View with Trailer Length Indicator: With a compatible trailer attached and a turn signal activated, this view will show a full screen down the side of the truck along with a Trailer Length Indicator to aid in lane-change maneuvers by visually showing obstructions with the trailer in adjacent lanes.

High-Tech Digital Displays

The centerpiece of Sierra’s high-tech interior cabin is the new available 13.4-inch-diagonal tablet-style touchscreen — the largest infotainment touchscreen in its class. Situated in landscape orientation, the touchscreen offers a user-friendly, customizable experience. An available multicolor 15-inch-diagonal head-up display and a new available 12.3-inch-diagonal digital instrument cluster are also added in 2024 model year. Together, this creates over 40 inches of immersive digital displays helping to provide an engaging, customizable and comprehensive driving experience.

The all-new touchscreen infotainment center can be configured to a user’s preference, including the ability to operate multiple apps simultaneously in a “split-screen” view (e.g., a Navigation app running on the left side of the screen and a Music app on the right). Sierra HD’s infotainment system will also integrate Google built-in (on all trims except Pro) allowing customers to connect virtually every aspect of their daily lives within their vehicle. The system is compatible with both Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto.

Premium Safety Features

The 2024 model year will offer the standard, Sierra HD Pro Safety suite of driver assistance technologies, including:

Forward Collision Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking (new for 2024)

IntelliBeam auto high beams

Following Distance Indicator

Also available on the 2024 Sierra HD is the Pro Safety Plus Package which includes new driver assistance features Rear Cross Traffic Braking and the Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert.

2024 GMC SIERRA 2500 HD & 3500 HD SPECIFICATIONS

CONFIGURATIONS

2500 HD Regular Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD)Double Cab Standard Bed (2WD & 4WD)Double Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) Crew Cab Standard Bed (2WD & 4WD) Crew Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) 3500 HD Regular Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – single rear wheelsRegular Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – dual rear wheelsDouble Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – single rear wheels Double Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – dual rear wheels Crew Cab Standard Bed (2WD & 4WD) – single rear wheels Crew Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – single rear wheels Crew Cab Long Bed (2WD & 4WD) – dual rear wheels

ENGINES

Type: 6.6L V-8 gasoline or E85 FlexFuel Bore & Stroke (in / mm): 4.06 x 3.86 / 103.25 x 98 Block Material: Cast iron with nodular iron main caps Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Compression Ratio: 10.8:1 Valvetrain: Overhead-valve, two valves per cylinder, variable valve timing Fuel Delivery: Direct fuel injection Horsepower (hp / kW @ rpm): 401 / 299 @ 5200 (SAE certified – gasoline) Torque (lb-ft / Nm @ rpm): 464 / 629 @ 4000 (SAE certified – gasoline)

Type: Duramax 6.6L V-8 Turbo-Diesel Bore & Stroke (in / mm): 4.05 x 3.89 / 103 x 99 Block Material: Cast iron Cylinder Head Material: Cast aluminum Compression Ratio: 16.0:1 Valvetrain: Overhead-valve, four valves per cylinder Fuel Delivery: Common-rail direct fuel injection Horsepower (hp / kW @ rpm): 470 / 350 @ 2800 rpm Torque (lb-ft / Nm @ rpm): 975 / 1322 @ 1600 rpm

TRANSMISSION & AXLE

Type: Allison® 10L1000 10-speed automatic Gear Ratios (:1): First 4.54 Second 2.87 Third 2.06 Fourth 1.72 Fifth 1.48 Sixth 1.26 Seventh 1.00 Eighth 0.85 Ninth 0.69 Tenth 0.63 Reverse 4.54 Final Drive Ratio: 3.73 (6.6L gas)3.42 (6.6L diesel)

