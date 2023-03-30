Lamborghini Revuelto (2024)

Lamborghini Revuelto

Automobili Lamborghini has introduced Revuelto, the first-ever V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV, during its 60th-anniversary celebration. This vehicle presents a new performance, sportiness, and driving pleasure paradigm with its innovative design, maximum-efficiency aerodynamics, and new carbon frame concept.

The combined power of an entirely new combustion engine and three electric motors, along with a double-clutch gearbox, delivers an output of 1015 CV. The powertrain comprises high specific power elements, with the new 128 CV/liter combustion engine working in synergy with two front axial flux motors and a radial flux electric motor positioned above the first eight-speed double-clutch gearbox on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini.

Additionally, a lithium-ion high specific power battery pack powers the three electric motors and supports a fully-electric drive mode.

“The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini, and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. It is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions.”

The Sant’Agata Bolognese factory uses artisan craftsmanship to produce carbon fiber, which serves as the principal structural element in the new Revuelto car. Carbon fiber is used not only in the monofuselage and frame but also in all bodywork components except for the doors and bumpers. The combination of lightweight materials and powerful engine helps achieve the best weight-to-power ratio in Lamborghini's history at 1.75 kg/CV.

Revuelto boasts top-notch performance figures in its segment, including a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of just 2.5 seconds, 0-200 km/h in under 7 seconds, and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h. The car's exceptional dynamism is thanks to the introduction of electric torque vectoring and four-wheel drive, which is available in fully-electric drive mode. The result is a super sports car that excels on the track and in daily driving.

“With Revuelto we take the experience of driving a Lamborghini to a superior level,” said Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer. “Revuelto takes a significant step forward in terms of reactivity and responsiveness to ensure the most emotive and natural driving in every environment. Revuelto is a car delivering the highest performance but our objective right from the start was to confirm it at the very summit of driving emotions.”

Design

Revuelto introduces the future of Lamborghini design to the present day while remaining true to the brand's exclusive design DNA. It presents an entirely new stylistic language that pays homage to the iconic V12 cars of the past and creates a bridge between them and the future.

The car's external and internal design represents a significant leap forward, while still being inspired by previous V12 legends. The Countach prototype of 1971, with its perfect proportions developed on a single longitudinal line, created a pure and essential style that defined the Lamborghini V12 super sports car DNA. This car introduced the distinctively Lamborghini V12 element of vertically-opening scissor doors, which are also featured in Revuelto and add to its character.

Revuelto also draws inspiration from the inimitable proportions of the Diablo and the floating blade on the rear fender, as well as the muscularity and inclined front of the Murciélago.

“The Revuelto is adrenaline made visible,” says Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design. “The design of the new Lamborghini Revuelto opens a fascinating door towards the future of our unique design language. From first sight, Revuelto is an intriguing next-generation Lamborghini V12, with all lines embracing the monocoque and celebrating a free view towards the V12 HPEV powertrain.

“The unique and recognizable Y-shape light signature is significant in this new era of our most iconic flagship car, and the interior is a dramatic leap forward in defining the new design direction of Lamborghini. Our philosophy of "feel like a pilot" is vivid and visible in every detail: the driver and passenger are deeply integrated in the very lightweight Y-shape design of dashboard and center console, replicating the sensations of being in a race car but with a perfect intuitive balance between digital and physical controls.”

Lamborghini introduces the Revuelto, a new vehicle that leads the way in the Space Race and adapts to challenges posed by electrification. It features a design language that hints at the shapes and proportions of future super sports cars.

The design is inspired by aerospace elements, showcasing sculpted surfaces between two lines that start from the front and embrace the cabin and engine, narrowing down to the hexagonal exhausts. The front of the car features a shark-nose section with a broad monolithic carbon-fiber hood that conveys power and speed.

The headlamp clusters with Y-shaped daytime running lights, framed by aerodynamic blades that connect the splitter to the hood, are a distinctive stylistic feature of contemporary Lamborghini design. Side fins behind the front wheel arches channel airflow along the sides, leading to the side air intakes that feature sharp edges echoing the arrows on the front.

