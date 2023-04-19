Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept (2023)

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is an all-electric car with a range of over 700 km, takes little more than 10 minutes to charge and consumes less than 10 kWh of energy per 100 km. The car is a result of collaboration with Cassina, a leader in the luxury furniture industry, to provide an Italian "home feeling" experience.

The Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is equipped with the S.A.L.A. virtual interface, which will also be featured in the new Ypsilon. As a result, Lancia will be the first Stellantis brand to use Chameleon and TAPE (Tailored Predictive Experience) technologies, allowing the audio, climate control, and lighting functions to be controlled with a touch of a button or the sound of one's voice.

Exterior design

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is an electric car that evolved from Lancia Pu+Ra Zero and was inspired by a three-dimensional sculpture from last November. It embodies the brand's new design language with pure and radical design, combining elementary forms and iconic shapes like circles and triangles. Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is an eco-sustainable, exciting, and evolved car with a progressive green color that symbolizes sustainability and looks ahead to the future of the brand. The fluid lateral lines recall the Aurelia and Flaminia models, while the rear design references the iconic round lights of the Lancia Stratos. The front grille has been reinterpreted with three rays of light, and the circular roof provides a broad, panoramic view. The innovative roof and rear window emphasize natural light and recall the concept of "home feeling".

Lancia and Cassina

Lancia and Cassina are continuing their partnership, combining their excellence in their respective fields of automotive and furniture design. Cassina is using its almost 100 years of know-how and expertise to transfer its experience to the automotive sector, focusing on shared values such as Italian spirit, innovation, tradition, and respect for the environment.

The Lancia concept car is designed with Italian Design and cultural contamination in mind, taking inspiration from certain pieces of furniture that set the tone of a home and creating genuine domestic spaces. This shared journey between Lancia and Cassina is guided by "The Cassina Perspective", a unique code of excellence in design that combines the most innovative products with icons of modernity to create welcoming and eclectic environments.

The starting point for this design was certain furnishings that set the tone of a home, such as upholstered items in the living room, a multifunctional coffee table, and a warm carpet that immediately creates a homely environment, with great importance given to the color and consistency of the materials.

2023 Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept

The interior

The interiors of Lancia Pu+Ra HPE are designed with the brand's new, pure and radical design language, which uses iconic and simple shapes, different from typical automotive language.

Inside the concept car, there is an eclectic space with a contemporary home atmosphere, featuring fluid architecture with attention to detail in the overall composition of pure forms.

The design inspiration for Italian furniture is visible in the round carpet and the front seats. The latter are modeled after the Maralunga armchairs by Vico Magistretti for Cassina, with unique proportions and a bold chromatic figure.

Pure geometric forms are further expressed in the new round tables, center console, and dashboard, which is based on a single piece of round glass with clear cuts.

The large windows allow natural light to flood the passenger compartment, creating a warm and welcoming environment, like a typical Italian home. The blinds are reminiscent of the Lancia Beta HPE and architecture, projecting natural lights and shade while also acting as a luminous element of technology that interacts with S.A.L.A. and its functions.

Sustainability by Lancia

Lancia combines sustainability and style, calling it Sustylenability. The Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is the first 100% electric car to showcase this vision for the brand's future, with every aspect designed to reflect an elegant and sustainable "home feeling" in the interior. The car's refined interior features sustainable materials from Italian brands, with 70% of touchable surfaces made from eco-friendly materials.

The brand's path to sustainability is guided by four values: reinterpretation of tradition, Italian spirit, eclecticism, and "home feeling." Reinterpreting tradition means using sustainable materials to redesign Lancia's tradition with innovative, recycled, and recyclable materials. This is seen in the car's seats, upholstered with ocher velvet with GreenGuard® certification, made in collaboration with Cassina.

Italian spirit means using materials that symbolize Italian excellence, such as MARM\MORE, a material made of up to 50% waste from marble dust, recycled fabric, and produced using natural colors, soft to the touch, and waterproof. Eclecticism means drawing inspiration from a range of fields, not strictly related to automotive, such as the iconic table made from M49 BioAcetate Renew™ Mazzucchelli.

Creating a "home feeling" means making customers feel at home every time they get into the car. The Lancia Pu+Ra HPE features a natural wool carpet, a handmade item created with no waste, and a warm, comfortable velvety nubuck from Poltrona Frau. The car's rear shelf is made with an "upcycled raw material" in partnership with Tabu and their "Biodiversity" collection of inlaid wood.

The electrification strategy

Lancia is following Stellantis' electrification plan by launching the New Ypsilon in 2024, available in both hybrid and electric versions. By 2026, they will only launch 100% electric cars, and starting from 2028, they will exclusively sell electric models, coinciding with the arrival of the new Delta.

The Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is a practical and efficient 100% electric car that defines the brand's vision for the next decade. It offers superior performance in terms of range, charging time, and efficiency.

Lancia has a history of producing innovative models in three major automotive classes: city cars, flagships, and compact sedans. They plan to continue this legacy by offering the best of all three segments in their new cars. These models will use Stellantis platforms and target a European customer base known as "progressive classic influencers". These customers value timeless elegance, Italian spirit, innovation, and a comfortable driving experience.

Made with technology modules taken from the New Ypsilon, Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept car is the manifesto for the next 10 years of the brand, providing a vision of the cars of the future in terms of:

a range of over 700 km

charging time of just over 10 minutes

energy consumption below 10 kWh per 100 km

a series of aerodynamic features: low roof, slim digital wing mirrors, aerodynamic wheels, three front protection plates, and aerodynamics

“Effortless Technology by Lancia”

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE aims to provide a simple, user-friendly experience for customers, with technology that is intuitive and welcoming.

Effortless Technology is based on the Sound Air Light Augmentation (S.A.L.A.) system, which combines audio, climate control, and lighting functions in a minimal and intelligent virtual interface. Drivers and passengers can adjust the car's interior environment by pressing a button or even using their voice.

S.A.L.A. will allow customers to choose among three onboard modes:

Immersive, to amplify the driving experience thanks to Stellantis Chameleon technology that will debut for the first time on a car and is able to “adapt” the atmosphere of the passenger compartment, according to the external environment, adjusting the sound, air and light accordingly.

Wellbeing, thanks to the support of Stellantis Artificial Intelligence, TAPE (Tailored Predictive Experience) anticipates the varying moods of the driver and passengers, improving their wellbeing thanks to a better atmosphere on board.

Entertainment, to take advantage of any waiting times, offering the possibility to stream a movie, play a video game or browse social networks.

The S.A.L.A. interface will debut in the New Ypsilon as a Lancia first. As technology platforms evolve, S.A.L.A. will also advance and adapt to provide a complete and immersive experience. This will allow each brand to personalize features for their models.