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: Short long arms independent front suspension with torsion bars Rear Suspension: Semi-elliptic, two-stage, multi-leaf springs on 2500; semi-elliptic, three-stage, multi-leaf springs on 2500 with available Max Towing Package and 3500. Steering Type: Hydraulic power-assisted recirculating ball; includes Digital Variable Steering Assist on SLT, AT4, Denali and Denali Ultimate Brake Type: Hydraulic power-assisted Hydroboost brake booster, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and Stabilitrak electronic stability assist Brake Rotor Size (in / mm): Front: 14 x 1.6 / 355 x 40 (2500 and 3500) Rear: 14.1 x 1.3 / 360 x 34 (2500 and 3500 SRW)Rear: 14 x 1.6 / 355 x40 (3500 DRW) Wheel Size: 17-in. steel (2500 and 3500 w/DRW)17-in. steel or aluminum (2500)18-in. steel or aluminum (2500 and 3500) 18-in. forged aluminum (3500 w/DRW) 20-in. aluminum (2500 and 3500) 22-in. aluminum (2500) Tire Size: LT235/80R17E AT (3500HD DRW)LT235/80R18E AT (3500 DRW)LT245/75R17E ALS (2500) LT265/70R17E AT (2500) LT275/70R18E AT (2500 & 3500) LT275/70R18E OOR (2500) LT275/65R20E OOR (2500 & 3500) LT275/65R20E AT (2500 & 3500) LT265/60R22E AT (2500)

FUEL TANK CAPACITY (approx.)

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab Fuel Tank (gal. / L): 36 / 136 – gas28 / 106 – diesel 36 / 136 – gas29.4 / 111 – diesel (standard bed)36 / 136 – diesel (long bed) 36 / 136 – gas36 / 136 – diesel

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab Wheelbase (in / mm): 141.55 / 3595 (long bed) 149.4 / 3795 (standard bed)162.48 / 4127 (long bed) 158.94 / 4037 (standard bed)172 / 4369(long bed) Overall Length (in / mm): 236.6 / 6002 (long bed) 241.22 / 6127 (standard bed)257.24 / 6534 (long bed) 250.75 / 6369 (standard bed)266.77 / 6776(long bed) Overall Width (in / mm): 81.75 / 2076 (SRW)96.75 / 2457 (DRW) 81.85 / 2079 (SRW)96.75 / 2457 (DRW) 81.85 / 2079 (SRW)96.75 / 2457 (DRW) Overall Height (in / mm): 79.94 / 2030 (2500)80.94 / 2056(3500 SRW) 80.24 / 2038 (3500 DRW) 79.95 / 2031(2500 std. bed)79.80 / 2027 (2500 long bed) 80.87 / 2054 (3500 SRW) 80.2 / 2037 (3500 DRW) 79.82 / 2027(2500 std. bed)79.65 / 2023 (2500 long bed) 80.87 / 2054 (3500 std. bed) 80.67 / 2049 (3500 long bed) Front Track(in / mm): 68.1 / 1731 68.1 / 1731 68.1 / 1731 Rear Track(in / mm): 68.3 / 1736 (SRW)75 / 1905 (DRW) 68.3 / 1736 (SRW)75 / 1905 (DRW) 68.3 / 1736 (SRW)75 / 1905 (DRW) 2500 HD Ground Clearance (in / mm): 10.2 / 259 10.16 / 258 (standard bed)10.12 / 257 (long bed) 10.12 / 257 (standard bed)10.28 / 261(Denali & Denali Ultimate) 10.08 / 256 (long bed) 3500 HD Ground Clearance (in / mm): 11.22 / 285 (SRW)10.47 / 266 (DRW) 11.18 / 284 (SRW)10.39 / 264 (DRW) 11.18 / 284 (standard bed & SRW)11.14 / 283 (long bed & SRW)10.39 / 264 (long bed & DRW)

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab Headroom (in / mm): 43.11 / 1095 43.03 / 1093 (front) 39.88 / 1013 (rear) 43.03 / 1093 (front) 40.12 / 1019 (rear) Legroom (in / mm): 44.53 / 1131 44.53 / 1131 (front) 35.24 / 895 (rear) 44.53 / 1131 (front) 43.40 / 1102 (rear) Shoulder Room(in / mm): 66.06 / 1678 66.02 / 1677 (front) 64.88 / 1648 (rear) 66.02 / 1677 (front) 65.3 / 1659 (rear) Hip Room (in / mm): 60.9 / 1547 61.18 / 1554 (front) 60.24 / 1530 (rear) 61.18 / 1554 (front) 60.24 / 1530 (rear)