The roof provides more headroom and specific aerodynamic functions. The recessed profile channels air to the rear wing and allows more headroom in the cabin for the driver and passenger. The rear is a tribute to the hybrid V12, with a fully-exposed longitudinal engine highlighting the mechanical heart of the Revuelto. The engine is visually connected to the double hexagonal exhausts surmounted by the geometrically profiled wing, framed by headlamp clusters with Y-shape light signatures.

Lamborghini's driver-focused interior design is influenced by the "feel like a pilot" philosophy, which is embodied by the "Y" hallmark. The cockpit is a perfect blend of digital and physical experiences for both everyday driving and track use. The central air vents and 8.4" vertical touchscreen are enclosed in a "space-ship" carbon-fiber profile at the visual center of the cabin. Revuelto also introduces a new immersive driving experience, allowing both pilot and co-pilot to view the same information on displays located on both sides of the car. The steering wheel is inspired by racing, with four rotors for selecting driving modes and car lifting systems. Buttons are used for turn signals and launch control, while maintaining an optimal grip on the wheel. The three digital screens offer new features that allow the driver to focus solely on driving, just like in a race car.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto

The Revuelto is designed to serve as both a race-inspired super sports car and a practical vehicle for daily use. During the design process, great emphasis was placed on ensuring that the cabin is spacious, functional, and well-equipped for both track-day outings and daily driving. The roof design provides more headroom than the Aventador Ultimae, while the monofuselage offers additional legroom and space behind the seats for luggage up to the size of a golf bag. There are also storage compartments located under the center dashboard and between the seats, as well as a cup holder built into the passenger-side dashboard to make life on board more comfortable. Furthermore, the compartment under the front hood can hold two cabin trolleys.

Personalization

Revuelto provides the highest level of personalization for any Lamborghini production model, with over 400 colors available for the bodywork, as well as other customization options for creating a unique super sports car. The car is designed with sustainability in mind, including the use of water-based paints and limiting waste during the production of the upholstery materials. The cabin features visible carbon fiber and a mix of fine leathers and recycled Corsa-Tex fabric in Dinamica® microfiber, with up to 70 color options available for the customer to choose from. The customer can opt for a balance of both materials or choose one according to preference.

Aerodinamica

On the Lamborghini Revuelto, style and function have one purpose: to enhance aerodynamic efficiency. The car's design requirements for aerodynamic development are different than those of the Aventador. The development was based on four pillars: efficiency, synergy between components, integration between components, and design.

The active rear wing is a key element of the strategy to combine high downforce and minimized drag, ensuring the best aerodynamic performance in all driving conditions. New actuators have been developed to manage the load optimally in every situation. The wing changes position according to the driving mode and dynamics, or it can be changed manually by the driver using the dedicated rotor on the steering wheel.

The front section of the Revuelto has a carbon fiber splitter with a radial leading edge in the central part and slanted in the lateral part, generating vortices that increase frontal load and deflect the air, avoiding the wheels. The central area channels the flow to four rear vortex generators, consisting of narrow curved blades positioned in the underbody that are essential for increasing the energy of the airflow that strikes the car at the bottom. This generates additional downforce and directs the airflow toward the diffuser.

The diffuser is extreme in a V12 and performs aerodynamic functions by extracting the incoming flow from the underbody via a differentiated channeling system between the central part with low slant and the lateral part with high slant. The diffuser also performs a structural and cooling function for the engine compartment.

The new design approach increased the Revuelto's front aerodynamic load by 33% and the rear load by 74% under maximum load conditions compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

The focus on the cooling pattern is evident in the Revuelto's design approach. The front radiator generates hot air that must be managed correctly, so it doesn't impact the performance of the side radiators. The front radiator outlet grille has outward-facing louvers to direct the flow of hot air away from the wheel and side radiators, while the front bumper has fins to reduce drag.

