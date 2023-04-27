Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound (2024)

Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound

The New Defender 130 Outbound combines luxurious interior space with all-terrain capability to accomplish the impossible. It's only available with five seats, making it ideal for those with active and adventurous lifestyles who want to pack everything they need for overland exploration. This vehicle empowers its clients to reach new heights and explore any terrain in superior comfort. The purposeful interior is designed to accommodate everything adventurers can throw at it.

The Defender 130 Outbound represents the ultimate expression of the Defender's diverse abilities. It offers up to 2,516 litres of rear space (1,329 litres with row two seats in use) and is exclusively available with five seats. This makes it effortless for explorers who prioritize versatility and practicality during their adventures. The near flat loadspace floor (with 1.267 metres in length behind the 2nd row) can easily accommodate everything from wetsuits and kit bags to camping and climbing gear.

The unique exterior design enhancements of the Defender 130 Outbound make it stand out wherever it goes. The bumpers and grille insert have a subtle yet purposeful look with a Shadow Atlas Matt finish, while the side vents are finished in Anthracite. The Outbound design is complemented by the availability of 20-inch wheels finished in Gloss Black and 22-inch wheels in Shadow Atlas Matt.

The color palette of the Defender includes Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, and Eiger Grey, and the exterior enhancements are completed with body-colored rear signature panels and D-pillar finishers. Clients who need superior scratch resistance off-road can opt for the Satin Protective Film.

Inside the vehicle, clients can choose between luxurious full Windsor leather or durable Resist fabric, both finished in Ebony, with an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer, and Defender's signature cross-car beam in Satin Black Powder Coat Brushed finish. Practical touches protect the interior before and after every activity, such as durable rubber floor matting that can be folded down to protect the bumper when loading bulky or heavy equipment like bikes or suitcases. Additional stowage areas are available to safely store smaller items out of sight, while lashing points and a new cargo net allow outdoor equipment of various sizes to be secured while driving, ready for action upon arrival.

2024 Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound

The Defender's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and Terrain Response 2® provide unstoppable 4x4 capability, while Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics come as standard. Advanced off-road driving technologies ensure effortless and reassuring progress across any terrain, and the Electronic Air Suspension allows up to 430mm of articulation and up to 900mm of wading.

The Defender 130 Outbound is capable of towing up to 3,000kg, making it easy to tow everything from jet skis and boats to caravans and trailers. The air suspension simplifies hitching, with switches inside the tailgate to raise and lower the rear of the vehicle.

The Defender 130 Outbound is available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power, both of which feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for optimal performance and efficiency.