BASE CURB WEIGHT

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500 HD – 2WD (lb / kg): 6203 / 2813 – gas6825 / 3095 – diesel 6582 / 2985 – gas (standard bed)7231 / 3280 – diesel (standard bed)6654 / 3018 – gas (long bed) 7343 / 3330 – diesel (long bed) 6686 / 3032 – gas (standard bed)7381 / 3348 – diesel (standard bed)6739 / 3056 – gas (long bed) 7428 / 3369 – diesel (long bed) 2500 HD – 4WD (lb / kg): 6551 / 2971 – gas7012 / 3180 – diesel 6929 / 3143 – gas (standard bed)7578 / 3437 – diesel(standard bed) 6958 / 3156 – gas (long bed) 7647 / 3468 – diesel (long bed) 7006 / 3178 – gas (standard bed)7701 / 3493 – diesel (standard bed)7047 / 3196 – gas (long bed) 7736 / 3509 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD SRW (lb / kg): 6329 / 2870 – gas6976 / 3164 – diesel 6798 / 3083 – gas7506 / 3404 – diesel 6830 / 3098 – gas (standard bed)7550 / 3424 – diesel (standard bed)6883 / 3122 – gas (long bed) 7597 / 3446 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 4WD SRW (lb / kg): 6672 / 3026 – gas7318 / 3319 – diesel 7106 / 3223 – gas7813 / 3544 – diesel 7151 / 3243 – gas (standard bed)7871 / 3570 – diesel (standard bed)7190 / 3261 – gas (long bed) 7903 / 3584 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD DRW (lb / kg): 6672 / 3026 – gas7318 / 3319 – diesel 7142 / 3239 – gas7848 / 3559 – diesel 7227 / 3278 – gas (long bed)7939 / 3601 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 4WD DRW (lb / kg): 7015 / 3182 – gas7661 / 3475 – diesel 7449 / 3417 – gas8155 / 3699 – diesel 7534 / 3335 – gas (long bed)8246 / 3740 – diesel (long bed)

BASE GVWR

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500 HD – 2WD (lb / kg): 10000 / 4536 – gas10550 / 4785 – diesel 10050 / 4559 – gas (standard bed)10700 / 4853 – diesel (standard bed)10200 / 4627 – gas (long bed) 10900 / 4944 – diesel (long bed) 10150 / 4604 – gas (standard bed)10800 / 4899 – diesel (standard bed)10300 / 4672 – gas (long bed) 11000 / 4990 – diesel (long bed) 2500 HD – 4WD (lb / kg): 10250 / 4694 – gas10900 / 4944 – diesel 10350 / 4695 – gas (standard bed)11000 / 4990 – diesel (standard bed)10500 / 4763 – gas (long bed) 11200 / 5080 – diesel (long bed) 10450 / 4740 – gas (standard bed)11150 / 5058 – diesel (standard bed)10650 / 4831 – gas (long bed) 11350 / 5148 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD SRW (lb / kg): 10950 / 4966 – gas11500 / 5216 – diesel 11300 / 5125 – gas11850 / 5375 – diesel 11200 / 5080 – gas (standard bed)11750 / 5330 – diesel (standard bed)11350 / 5148 – gas (long bed) 11900 / 5398 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 4WD SRW (lb / kg): 11300 / 5125 – gas11800 / 5352 – diesel 11600 / 5261 – gas12150 / 5511– diesel 11550 / 5238 – gas (standard bed)12100 / 5489 – diesel (standard bed)11700 / 5307 – gas (long bed) 12250 / 5557 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD DRW (lb / kg): 14000 / 6350 – gas14000 / 6350 – diesel 14000 / 6350 – gas14000 / 6350 – diesel 14000 / 6350 – gas14000 / 6350 – diesel 3500 HD – 4WD DRW (lb / kg): 14000 / 6350 – gas14000 / 6350 – diesel 14000 / 6350 – gas14000 / 6350 – diesel 14000 / 6350 – gas14000 / 6350 – diesel

