MANHART TM3 510 Tesla Model 3 (2023)

MANHART TM3 510 Tesla Model 3

The market share of electric cars has been growing unstoppably for years and new model series from all manufacturers are being launched almost incessantly. Tesla is one of the absolute pioneers in the field of electric vehicles. With the Model 3, Elon Musk’s vehicle brand is celebrating impressive sales successes. Among petrolheads, however, electric cars still have a hard time, being considered unemotional and impossible to tune. We at MANHART Performance now prove that this is a misconception.

With the TM3 510, we now present our refined interpretation of the mid-range electric car from the USA. As usual, the three-digit number in the designation gives an indication of the vehicle’s performance: to be precise, the drive of the hatchback model generates a total output of 377 kW, or 513 hp. However, for once this impressive output is not due to a power increase on our part, but is the standard value, just like the 660 Nm. The TM3 510 is based on the top Model 3 Performance version with two powerful electric motors. An 82 kWh lithium-ion battery is on board as the power storage unit.

Meanwhile, we have made significant visual improvements: Thanks to a suspension optimisation including MANHART lowering springs by H&R, the Tesla ducks significantly closer to the asphalt. In addition, large-format new wheels sit under the wings: these are MANHART Barracuda rims in 9×21 inch with a Platinum Grey finish. Alternatively, the rim colour can be individually configured. The tyres measure 235/30R21. A carbon front spoiler gives the body of the TM3 510 an even more striking appearance. Added to this is the characteristic MANHART decal set: in this case it is matt grey and red and also gives the Tesla a suggested radiator grille with honeycomb mesh on its closed front apron. To round things off, the rear and rear side windows are dark tinted.

Last but not least, the braking system and the interior of the model shown also remained in standard condition. However, we can also provide individually configurable upgrades here on request.