Honda Accord (2023)

America's best-selling car over the last five decades1, the all-new 2023 Honda Accord will re-energize the midsize sedan segment with an elegant and sophisticated design, and an available advanced hybrid-electric system that's more responsive for a sporty, exhilarating driving experience. Accord hybrid models are positioned at the top of the 11th generation Accord lineup and will represent about 50 percent of sales.

"The all-new 11th-generation Accord is essential to our lineup as a critical driver of brand loyalty, and with hybrid models representing 50% of sales, a key part of Honda's electrification strategy." said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "This is our best Accord ever, a true benchmark in its class, offering an unbeatable combination of style, efficiency, performance and connectivity."

The new 2023 Accord is longer and sleeker with premium proportions and a broad stance, further advancing the new Honda design direction with a low horizontal beltline and a long, powerful front end. America's most popular sedan backs up its sleek new looks with more confident and refined dynamics, improved responsiveness, and a more fun-to-drive personality.

Accord will be available in six trim levels, starting with the turbocharged LX and EX and topped by the hybrid-powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. With 247 lb.-ft of torque from Honda's new 4th-generation two-motor hybrid system, the 2023 Accord hybrids are the most powerful ever.

Inside, a new sporty and modern interior offers fine craftsmanship, high-quality materials and must-have available tech features including Honda's largest touchscreen ever and Honda's first integration of Google built-in for seamless on-the-go connectivity. Accord is also more comfortable, with new front Body Stabilizing Seats that reduce fatigue on long drives.

Standard class-leading safety features include a new Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technology, next-gen front airbags, as well as new front knee airbags and rear side-impact airbags.

2023 Honda Accord

Key 2023 Accord Features:

Sleek and sophisticated all-new exterior design

4th-generation two-motor hybrid system (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) is more powerful, makes Accord more fun to drive

Sporty, modern, spacious, and comfortable interior

Standard 10.2-inch digital driver instrumentation display

12.3-inch color touchscreen for top trims with wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ compatibility (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring)

Standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ compatibility (LX, EX)

Honda's first integration of Google built-in (Touring), including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play capability with the latest apps and services New Over the Air (OTA) software updates to nearly all vehicle computer modules, enhancing functionality and capability

Enhanced global Honda Architecture supports improvements in ride, handling and overall refinement

Updated 1.5-liter Turbo engine (LX, EX) adds refinement and responsiveness while remaining fuel efficient

Standard Honda Sensing® system, plus Low-Speed Braking Control, Traffic Sign Recognition system (TSR), and new Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Next-gen front airbags designed to reduce traumatic brain and neck injuries

New standard knee and rear passenger side-impact airbags

Sleek New Styling

The 2023 Accord features all-new elegant and sophisticated styling that further advances the new Honda design direction, with long, clean body lines and a strong, powerful front end with an upright grille and blacked out LED headlights. A sharp upper character line running the length of the body creates a sense of motion and highlights its increased overall length, which has grown 2.8 inches.

A longer hood and a flowing fastback roofline create a premium silhouette. Along the roof line, Accord uses laser brazing technology, eliminating the need for roof molding for a smooth and clean roof line. Distinctive horizontal LED straight-line taillights accentuate Accord's wide stance.

LX, EX and EX-L trims feature a black grille mesh, body-color side mirrors and standard 17-inch alloy wheels. Sport, Sport-L get even sportier styling with black side mirrors, a black rear spoiler and black 19-inch alloy wheels, while Sport-L models add a unique black rear diffuser. The top-level Touring features unique gloss-black 19-inch alloy wheels along with silver and black exterior trim for a sharp, high-contrast look. All 2023 Accords feature a 0.4-inch wider rear track for a broader stance and improved stability.

Accord will be available in eight exterior colors, three of which are new: Meteorite Gray Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl and Canyon River Blue Metallic.

Sporty and Modern Interior

With clean surfaces, high-quality materials and upscale touches, Accord's all-new sporty and modern interior builds on the new Honda design direction while offering class-leading passenger volume (105.7 cubic feet, without moonroof) and rear seat legroom (40.8-inches).

Premium materials are used throughout the cabin, especially on touchpoints, with close attention paid to the operation of all switchgear and controls for a premium feel. The shift knob has been angled toward the driver by 5 degrees, allowing the cup holders to be positioned to the right of the shift knob and still hold large-size cups.

Materials were chosen with an eye toward style, such as the new elegant Piano Black trim. A striking metal mesh spanning the dash serves both form and function, concealing the air vents that would otherwise mar the uncluttered and harmonious design.

Accord is also more comfortable with all-new front Body Stabilizing Seats. The new-generation seat frame firmly holds the body, reducing fatigue on long drives. An open and airy greenhouse and thin A-pillars provide excellent outward visibility.

The 2023 Accord has the most cargo room in its class, with all models providing 16.7 cubic feet of trunk space and standard fold-down rear seats.

Accord LX and EX feature gray or black cloth upholstery with EX sporting an 8-way power driver's seat. EX also adds a moonroof, heated front seats and dual zone climate control. Sport features unique black cloth upholstery, aluminum pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a leather shift knob. EX-L and Sport-L come standard with leather seating surfaces and a 4-way power-adjustable passenger seat. Touring adds ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Smart Technology

Intuitive technology has been smartly integrated into Accord with a focus on the driver, including a standard 10.2-inch digital instrument panel with unique display functions depending on powertrain. A digital power flow meter replaces the tachometer in the hybrid-electric powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. The multi-information display features user-selectable functions such as Honda Sensing® settings, vehicle information and more.

