Jeep Wagoneer S Concept (2022)

Jeep Wagoneer S Concept

The Wagoneer family is also set to grow with an all-new SUV. Code-named Wagoneer S, this fully electric vehicle will continue to expand the brand’s presence in the premium SUV segment by offering a unique, sleek, aerodynamic design and 4x4 capability as standard, with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials.

This new, all-electric, global SUV will be offered exclusively as a BEV, targeting a range of 400 miles on a single charge, 600 hp and a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds.

With an exterior design marked by a signature LED-lit grille, this SUV is driven by aerodynamic efficiency, combined with the upright iconic Wagoneer side view.

“We’ll delight our customers with a premium, highly efficient SUV that is loaded with technology and high quality craftmanship, offering 4x4 capability, high performance, rapid acceleration and a target range of 400 miles on a single charge,” added Meunier.

The all-new Wagoneer BEV will also be displayed to the public next year and production will start in 2024 in North America. Customers in the U.S. will be able to make a reservation for this all-electric Wagoneer model in early 2023. It will be sold in major markets around the world, including Europe.