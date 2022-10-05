Mercedes-Benz B-Class (2023)

Mercedes-Benz B-Class

The new B-Class stands out clearly from the crowd. The unique sporty proportions, versatile interior, modern drive technologies and the latest generation of MBUX make the new Sports Tourer from Mercedes?Benz ready for all the small as well as the big adventures of everyday life.

Progressive, confident exterior:At first glance, the updated front end catches the eye. The newly designed, optionally available LED headlamps, the sporty bumper and the radiator grille give the new B-Class a dynamic boost thanks to their smooth transition to the visually compact greenhouse. The Sports Tourer demonstrates its sporty aplomb with, among other things, externally flush-mounted wheels with four additional rim designs in dimensions of up to 19 inches, including optional high-gloss black painted light-alloy wheels in multi-spoke design and with a high-gloss rim flange for the AMG Line. But the rear view also conveys dynamism and power: the new, two-part rear lights now feature LED technology as standard and serve to reinforce the impression of breadth at the rear. They are supported by the aero spoilers attached to the side of the rear window, which improve aerodynamics. The new B-Class is available in ten different solid/metallic or special paint finishes.

Interior between high-tech and sportiness:The interior of the new B-Class is neatly practical and spacious. The driver-side cut-out is dominated by the dual-screen display (7-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch head unit), which is included as standard. In the optional variant with two 10.25-inch displays, a wide-screen look is created through which the element appears to float. The three round turbine-look air vents, so typical of Mercedes-Benz, are a homage to the world of aviation. The redesigned centre console conveys the high-tech aspirations of the new B-Class through its Black Panel look, while the new steering wheel from the latest steering wheel generation comes as standard in nappa leather. A heated steering wheel is also available as an option in the AMG equipment variant for the first time.

An attractive range of interior colours and materials allows a high degree of customisation. In the base variant, the seats have been upgraded even further with their three-dimensionally embossed ARTICO cover and the best ergonomic comfort. The "Progressive" equipment variant offers the exclusivity characteristic of Mercedes in the colours black, black/macchiato and the new black/sage grey. The seats in this case can also be upgraded to leather seats in black or bahia brown. The newly developed trim element with star pattern creates an exciting highlight in the interior. The AMG Line is the sportiest version of the new B-Class, with the black ARTICO/MICROCUT interior and red contrasting topstitching.

In its Ambition 2039, Mercedes-Benz has set itself the goal of launching a CO2-neutral fleet of new passenger cars and vans from 2039 across the entire value chain and life cycle. The aim is to at least halve CO2 emissions per passenger car in the new vehicle fleet over the entire life cycle compared to 2020 by the end of this decade. One measure is the use of recycled materials. For this reason, the composition of all materials to be used was also reconsidered in the design of the new B-Class and possibilities for more sustainable alternatives were examined. The comfort seats feature fabrics in the centre section that are made from 100 percent recycled material. In the case of ARTICO/MICROCUT seats, this proportion is 65 percent in the surface of the seat and 85 percent in the material underneath.

2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Significantly upgraded equipment:Mercedes-Benz has once again made the logic of the various equipment packages much clearer in order to simplify the time-consuming selection of many individual options. On the basis of actual buyer behaviour, functional features that are often bought together will therefore from now on be bundled together. Further functional options are available in addition. Where design options such as paint finish, upholstery, trim and wheels are concerned, customers can still configure their vehicles individually as before.

In concrete terms, this means that even the base version of the new B-Class has been significantly upgraded: A reversing camera, multimedia displays, the USB package and the steering wheel in nappa leather are included with immediate effect. From the Progressive equipment variant upwards, the base equipment includes LED headlamps, a seat with lumbar support, the Parking Package, the Mirror Package and the Easy Pack tailgate.

Infotainment & Assistance:The three display styles have been redesigned for the latest generation of MBUX in the B-Class: Classic provides all relevant driver information, Sporty impresses with a dynamic rev counter and Discreet has been pared back to show minimal content. Together with three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Services) and seven colour worlds, this creates a holistic and aesthetic experience that can be customised according to your wishes and situation. The central display offers all previous functions such as navigation, media, phone, vehicle, etc. and can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen.

The telematics system has been revised and impresses with its new design and improved performance. Another new feature is the integration of a fingerprint sensor (expected to be available from 1st quarter of 2023) for the identification and authorisation of the driver. Of course, connectivity with smartphones via Apple Carplay or Android Auto Wireless is a given, while for further connectivity, another USB-C port has been added and the USB charging power increased once again.

The Hey Mercedes voice assistant is becoming even more capable of dialogue and learning in the new B?Class. For example, certain actions can also be triggered without the activation term "Hey Mercedes". The MBUX voice assistant can also explain and assist with vehicle functions, for example when looking for the first-aid kit or connecting the smartphone to the vehicle.

The new audio travel guide "Tourguide", part of the "MBUX Voice Assistant" from Mercedes me[1], makes the previous travel information functions even more interesting and entertaining. Initially available exclusively in Germany, the MBUX infotainment system reads out extensive information about points of interest along the driving route in response to the voice command "Hey Mercedes, start Tourguide" and reacts to the approximately 3400 brown tourist information signs along German motorways, among other things.

The new B-Class has also been given an update in terms of safety assistance. With the upgrade of the Driver Assistance Package, for example, the control of the Lane Keeping Assist is much more comfortable by using the Active Steering Control. The optional Trailer Manoeuvring Assist automatically regulates the steering angle on the towing vehicle, making reverse manoeuvring with the new B-Class a more assured and relaxed process.

Electrified drives throughout:The petrol engine range of the new B-Class has also been updated and consistently electrified. With an additional 48-volt on-board power supply and a power increase of 10 kW, the starting functions in particular are supported. For customers of the new B-Class, the belt-driven starter-generator (RSG) also noticeably improves comfort: it reduces noises and vibrations during starting procedures compared to conventional starters and allows 'sailing' with the combustion engine switched off during steady cruising. In addition, the RSG recuperates during braking processes and thus feeds the 12-volt on-board network as well as the 48-volt battery. The energy thus generated can be used during acceleration processes to support the combustion engine.

Plug-in hybrid with added power:The plug-in hybrids of the new B-Class (Mercedes-Benz B 250 e, fuel consumption combined, weighted (WLTP) 1.2-0.9 l/100 km, electricity consumption combined, weighted (WLTP) 17.4-15.4 kWh/100km, CO2 emissions combined, weighted (WLTP) 27-20g/km)[2]. benefit from a further improved high-voltage battery. The charging process has also been optimised: in addition to the 3.7 kW standard, the improved battery can now also be charged with alternating current and up to 11 kW, instead of only 7.4 kW as before. In addition, customers still have the option of charging the battery with direct current and up to 22 kW. A DC charge from 10% to 80% takes about 25 minutes - a simple and uncomplicated charging experience, especially in day-to-day life. The electric motor in the new B-Class has also been revised and achieves 80 kW of power after the update - an increase of 5 kW.

Through the differentiated evaluation of the various driving phases, the ECO Score 3.0, newly introduced for some engines, also motivates the driver to drive in a more fuel-efficient way.

The engines at a glance:

B 250 e Displacement cc 1332 Rated output, petrol engine kW/hp 120/163 at rpm 5500 Rated torque Nm 270 Rated output, electric motor kW/hp 80/109 Rated torque, electric motor Nm 300 System output kW/hp 160/218 System torque Nm 450 Rated battery capacity kWh 15.6 Combined consumption, combined, weighted (WLTP)2 l/100 km 1.2 - 0.9 Combined CO2 emissions, combined, weighted (WLTP)2 g/km 27.0 - 20.0 Combined power consumption, weighted (WLTP)2 kWh/100 km 17.4 - 15.4 All-electric range (combined EAER) (WLTP)2 km 67.0 - 77.0 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 7.6 Top speed km/h 223

B 180 B 200 B 220 4MATIC B 250 4MATIC Displacement cc 1332 1332 1991 1991 Rated output kW/hp 100/136 120/163 140/190 165/224 at rpm 5500 5500 5500 5500 Add. output (boost effect) kW/hp 10/14 10/14 10/14 10/14 Rated torque Nm 230 270 300 350 Combined fuel consumption3 l/100 km 6.6 – 6.0 6.6 – 6.0 7.7 – 7.1 7.7 – 7.1 Combined CO2 emissions3 g/km 151.0 - 136.0 151.0 - 136.0 176.0 - 161.0 176.0 - 161.0 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 9.4 8.4 7.3 6.5 Top speed km/h 212 223 234 250

B 180 d B 200 d B 220 d Displacement cc 1950 1950 1950 Rated output kW/hp 85/116 110/150 140/190 at rpm 3.400 3.400 3800 Rated torque Nm 280 320 400 Combined consumption3 l/100 km 5.7 - 5.2 5.6 - 5.1 5.7 - 5.1 Combined CO2 emissions3 g/km 151.0 - 136.0 148.0 – 133.0 148.0 – 135.0 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 10.0 8.5 7.4 Top speed km/h 200 219 234

[1] To use the Mercedes me connect services, you must create a Mercedes me ID and accept the Terms of Use for the Mercedes me connect services. The services shown and their availability and functionalities depend in particular on the vehicle model, year of manufacture, selected special equipment and country.

[2] The figures shown are the WLTP CO2 figures measured according to Art. 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. Power consumption and range were determined on the basis of Commission Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1151.

2The values stated are the determined "WLTP CO2 values as defined by WLTP". Art. 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. Power consumption and range were determined on the basis of Commission Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1151.

[3]The figures shown are the WLTP CO2 figures measured according to Art. 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.