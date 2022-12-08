Mercedes-Benz AMG GT2 (2023)

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT2

Mercedes-AMG continues to expand its Customer Racing programme: in the 2023 season, a GT2 model will complement the fleet of the successful GT3 and GT4 cars from Affalterbach. The new Mercedes-AMG GT2 is the most powerful homologated race car in the meanwhile twelve-year history of the customer sport programme. The GT2 offers the usual extremely high safety level of AMG race cars and comes with many new racing technologies. As a result, the GT2 version stands out as an attractive overall package for ambitious amateur drivers in particular. With the presentation of the new model, Mercedes-AMG underlines its ambition to take a leading role in international GT2 competition as well.

With the Mercedes-AMG GT2, the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach starts a new chapter in customer sport. The race car bridges the gap between the Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the Mercedes-AMG GT4. While the GT3 is increasingly being raced by professional drivers and the GT4 primarily marks the entry into the world of GT racing, GT2 particularly aims at the group of gentlemen drivers. For them, with the GT2 regulations introduced in 2020, Stéphane Ratel Organisation (SRO) has created an attractive platform with more and more international race events.

An outstanding feature of the new Mercedes-AMG GT2 is its maximum performance level: at 520 kW (707 hp), the new member of the Customer Racing family ranks above GT3 level, both in terms of horsepower and in top speed. The source of this power is the AMG 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine with a flat crankshaft. The power is transmitted by means of a sequential six-speed racing gearbox with modified gear ratios. Like in all GT models, the gearbox is mounted on the rear axle in transaxle configuration and is connected to the engine by a carbon torque tube, torsion and torque rigid. The suspension includes comprehensively configurable motorsport shock absorbers and adjustable anti-roll bars.

The exterior of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 speaks the same expressive design language as the other Customer Racing cars from Affalterbach: from the wide front section with the large air intake openings all the way to the muscular rear end, every detail is aimed at performance. The carbon bonnet includes a large air outlet and so?called louvers that also influence the aerodynamic performance have been integrated into the carbon wings at the front axle.

A further aerodynamic highlight of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 is a fully newly developed rear wing, held in place by a characteristic swan neck mount. The large single-level wing is multi-adjustable and significantly contributes to precise handling. As usual for the AMG Customer Racing cars, the GT2 version also stands out for reliable handling. As a result, less-experienced drivers can also quickly build up confidence. An important new development for competition use is the wheel mounting: the Mercedes-AMG GT2 has an innovative central wheel mount system. This allows for even faster and more reliable changes of the forged 18” AMG light alloy wheels.

Functional racing ergonomics prevail in the cockpit of the Mercedes-AMG GT2. The DDU (Digital Display Unit) of the latest generation is an innovation in the driver’s central field of view. The fully programmable dashboard system has a high-resolution graphic display. This makes it intuitive to operate and very user-friendly. Another exclusive novelty is the new multi-function steering wheel, which Mercedes-AMG developed together with the sim racing experts at Cube Controls. It offers a new level of ergonomics, functionality and control.

To ensure optimum occupants protection, the Mercedes-AMG GT2 uses the pioneering safety concept that has also been incorporated into the GT3 and GT4. This includes, among others, racing-specific driver aid systems such as the multi-adjustable traction control or racing ABS of the latest generation. The interior of the vehicle is protected by a steel roll-cage bolted onto the aluminium space frame. The carbon driver safety cell includes a six-point safety belt and customisable ergonomic seat foaming. Safety nets, an extrication hatch in the roof, a carbon safety fuel tank and a powerful motorsport fire extinguishing system round out the comprehensive safety features of the Mercedes-AMG GT2.

Customer teams will receive the Mercedes-AMG GT2 fully matured. The new car will undergo comprehensive testing in the upcoming weeks, among others at circuits of the next GT2 European Series season. Next to various test races, an endurance test run in racing conditions is planned as well. Teams running the Mercedes-AMG GT2 get to enjoy the full support of Mercedes-AMG’s worldwide Customer Racing programme. Like for the GT3 and GT4 models, technical support is guaranteed from the motorsport experts at HWA AG. As a development and production partner of Mercedes-AMG, HWA AG carries out all maintenance and overhauls. Sales of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 will start in the course of the 2023 motorsport season.

“The Mercedes-AMG GT2 is yet another milestone in our Customer Racing programme. Thus, we emphasise once more our commitment to GT racing and further expand our involvement by entering a new segment in GT racing. The GT3 segment having become more and more professional and GT4 having become established as an entry-level category, we open up new opportunities with the Mercedes-AMG GT2. As a result, we address an extended range of customers and therefore offer the high quality and the comprehensive support of our Customer Racing programme to interested parties in the GT2 segment as well. The race series for this category of vehicles have seen significant increase of reach and relevance in the past two years. In this dynamically growing market, we come up with the Mercedes-AMG GT2 as a highly attractive package and once again prove the performance potential of our brand.” Christoph Sagemüller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

“The Mercedes-AMG GT2 incorporates our entire experience we have acquired over the past years in our successful Customer Racing activities. Next to proven GT3 and GT4 features, however, we have also integrated entirely new racing technologies, specially developed for the GT2. The result is the most powerful homologated race car we have built to date. The Mercedes-AMG GT2 is entering a new range of speed. Moreover, we have achieved that gentlemen drivers who don’t race every weekend can control this enormous power in a commanding and safe way all the time. I am really happy that we can now offer a top-notch product along with our maximum support activities for the customer teams in this burgeoning segment as well.” Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing

