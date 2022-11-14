Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato (2024)

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Automobili Lamborghini presents the new Huracán Sterrato at Art Basel, Miami Beach: the first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces, reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness and emphasizing the brand principles of brave, authentic and unexpected.

“True to our values as a visionary, bold and unconventional brand, with the Sterrato we are breaking new ground in driving sensations,” commented Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. “Presenting the car at Art Basel in Miami reflects how, just like an avant-garde work of art, the Sterrato represents a radical and original interpretation of the super sports car concept but, in terms of performance, the Sterrato belongs in the world’s most dynamic and exciting driving environments.”

The Huracán Sterrato offers optimized driving dynamics for perfect control in all environments, from the highway to dirt roads. Compared with the Huracán EVO, the Sterrato comes with an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system, with specific STRADA and SPORT calibrations, and bringing the RALLY mode for low-grip conditions to the Huracán line for the first time.

“With the high-speed all-terrain concept of the Sterrato, we have uniquely combined the driving experience of a true super sports car and the fun of driving a rally car,” explained Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer. “Lamborghini cars always deliver emotion: the Sterrato delivers a new degree of driving thrills.”

The exterior expresses the adventurous spirit of the Sterrato right from the first glance. The ground clearance has been increased by 44 mm compared with the Huracán EVO to ensure greater suspension travel, as has the front (+30 mm) and rear (+34 mm) track widths. Furthermore, in addition to protecting the car body, the aluminum front underbody protection, the reinforced sills, the rear diffuser and the sturdy wheel arches all emphasize its muscularity. The classic air intake located on the rear hood not only enhances the sporting spirit of the model, but also helps supply the engine with clean air when driving on dusty tracks.

2024 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

“The Sterrato is testimony to how the Lamborghini design DNA works perfectly even with unexpected proportions,” stated Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design. “The Sterrato’s design translates its super sports car heritage into a new lifeform, reflecting its specific intent to deliver a truly unique and fun driving experience”.

The Huracán Sterrato comes with a 5.2-liter V10 engine with maximum power output of 610 CV and 560 Nm of torque (at 6500 rpm), combined with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Designed to offer optimum performance on unpaved and sandy surfaces, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (ca. 60 mph) in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h (ca. 160 mph).

The car is fitted with brakes with aluminum fixed monoblock calipers with six pistons (front) and four pistons (rear) and ventilated and cross-drilled carbon-ceramic discs with 380 mm diameter and 38 mm thickness at the front and 356 mm diameter and 32 mm thickness at the rear. It comes with 19” rims fitted exclusively with custom-engineered Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tyres, providing maximum versatility and adaptability for any condition and surface while contributing to the feeling, emotion and fun to drive of the car: tires measure 235/40 R19 at the front and 285/40 R19 at the rear, incorporating run-flat technology which, in case of puncture, guarantees drive minimum 80km at 80kph with 0 pressure. These bespoke Bridgestone tyres have been designed to match 100% car DNA, including an innovative pattern design and a cutting edge compound which provide a perfect grip both on gravel and tarmac while keeping an excellent handling and high speed performance.

The interiors, characterized by the exclusive Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery, reflect the “feel like a pilot” philosophy traditionally adopted for the Huracán line, which places the driver at the center of the passenger compartment for the ultimate driving experience and absolute control of all the car’s features. The Human Machine Interface (HMI) has new graphics and special driving features; for the first time, the instruments feature a digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator, a compass, geographic coordinate indicator, and steering angle indicator.

Among the on-board services, Lamborghini Connect includes integration with Amazon Alexa to adjust car features such as air conditioning and lighting, as well as control the navigation, phone calls and entertainment with a simple voice command. The car can also be controlled remotely via the Lamborghini UNICA app with, for example, remote speed monitoring and the sending of a destination directly to the navigation system.

The Huracán Sterrato comes with a connected telemetry system which allows the driver to monitor performance and analyze the data via the UNICA app; Apple Watch users can also synchronize their heart rate information with the on-board telemetry system to measure their driving performance. The Lamborghini Drive Recorder is also available to record experiences at the wheel. It allows the driver to video the most exciting driving moments, enhancing the Board Diaries feature: the digital memory book integrated into the Lamborghini UNICA app.

The new Huracán Sterrato offers almost unlimited possibilities for customizing the appearance of the car: thanks to the Lamborghini Ad Personam program, customers can choose from 350 external colors and over 60 colors for the leather and Alcantara interiors.

The limited-edition production of 1499 units will start in February 2023.

Technical Data