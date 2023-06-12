Lexus TX (2024)

Lexus TX

Passengers have grown accustomed to battling for the best seats. Lexus ends that now with a new three-row vehicle, making every seat the best seat. Today, Lexus has ushered in a new era of luxury with the global reveal of the first-ever TX, a vehicle made specifically for the North American market.

With increasing demand for a three-row SUV that offers substantial space and seating, Lexus rose to the challenge to round out its vehicle offerings and create a sense of luxury that will satisfy and delight the diversifying needs of its guests.

“It’s only human to want the best seat in the house. And it’s only Lexus to make every seat the best seat,” said Dejuan Ross, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. “This is a pivotal moment for our brand, creating an elegant and indulgent vehicle experience for every single passenger. TX prioritizes comfort in every row and embodies our steadfast commitment to electrification, technology, performance and design.”

The 2024 Lexus TX provides a serene interior space with a comfortable, quiet in-cabin atmosphere, confident driving, and a spacious luggage compartment – even at full occupancy. Through safety and technology features and powerful performance from a diverse mix of powertrains, TX provides excitement for the driver and an enjoyable ride for up to seven people.

Following the release of the NX, LX and RX, TX continues the next chapter of Lexus SUVs with evolved Lexus Driving Signature fundamentals. TX has been specifically tuned to provide a smooth, yet exhilarating drive, in every row, without compromising the luxury features Lexus guests enjoy.

TX will be exclusively assembled by Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana (TMMI), and is the first Lexus vehicle to be assembled there.

Practical Elegance and Design

While pursuing a unique three-row SUV silhouette, TX adopts Lexus’ current design language and adds eye-catching and unique design elements.

For the TX, Lexus Design set out to prioritize aerodynamic performance. The result not only enhanced efficiency and handling stability, but also led to the creation of the new Lexus “Unified Spindle,” which incorporates Lexus early design language. The headlights are linked by a narrow aperture that runs beneath the leading edge of the hood, under which a low-set grille forms a seamless spindle shape. This sleek front-end was designed to enhance aerodynamic handling and provides both a sense of mass and cooling performance.

The 2024 TX will be offered in four grades: Standard, Premium, Luxury and F SPORT Performance.

The vehicle’s driving performance is realized through a wide, grounded stance accented by 20-inch wheels for standard, Premium and Luxury grades. For those who want a more powerful look, 22-inch wheels are available for the TX 350 Luxury grade and come standard on the 550h+. The 500h F SPORT Performance also rides on standard 22-inch wheels that sport an exclusive design.

From the back, the TX includes a slim signature L-shaped light bar lamp that mirrors the modern and resolute impression in the front to create a powerful silhouette. The cabin silhouette with its blacked out rear pillar and arrow-shaped ornamentation provides a sleek and refined design.

The 2024 TX will be offered in seven exterior color options depending on grade: Cloudburst Gray, Wind Chill Pearl, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Nightfall Mica, Incognito and Celestial Silver Metallic.

2024 Lexus TX

Inside, the TX’s driver-focused cockpit design and available 12.3 multi-information display enable a deeper connection to instill confidence and control in the driver. Opening the door with just a touch of the Digital Latch, TX welcomes passengers with available multi-colored illumination accents and door trim options. Driver controls like the available head-up display (HUD) enables smooth line of sight to minimize driver distraction. Lexus Interface comes standard on the TX with a 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display, which provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passengers. The 2024 TX also comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay® Integration and Android Auto® compatibility. Available with all powertrains, the 21-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound System is tuned for the TX cabin to deliver high-quality sound.

Comprehensive utility and usability are provided in every row to ensure all guests travel with comfort and convenience. All rows have accessible storage. Throughout the vehicle, seven charging/communication ports and three power outlets enable passengers to use their smartphone or tablet at any point during their journey. The cupholders, which can hold various sizes of cups and bottles, are removable to accommodate diverse usage styles.

In the front seats, a dual-opening console lid provides the driver and front-seat passenger with the ability to open the left and right sides independently. The second row, depending on grade, is available in two configurations: captain’s chairs or a 60:40 split-folding bench. Access to the third row is made easier with a slide assist walk-in mechanism. With a press of the switch on the seat shoulder, the seat tilts forward and the slide assist spring slides and folds the second-row seats.

