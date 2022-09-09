Jeep Recon Concept (2022)

Jeep Recon Concept

One of the first all-new electric SUVs that will launch in North America is the Jeep Recon.

This all-new vehicle is aimed at those who love to explore extreme adventures in near silence with a rugged, fully electric vehicle package.

The Jeep Recon is designed from the ground up to be 100% Jeep 4x4 and 100% zero emission. This SUV will be offered exclusively as a BEV, and it will enhance off-roading adventures with:

True trail-rated capability with Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tires

Authentic Jeep open-air freedom with a one-touch powertop, removable doors and glass

The latest generation Uconnect system, including detailed travel guides of the most notable off-road trails

“The all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the U.S., and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge,” said Meunier.

This global SUV will be displayed to the public next year and production will start in 2024 in North America. Customers in the U.S. will be able to make a reservation for the new Jeep Recon BEV SUV in early 2023. The Jeep Recon will be sold in major markets around the world, including Europe.