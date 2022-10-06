Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 (1966)

Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2

The Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 was launched in 1966, a mere three years after the founding of Automobili Lamborghini. Despite the company’s early days, the 400 GT 2+2 was already credited as one of the best grand tourers available on the market. It was the perfect expression of Ferruccio Lamborghini’s original concept of creating the fastest, most comfortable and beautiful GT, and its 2+2 configuration also made it quite practical. It was designed by Carrozzeria Touring, then one of the leading firms in terms of style and high quality craftsmanship, and equipped with a 4-liter DOHC V-12 engine, the architecture of which is still today a trademark of Automobili Lamborghini.