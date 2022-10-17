Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept (2022)

Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept

At the Paris Motor Show today the Jeep® brand provided an extra thrill and surprise for its global audience by revealing the Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept.

Announcing the 4x4 Concept at the finale of the Jeep brand press conference, Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO, said: “The Avenger has been designed as a Jeep vehicle from the outset, and the all-electric 4x2 model already offers some of the best-in-class capabilities that identify the Jeep brand.”

“But we couldn’t help but wonder, what would happen if we injected the Jeep brand’s four-wheel drive electrified capabilities into a compact package, while retaining the brand’s unique design language, capability and personality?” he added as the Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept was introduced.

Exemplifying the ‘concentrated freedom’ ethos of the new Jeep Avenger, the 4x4 Concept blends, design, capability and innovation in a compact body. Eye-catching, fun, and distinctive, the new arrival will be added to Jeep's range of 4xe models coming in the future.

Externally, the 4x4 Concept features tow hooks, wider bumpers and track, and is equipped with larger, exposed and more aggressive tyres. To further enhance the capability of the Jeep Avenger, the approach angle has been improved to 21 degrees, departure angle to 34 degrees and breakover angle to 20 degrees, thanks to the ground clearance which now exceeds 200mm.

2022 Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept

The front end has additional protection, with thicker cladding and there are extra built-in flood lights to improve visibility when driving at night.

The Avenger 4x4 Concept displays a new lightweight roof cargo system concept that, with a special belt system, compresses the luggage on the roof and has scratch-proof protection along its entire length. The whole package is completed by an anti-reflective bonnet sticker and anti-scratch grille treatment for additional peace of mind when driving off-road.

The Avenger 4x4 Concept represents the ultimate expression of Jeep's legendary capability, which has been enhanced by electrification, a combination that means customers can benefit from even more off-road capability, more fun and more freedom while driving in almost total silence.

Concluding the unveiling, Meunier said: “Here in Paris, we have shown that we have a full portfolio of new all-electric 4x4 capable Jeep models just around the corner, with a clear goal in mind: to become the number one electrified SUV brand in the world as we continue our path towards achieving our mission of Zero Emission Freedom.”

The full-electric Avenger joins a portfolio of Jeep vehicles which are 100 percent electrified in continental Europe.