All elements of the Revuelto have been designed to optimize airflow, including the door handles, which have a Y-section wing profile to divert airflow to one of the horizontal fins located along the side, directing it towards the radiator.

The brake system's cooling pattern integrates aerodynamics, with the front suspension deflectors and grille inside the wheel arches designed to improve front brake cooling and reduce resistance inside the wheel well, increasing front load.

At the rear, two NACA ducts in front of the rear wheels collect flow from the underbody and direct it to the rear brake cooling duct.

The carbon fiber roof improves interior roominess and plays an important aerodynamic role with a wing profile design that directs air to the rear air intakes and inverter and electric motor on the gearbox.

Monofusolage

Lamborghini's Revuelto utilizes a new aeronautics-inspired chassis called the 'monofuselage'. This monocoque is made entirely of multi-technology carbon fiber and features a front structure in Forged Composites, which is a special material made of short carbon fibers soaked in resin. This results in a lighter and more torsionally stiff structure than the Aventador, with 25% more torsional stiffness and a 10% reduction in weight.

The monofuselage is designed for maximum integration between components, optimizing the use of Forged Composites technology and a monolithic rocker ring made of CFRP. This rocker ring encloses and connects the Forged Composite elements of the car.

The Revuelto is also the first super sports car to have a 100% carbon fiber front structure, with the front cone structures also made of carbon fiber for improved energy absorption and weight reduction.

While autoclave composite production was used for the roof construction, the Revuelto's unique single-element ring-shaped component made of CFRP forms the supporting structure of the car. This manufacturing decision also allows for maximum customization of the roof.

The rear chassis of the Revuelto is made of strong aluminum alloys and incorporates two important hollow castings in the rear dome area. These castings combine the shock towers of the rear suspension and powertrain suspension into a single component with a closed inertia profile. This results in a significant reduction in weight, increased rigidity, and fewer welding lines.

The Revuelto represents a new approach to car production using carbon fiber called AIM (Automation, Integration, Modularity). 'Automation' involves introducing automated and digitalized processes while still maintaining traditional Lamborghini manufacturing methods. 'Integration' involves combining several functions into a single component using compression molding to ensure optimal integration between components and high torsional stiffness. 'Modularity' refers to making the applied technologies modular and flexible to meet all product requirements and characteristics.

Powertrain and Layout

The Revuelto has a unique design and powertrain, featuring a mid-mounted naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine and three electric motors. One electric motor is integrated into the new double-clutch eight-speed gearbox, which is placed behind the combustion engine for the first time. The transmission tunnel, which used to house the gearbox, now contains a lithium-ion battery that powers the electric motors. The electric motors enhance power delivery at low revs and allow the Revuelto to function as a purely electric car, reducing CO2 emissions by 30% compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

A unique architecture

Since its inception, Lamborghini has been synonymous with V12 engines, and the first car to boast this engine was the iconic 350GT launched in 1963. Lamborghini first paired an electric motor with a 12-cylinder internal combustion engine in 2019 with the Sián, which had a 25 kW electric engine that supported the previous generation of V12, storing electrical energy in a supercapacitor.

The Revuelto, on the other hand, introduces an unprecedented hybrid architecture and a new generation of V12. It is launched as the very first High Performance Electrified Vehicle - HPEV: a plug-in hybrid super sports car equipped with a lightweight high-power lithium ion battery, which is placed in the transmission tunnel in the central section of the chassis. This innovative solution is designed to reduce emissions compared to the previous V12, while maximizing performance.

The Revuelto features a super powerful and lightweight V12 engine, known as the L545, with a capacity of 6.5 liters. It is the lightest and most powerful 12-cylinder engine ever produced by Lamborghini, weighing only 218 kilograms - 17 kilograms lighter than the Aventador. The engine is rotated 180 degrees compared to the Aventador layout, and it produces 825 CV at 9250 revs per minute thanks to the redesigned distribution system that supports a maximum rev range of 9500 rpm. This V12 engine has a specific power output of 128 CV per liter, which is the highest output in the history of Lamborghini’s 12-cylinder engines. The maximum torque produced is 725 Nm at 6750 rpm.