Accord hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) come standard with Honda's largest ever touchscreen, a 12.3-inch unit with a physical volume knob, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and a simplified navigation structure with fewer menus. A 1-inch finger rest at the bottom of the touchscreen makes it easier to use by providing a stable surface to rest your hand, and Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging is available (Touring).

The top-line Touring features Honda's first integration of Google built-in. This includes apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play for a helpful, personalized and connected driving experience. Control select vehicle functions by voice with Google Assistant, get directions and live traffic updates with Google Maps, and download music, podcasts, audiobooks and more with Google Play.

Accord Touring also comes with a standard 6-inch head-up display and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system. Featuring Bose Centerpoint technology and Bose SurroundStage digital signal processing, the new system was custom-engineered precisely for the Accord's new interior so drivers and passengers – regardless of their seating position – are placed in the middle of the music, with a clear and spacious listening experience

A new 7-inch touchscreen audio system is standard on LX and EX with physical knobs for volume and tuning, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ usage and a simplified menu structure. Two illuminated 3.0A USB-C ports are standard on LX, EX, and Sport models. On EX-L and Touring rear seat passengers get two illuminated 3.0A USB-C charging ports as well.

All Accords can now receive quick and easy Over the Air (OTA) software updates to nearly all vehicle computer modules, enhancing functionality and capability. OTA wireless updates improve the ownership experience.

More Powerful Hybrid Models

The more fun-to-drive 2023 Accord sets a new benchmark for sporty, yet comfortable and refined driving dynamics. Based on Honda's enhanced global architecture, Accord's increased chassis rigidity with stiffer body supports and new front brace bars further supports improvements in ride, handling and overall refinement.

Suspension and steering updates make Accord more fun to drive, while simultaneously improving ride quality. A retuned four-wheel independent suspension provides a more engaging driving experience. New front suspension damper mount bearings and ball joints reduce friction to improve steering smoothness.

Accord hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) feature an all-new, more powerful 4th-generation two-motor hybrid-electric system with a pair of electric motors that are now mounted side-by-side and an all-new 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine that adds direct fuel injection. This new configuration allows for the use of a larger propulsion motor with increased torque output. Combined system output is 204 hp2, while traction-motor peak torque is 247 lb.-ft. of torque (up 15 lb.-ft.).

The hybrid-electric system also is more responsive and significantly more refined at highway speeds. Linear Shift Control elevates the driving experience by mimicking the vehicle speed-linked rev feel associated with a conventional drivetrain shifting gears under acceleration. Changes to the hybrid control system also improve the management of engine and electric power in different conditions for a better driving experience.

Under the hood of the LX and EX, Accord's 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC® variable valve lift technology has been updated with additional refinement and improved emissions performance. Enhancements include an upgraded direct-injection system and new cold-active catalyst, plus a high-rigidity crankshaft and oil pan to reduce engine noise.

The continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) for the 1.5-liter turbo has been updated to reduce noise. Significant drivability and performance improvements were also made and include Step-Shift programming that simulates gear changes at full throttle.

Drivers can seamlessly switch between four selectable drive modes to optimize the Accord's driving experience for various conditions. Econ, Normal, and Sport (hybrid only) modes feature pre-set performance settings for powertrain response, steering assist level, gauge cluster layout and adaptive cruise-control settings. Hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) also feature a new Individual mode that enables customization of the driving experience.

Safety Performance Leadership

The 11th-generation Accord is a leader in midsize sedan safety features thanks to advanced active and passive safety technology that comes standard on every Accord. This includes the latest version of Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure that has been enhanced for even better compatibility with larger vehicles. This includes improved occupant protection in angled frontal collisions. Targeting today's Top Safety Pick+ and NHTSA 5-star ratings, Accord is designed to meet the new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) Side Impact Crashworthiness Evaluation (SICE) 2.0 as well as anticipated future standards.

Introduced on the 2022 Civic, new driver and passenger front airbags were designed to minimize the potential for severe brain trauma associated with angled frontal collisions. The new front driver's airbag uses an innovative tuck sewing structure to increase the rigidity of both sides of the airbag. The passenger-side front airbag uses a three-chamber design with the two outer chambers designed to cradle the head and minimize rotation. For the first time, Accord features standard knee and rear-passenger side impact airbags.

Accord also features an updated Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assistive technologies enabled by a new camera with a wider 90-degree field of view and wide-angle radar with a 120-degree field of view. This wide angle improves collision prevention performance via improved ability to recognize attributes of objects, such as a vehicles or pedestrians, as well as white lines, road boundaries like curbs, other vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcycles, and road signs. The wide angle also enables expanded control range for Accord at intersections.

Blind spot information (BSI) has been expanded, now with 82 feet of radar range. Also new is Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), which is a first for Accord. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, and Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) have been updated to feature more natural responses. Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) is also standard, and Low-Speed Braking Control is available on Touring.

Accord features standard Rear Seatbelt Reminder and Rear Seat Reminder, the latter notifying drivers to check the rear seating area for children, pets or other precious cargo when exiting the vehicle. Expanded available standard security features now include a stolen vehicle locator, remote immobilizer, and a Find-My-Vehicle function.

40 Years of Accord Manufacturing

Honda will mark 40 years of Accord production in Ohio on November 1, 2022. The new 11th-generation Accord will continue to be built* in the Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio, continuing Honda's commitment to build products close to the customer. Honda has produced more than 12.5 million Accords in Ohio since U.S. production began in 1982.

* using domestic and globally sourced parts

2023 Accord Key Specifications and Features