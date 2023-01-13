Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Motorsport Collectors Edition (2023)

Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Motorsport Collectors Edition

To mark the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, Mercedes-AMG is presenting a special model of the SL 63 (combined fuel consumption: 13.2–12.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 300?291 g/km)1. It reflects the look of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E PERFORMANCE racing car. The colour graduation from high-tech silver metallic to obsidian black metallic is inspired by the model from the top class of motorsport. The same is true of the star pattern on the vehicle flanks and the PETRONAS-coloured contrasts: these can be found on the front apron, side sill panels and rear diffuser. Added to this are 21-inch AMG 10-twin-spoke forged wheels in a matt black finish with PETRONAS-coloured rim flanges. The electric soft top is in black.

The AMG Aerodynamics package not only dramatises the appearance: larger flics on the front and rear apron, the larger rear diffuser and the active profile in the underbody improve the aerodynamic properties. The same applies to the downforce and aerodynamic drag. This all brings advantages for the driving characteristics at high speeds and for improved efficiency.

The AMG Night package and the AMG Night package II enhance the visual appearance of the "Motorsport Collectors Edition". With the AMG Night package, selected exterior features are finished in high?gloss black: the front splitter, side sill panels, mirror caps and the decorative trim in the rear diffuser. Added to this are darkened exhaust tailpipes. The AMG Night package II adds further features in black chrome, including the radiator grille, typography and Mercedes star at the rear. In addition, the interior components of the headlamps and rear lights are darkened. The brake callipers of the AMG high-performance composite brake system are also painted black. The AMG fuel filler cap in silver chrome with "AMG" lettering also emphasises the special status of the edition.

The standard AMG Performance seats are available with two upholsteries: in black nappa leather/MICROCUT microfibre with red topstitching and embossed AMG emblem in the head restraints, or in black nappa leather/MICROCUT microfibre with yellow topstitching and embossed AMG emblem in the head restraints. The AMG carbon-fibre trim harmonises with the heated AMG Performance steering wheel with carbon-fibre rim.

The Burmester® high end 3D surround sound system, ambient lighting, the MBUX Interior Assistant, the Driving Assistance package and the head-up display are included as standard in this very extensively equipped special model. AMG TRACK PACE provides support with a wide range of data when driving on the racetrack. The Load Compartment package increases everyday practicality, while the illuminated AMG door sill panels welcome passengers with the AMG logo.

To protect the valuable edition model it is equipped with GUARD 360o. In addition, every customer receives a customised AMG indoor car cover with logo. With its breathable outer skin made of tear-resistant synthetic fabric and an anti-static inner lining of woven flannel, this protects the vehicle from dust and scratches in the garage.