Lamborghini has redesigned the air intake ducts to increase air supply and ensure optimal airflow in the combustion chamber. The new engine's combustion has been optimized by regulating ionization in the chamber with two control units, which is already being used in the Aventador and now transferred to the new model. Additionally, the new combustion system has an increased compression ratio (12.6:1 compared to 11.8:1 for the Aventador Ultimae). The exhaust fluid dynamics have been improved to reduce counter-pressure at high revs, boosting the specific power output.

Lamborghini cars are well-known for their emotional and distinct sound. The new L545 engine has received particular attention to enhance its "soundtrack," which starts with a melodious tone at low revs and gradually rises to a harmonious crescendo.

Electric four-wheel drive

The Revuelto keeps the tradition of four-wheel drive of Lamborghini. Besides the internal combustion engine powering the rear wheels, two electric motors appear for the first time on the front axle, each providing traction to one of the front wheels. There's also a third electric motor above the eight-speed double-clutch gearbox, which supplies power to the rear wheels when required or according to the driving mode.

The total torque produced by the combustion engine and the three electric motors is unique, reaching 725 Nm from the internal combustion engine and 350 Nm from each of the front electric motors. The power unit delivers a maximum combined output of 1015 CV.

The front electric motors are axial flux units, oil-cooled, and weigh only 18.5 kilograms each, providing power to the front wheels and also enhancing driving dynamics by vectoring torque while recovering energy under braking. The Revuelto works in front-wheel drive mode when using electric power only, optimizing energy consumption, and engaging rear-wheel drive on demand.

The central tunnel of the Lamborghini Revuelto houses a lithium-ion battery pack with a high specific power of 4500 W/kg. This placement ensures optimal weight distribution and a low center of gravity. The battery, protected by a lower structural layer, is connected to the front and rear electric motors, as well as an integrated recharging unit.

Measuring 1550mm in length, 301mm in height, and 240mm in width, the battery contains pouch cells with a total capacity of 3.8 kWh. It can be recharged using regular domestic alternating and charging column current up to 7 kW in power, and takes only 30 minutes to fully recharge when it reaches zero charge. Additionally, it can be recharged under regenerative braking from the front wheels or directly from the V12 engine in only six minutes.

Getting into gear

Lamborghini made innovative technical decisions involving the gearbox in the Revuelto, which is the nerve center of the hybrid plug-in unit, due to the adoption of a new platform. They developed a new compact transmission unit that can meet the needs of a potent electric power unit, and it will be used in the next generation of super sports cars. The gearbox incorporates a wet double clutch as the most efficient and performance-oriented solution to manage the Revuelto’s 725 Nm of torque at 6750 rpm from its internal combustion engine.

The new eight-speed gearbox is positioned transversally behind the longitudinal V12 engine, creating space in the tunnel for the lithium-ion battery that feeds the electric motors. This technical solution is unique in the high-performance car world and puts Lamborghini at the forefront of automotive engineering. It also helps to keep the car's wheelbase contained and ensures effective weight distribution for optimal driving dynamics.

Only two other V12 Lamborghini cars have had a transverse rear gearbox, the Miura and the Essenza SCV12. The new gearbox has two shafts, one for even-numbered gears and the other for odd, saving weight and space. The eight-speed Double Clutch Transmission (DCT) was developed for sporty driving, with an eighth ratio added for fuel efficiency. ‘Continuous downshifting’ allows for multiple gears to drop down during braking with a single paddle press. The transverse layout creates more cabin space and the DCT is lighter and faster than the one in the Huracán range. The compact DCT weighs just 193 kg and includes a new component for the car’s hybrid architecture: the rear electric motor with maximum power of 110kW and peak torque of 150Nm.

The electric motor sits above the gearbox and serves multiple purposes, acting as the starter motor and generator while also providing energy to the front electric motors through the transmission tunnel battery. The electric motor can also provide power to the rear wheels, enabling electric four-wheel drive, depending on the selected driving mode.