BASE PAYLOAD

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500 HD – 2WD (lb / kg): 3759 / 1705 – gas3687 / 1672 – diesel 3430 / 1555 – gas (standard bed)3431 / 1556 – diesel (standard bed)3508 / 1591 – gas (long bed) 3519 / 1596 – diesel (long bed) 3426 / 1554 – gas (standard bed)3381 / 1533 – diesel (standard bed)3523 / 1598 – gas (long bed) 3534 / 1603 – diesel (long bed) 2500 HD – 4WD (lb / kg): 3661 / 1660 – gas3850 / 1746 – diesel 3383 / 1534 – gas (standard bed)3384 / 1535 – diesel (standard bed)3504 / 1589 – gas (long bed) 3516 / 1594 – diesel (long bed) 3407 / 1545 – gas (standard bed)3411 / 1547 – diesel (standard bed)3565 / 1617 – gas (long bed) 3576 / 1622 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD SRW (lb / kg): 4583 / 2078 – gas4486 / 2034 – diesel 4464 / 2024 – gas4306 / 1953 – diesel 4332 / 1965 – gas (standard bed)4162 / 1887 – diesel (standard bed)4429 / 2009 – gas (long bed) 4265 / 1934 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 4WD SRW (lb / kg): 4590 / 2082 – gas4444 / 2015 – diesel 4456 / 2021 – gas4299 / 1950 – diesel 4361 / 1978 – gas (standard bed)4191 / 1901 – diesel (standard bed)4472 / 2028 – gas (long bed) 4309 / 1954 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD DRW (lb / kg): 7290 / 3270 – gas6644 / 3013 – diesel 6820 / 3093 – gas6114 / 2773 – diesel 6735 / 3055 – gas6023 / 2732 – diesel 3500 HD – 4WD DRW (lb / kg): 6947 / 3151 – gas6301 / 2858 – diesel 6513 / 2954 – gas5807 / 2634 – diesel 6428 / 2915 – gas5716 / 2592 – diesel

MAX TRAILERING – CONVENTIONAL

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab 2500 HD – 2WD (lb / kg): 14500 / 6577 – gas14500 / 6577 – diesel 14500 / 6577 – gas (standard bed)14500 / 6577 – diesel (standard bed)16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 17900 / 8119 – diesel (long bed) 16000 / 7257 – gas (standard bed)20000 / 9072 – diesel (standard bed with NHT pkg.)16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (long bed with NHT pkg.) 2500 HD – 4WD (lb / kg): 14500 / 6577 – gas14500 / 6577 – diesel 14500 / 6577 – gas (standard bed)14500 / 6577 – diesel (standard bed)16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 17600 / 7983 – diesel (long bed) 16000 / 7257 – gas (standard bed)20000 / 9072 – diesel (standard bed with NHT pkg.)16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (long bed with NHT pkg.) 3500 HD – 2WD SRW(lb / kg): 14500 / 6577 – gas14500 / 6577 – diesel 16000 / 7257 – gas20000 / 9072 – diesel 16000 / 7257 – gas (standard bed)20000 / 9072 – diesel (standard bed)16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 4WD SRW(lb / kg): 14500 / 6577 – gas14500 / 6577 – diesel 16000 / 7257 – gas20000 / 9072 – diesel 16000 / 7257 – gas (standard bed)20000 / 9072 – diesel (standard bed)16000 / 7257 – gas (long bed) 20000 / 9072 – diesel (long bed) 3500 HD – 2WD DRW(lb / kg): 18800 / 8527 – gas20000 / 9072 – diesel 18350 / 8323 – gas20000 / 9072 – diesel 18200 / 8255 – gas20000 / 9072 – diesel 3500 HD – 4WD DRW(lb / kg): 18475 / 8380 – gas20000 / 9072 – diesel 18000 / 8164 – gas20000 / 9072 – diesel 17800 / 8074 – gas20000 / 9072 – diesel

MAX TRAILERING – 5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK