Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG E Performance F1 Edition (2023)

Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG E Performance F1 Edition

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 6.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions, weighted: 156 g/km; combined electric energy consumption, weighted: 11.7 kWh/100 km) is a real gamechanger in the 55-year history of AMG. With know-how from Formula 1™, it brings state-of-the-art technologies from motorsport to the road. The innovative hybrid concept with an electric motor and AMG high-performance battery on the rear axle combines a superior system output of 500 kW (680 hp) with impressive driving dynamics and high efficiency. This makes the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE the perfect ambassador for the Future of Driving Performance. With the exclusive exterior and interior features of the special "F1 Edition" model, Mercedes-AMG is now making the electrified future even more visible.

The "F1 Edition" is available for the Saloon and Estate for one year from the start of sales. The exclusive MANUFAKTUR alpine grey uni paint finish is a striking distinguishing feature. It is combined with foiling on the vehicle flanks consisting of the AMG logo and colour gradient from grey to black. Red trim lines on the sides and front and rear aprons add further colour accents. The 20-inch AMG forged wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design are painted matt black. The red rim flanges provide an attractive contrast and thus follow the colour scheme of the wheels of the Official FIA F1 Medical Car™ from Mercedes-AMG.

The AMG Aerodynamics Package, developed in the wind tunnel, improves handling characteristics at high speeds and enhances the dynamic visual impression. The aerodynamic elements include the larger front splitter, the spoiler lip on the boot lid (Saloon only), the redesigned trim on the side members and the additional diffuser board.

The AMG Night Package I and the AMG Night Package II also enhance the motorsport appearance of the "F1 Edition". The front splitter, the trim elements in the front wings, the outside mirror housings, the beltline trim strip and the window surrounds are all finished in high-gloss black. In addition, the radiator grille louvres, the trim strip in the rear apron, the twin tailpipe trims of the AMG exhaust system and the model badge on the boot lid are all finished in black chrome. The AMG fuel filler cap in silver chrome with "AMG" lettering also emphasises the special status of the edition.

2023 Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG E Performance F1 Edition

The interior is characterised by the contrast of black and red. The AMG Performance seats are particularly refined with upholstery in Exclusive black nappa leather with red decorative topstitching and embossed AMG emblems in the front head restraints. They follow the sporty look just like the seat belts in red and the exclusive AMG carbon trim elements with red thread. The AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather / DINAMICA microfibre with red decorative topstitching and the AMG door sill trims with red illuminated "AMG" lettering are a perfect match. The finishing touches are the exclusive Edition badge in the interior and specific AMG floor mats with red decorative topstitching and F1 logo.

To protect the valuable vehicle, each customer receives a customised AMG Indoor Car Cover with F1 logo. With its breathable outer panelling made of tear-resistant synthetic fibre fabric and antistatic inner fabric made of flannel, it protects the vehicle in the garage from dust and scratches.