An uncoupling mechanism with a dedicated synchronizer allows the connection to the double-clutch gearbox, determining how the system functions. In the P3 position, the electric motor is separated from the gearbox and can provide additional power to the V12 engine. In the P2 position, it can recharge the battery at low speeds and when parked, as well as serving as a starter motor.

By selecting the appropriate driving mode, the Revuelto can become an electric four-wheel drive car, continuing Lamborghini's four-wheel drive tradition. The two front electric motors provide reverse gear, but the rear electric motor can also activate the rear axle and wheels for extra momentum, allowing the Revuelto to drive all four wheels in electric mode, even when reversing in low-grip conditions.

Absolute driving experience

The Revuelto was created to offer drivers unparalleled control and excitement in all driving conditions, with a focus on a high level of confidence and connection with the car.

Revuelto is designed with an innovative layout, featuring a mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12 engine, three electric motors, and a new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that is arranged transversely to the V12 behind the combustion engine. The car's lithium-ion battery is located in the tunnel, which traditionally houses the gearbox, and drives the electric motors.

This unique architecture provides the Revuelto with optimal weight distribution, allowing for a balance that makes it extremely agile and effective on the road and the circuit. The car's capabilities are enhanced by various features such as the four-wheel steering system, increased stiffness of the anti-roll bars, and reduced steering ratio.

The Revuelto offers 13 different driving modes, including electric 4WD, thanks to the new hybrid powertrain that maximizes electric motor support. The car's aerodynamic design and chassis also contribute to its top-of-the-line performance, making it a leader in its category.

Lamborghini's Dinamica Veicolo 2.0 system is introduced with the Revuelto, along with electric torque vectoring that optimally distributes torque to each wheel for better agility and stability during cornering, working alongside the four-wheel steering system. The new torque vectoring system intervenes on brakes only when necessary, to improve efficiency and performance. Additionally, the e-axle and rear electric motor help in deceleration, reducing brake stress and recharging the battery. The Revuelto's monofuselage is an ultra-lightweight carbon fiber structure that provides increased torsional stiffness, making it stable and contributing to its compact and responsive feel.

The Revuelto's active aerodynamics significantly increase efficiency and downforce, achieving a +61% and +66% improvement, respectively, in high-load situations compared to the Aventador Ultimae. This is due to the front splitter and roof design that directs air to the high-efficiency rear wing. The aerodynamics work together with the semi-active wishbone suspension, which is controlled by the Lamborghini Vertical Control system designed specifically for the Revuelto. The system manages sudden load transfers during track driving, adapting the suspension and rear wing behavior in real-time.

The car's braking system and brake cooling system have been revamped to handle the most demanding performance situations. The latest CCB Plus (Carbon Ceramic Brakes Plus) technology is used. The front calipers now have ten pistons instead of six, and are paired with larger 410x38mm discs, while the rear calipers have 4 pistons and 390x32mm discs. The discs are coated with a friction layer to improve performance, thermal management, and reduce noise during braking.

The aerodynamics of the car are designed to enhance the system's efficiency. The front suspension strips and wheel arch grille improve front brake cooling by channeling air from the front diffuser to the brake. They also reduce resistance inside the wheel well, increasing the front load and limiting compression phenomena. The two NACA ducts in front of the rear wheels collect underbody flow and direct it to the rear brake cooling duct.

The Revuelto has three new driving modes that work with the existing City, Road, Sport, and Race modes for a total of 13 dynamic settings. The City mode is designed for everyday driving in urban areas with zero emissions. The V12 can recharge the battery in a few minutes if necessary, making it possible to drive in electric mode and access historic city centers with emission restrictions. The suspension system, traction control, and gearbox provide maximum comfort, while reduced aerodynamic drag makes City mode the most fuel-efficient with a maximum power of 180 hp.