In addition, TX offers storage areas throughout the cabin, including an available center console for the second row when equipped with captain chairs. This removable semi-console box can be used to store small items or a digital device such as a tablet. It can also accommodate cups or bottles by installing the removable cupholders. For passengers with an active, on-the-go lifestyle, TX has ample cargo capacity with room for seven carryon suitcases in the rear of the vehicle. When the third-row seats are folded down, cargo capacity increases to 57.4 cubic feet. When both the second and third row are folded down, cargo capacity increases to 97 cubic feet.

The TX does more than provide a way of traveling to a destination. It ensures the journey itself is enjoyable through serene cabin quietness. TX employs high-damping door and roof mastic seals and an increased silencer material under the rear cargo and floor area to help soften rear seat noise vibration.

The 2024 TX will be offered in three interior color options depending on grade: Peppercorn, Birch and Black.

The GA-K Platform

The TX is the latest Lexus SUV to adopt the GA-K platform, which offers a low center of gravity and optimal weight distribution. To improve performance and comfort for a three-row SUV, enhancements were made to strengthen the TX’s body rigidity and minimize noise, vibration, and harshness. TX also inherits the Lexus Driving Signature fundamentals and elevates them to the next level.

For TX, welds and adhesives are included to increase the vehicle’s joint strength and rigidity through the main framework components of the chassis. In addition, the steering system and rear section were also strengthened. Along with the introduction of the rear multi-link suspension design and widened front and rear tracks, these enhancements enable the vehicle to provide the driver with an engaging experience through a direct connection to the road through the tires, precise steering and a confident brake feel.

A Powertrain for Everyone

The all-new vehicle will be offered in three powertrain options to help meet the diverse needs and lifestyles of guests. These include two electrified units, a Lexus-first 3.5L V6 plug-in hybrid and a high-performance 2.4L turbocharged hybrid powertrain that reduce carbon emissions and help the brand’s progress toward its vision of a carbon-neutral society.

The TX 350 (FWD/AWD) offers a responsive 2.4L turbocharged inline-4 engine for an elegant and refined driving performance, as seen on the RX and NX.

The TX 500h (DIRECT4 AWD only) offers a 2.4L turbocharged Parallel Hybrid system and is available exclusively as F SPORT Performance. This system, first introduced on the 2023 RX, is combined with DIRECT4 and Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS), which offers responsive maneuverability and enhanced vehicle stability. Previously seen on the 2023 RX and 2023 RZ, DIRECT4 is Lexus’ exclusive all-wheel drive technology that provides instant electric control to all four wheels to transform dynamic performance, working instantaneously according to driving conditions and driver intentions. During higher speed maneuvers, DRS enables the rear wheels to turn in the same direction as the front wheels to give clear, stable turning response. At slower speed, the rear wheels can seamlessly turn in the opposite direction as the front wheels for low-speed maneuverability.

The TX 550h+ (DIRECT4 AWD only) plug-in hybrid vehicle offers a Lexus-first, combining a powerful 3.5L V6 engine with DIRECT4. Guests will experience a distinctive driving experience with serene quietness, smooth acceleration, and a manufacturer projected estimated EV range rating of 33 miles. This is the first Lexus PHEV assembled in North America and this powertrain will be available at a later date.

Technology and Convenience Features with All Passengers in Mind

With Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 standard on 2024 TX models, drivers and passengers will enjoy added peace of mind.

The comprehensive suite of active safety equipment provides the brand’s highest level of driver support with features such as Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA), Road Sign Assist (RSA) and Proactive Driving Assist (PDA). These technologies are designed to help, for example, alert the driver of a pedestrian or vehicle in front of the vehicle or maintain a preset speed or following distance from a vehicle ahead.

Available Advanced Park aids in supporting safe and secure perpendicular parking/exiting and parallel parking/exiting. In addition, with an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, available Traffic Jam Assist is designed to monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access roadways and automatically move forward and brake as needed to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle.

The 2024 TX 350 and 500h are expected to go on sale this fall. The 2024 TX 550h+ is expected to go on sale at a later date.