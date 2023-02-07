Hennessey H700 Corvette C8 Stingray (2023)

Hennessey H700 Corvette C8 Stingray

Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, and high-performance vehicle creator, has supercharged America’s premier mid-engine sports car. The new Hennessey Supercharged H700 Corvette C8 Stingray, fitted with a muscular blower, vaults the standard midengined Stingray coupe to exotic car power and torque levels that surpass even the revered 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

The eighth-generation Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray coupe is shipped with a mid-mounted LT2 6.2-liter V8 engine. Naturally aspirated in stock form, it delivers 490 bhp and 465 lb-ft of torque. However, to unleash the untapped potential of the American small-block V8, Hennessey’s Texas-based engineering team fits a high-flow centrifugal supercharger, an air induction system with an air-to-water intercooler, and an optional enhanced cat-back exhaust.

Completed with updated high-performance engine software, the ‘H700’ boasts an explosive 708 bhp and 638 lb-ft — a 44 percent increase in horsepower and a 37 percent increase in torque over the factory rating. In terms of power output, the supercharged H700 Corvette C8 Stingray even outshines Chevrolet’s flagship C8 Z06 whose naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 flat-plane crank V8 engine produces 670 bhp and 460 lb-ft.

2023 Hennessey H700 Corvette C8 Stingray

John Hennessey, founder and CEO: “The stock C8 Corvette Stingray is an extraordinary sports car, yet Chevrolet left some V8 performance on the table. Our exciting ‘H700’ supercharger package integrates seamlessly with the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and our exhaust upgrade sounds much more aggressive than stock.

Considering that our power and torque surpass the factory Z06, the Hennessey ‘H700’ is arguably the best value high-performance supercar in the world.” The complete Hennessey Supercharged ‘H700’ Corvette C8 Stingray upgrade package includes the supercharger, intercooler, engine tune, lightweight wheels, cat-back exhaust, and graphics priced at MSRP $49,950.

The 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels are offered with a Brushed Aluminum, Satin Black, or Graphite finish, while the striking vinyl Hennessey Heritage Livery is offered in Blue, White, Black, Silver, or Red. A power-only package, with just the supercharger upgrade and warranty, is offered for MSRP $34,950. All packages feature ‘Hennessey’ and ‘H700’ badging and a serial numbered plaque.