Strada mode is perfect for everyday and long trips, with a combination of comfort and sportiness and up to 886 CV power. The V12 engine is always on and recharges the battery in Recharge mode. Active aerodynamics enhance stability at high speeds.

Sport mode offers an exciting driving experience with responsive orientation in Recharge, Hybrid and Performance modes. The hybrid system and combustion engine deliver up to 907 CV power, with a responsive gearbox, agile suspension and aerodynamics for cornering pleasure.

Corsa mode is designed for the track, with the highest level of performance and sound. In Performance mode, the car delivers up to 1015 CV power with control of the hybrid system to optimize torque vectoring and all-wheel drive. Corsa Recharge mode prioritizes battery recharge. Expert drivers can disable ESC and use "launch control" for a full-powered start.

Tyres

Bridgestone has partnered with Lamborghini to develop bespoke Potenza Sport tyres for the Revuelto, which enhance the car's sporty and high-speed capabilities. The Potenza Sport tyres are available in two different mixed fitments, as well as run-flat and tubeless versions. They provide excellent grip and steering precision on dry and wet surfaces, and run-flat technology ensures drivers can continue driving safely even after a puncture. Bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres are also available for track use, while Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 tyres are an option for winter driving. These tyres were designed using Bridgestone's innovative Virtual Tyre Development technology, which reduces raw materials and emissions during development.

HMI, Infotainment, Connectivity and ADAS

The Revuelto features a new Human Machine Interface (HMI) system with three displays: a 12.3' instrument cluster, 8.4' central display, and a 9.1' display. The system has a modern design, with 3D graphics, animations, widgets and styling, and is managed by one technological 'brain' to ensure a consistent user interface and interaction across all displays.

The new Revuelto infotainment system offers customization functions for a personalized Lamborghini experience. Using a two-finger swipe, owners can move infotainment content to the instrument cluster or passenger display, and memorize favorite features for easy access.

The new steering wheel design is inspired by Squadra Corse race cars and includes added controls for easy access to vehicle dynamics and multimedia commands. Passengers can also enjoy dynamic driving information on the dedicated display.

The navigation system is redesigned and developed with real-time maps, route calculation, and search mechanism for faster and updated information. It also includes real-time traffic, weather, and point-of-interest information such as parking, petrol stations, and charging points with prices and usage details.

Amazon Alexa enables voice commands for vehicle control functions like climate, navigation, and media, alongside standard Alexa functions for entertainment and smart home devices. The Lamborghini Revuelto also integrates What3Words, allowing navigation to any place worldwide without a specific address.

The Lamborghini Revuelto's entertainment system has a new design, with online radio featuring thousands of stations searchable by popularity, genre, and country. SiriusXM 360L offers an extensive range of connected content, including shows, sports, podcasts, Pandora, and Xtra.

The Lamborghini Revuelto's connected infotainment system supports Over-the-Air software updates for the infotainment display, instrument panel, and passenger display. The system also integrates emergency call and roadside assistance, detecting unauthorized use and communicating with a security operation center for vehicle recovery.

The Lamborghini Unica mobile app allows remote monitoring of the car's status, fuel level, battery charge, and location, as well as remote operations like locking and unlocking doors and activating lights or horn. Maximum speed parameters and usage limits can be set, with warnings via the app if exceeded.

The Lamborghini Revuelto prioritizes customer security, with advanced cybersecurity standards protecting data exchanged between the car and the Cloud. Customers have control over what data is shared through a six-level privacy principle.

The Revuelto features a complete Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), with cameras, radar, and sensors improving safety and daily driving. The system includes Active Lane Departure Warning (ALDW) to monitor and correct steering if the driver accidentally crosses a lane line. Lane Change Warning (LCW) alerts drivers to blind spots before changing lanes, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) regulates speed and distance from the vehicle in front.

The Revuelto also includes Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), which warns drivers of obstacles when reversing and automatically brakes to prevent collision. A camera system provides rear and top views on the dashboard, while Auto Adaptive low beam headlamps improve visibility and offer a boost function to reach a light depth of around 400m.

