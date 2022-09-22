Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG E Performance (2024)

Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG E Performance

The new 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE is a game-changer in the 55-year history of AMG. It brings state-of-the-art technologies derived directly from Formula 1™ to the road. A two- speed electric motor positioned on the rear axle supports the most powerful production four-cylinder in the world, a Handcrafted AMG 2.0-Liter turbocharged engine that is mounted longitudinally at the front.

Power delivery and torque build-up occur spontaneously and without delay: as in Formula 1™, the electric support of the exhaust gas turbocharger eliminates the turbo lag of the combustion engine, while the electric motor at the rear axle pushes powerfully from a standstill. The electric powertrain and 400-volt high-performance battery are AMG-exclusive, in-house developments and underline the engineering prowess of the Affalterbach-based developers. Just like in Formula 1™, the battery is specifically designed for fast power output and draw with innovative direct cooling of the cells. The combined system output is 671 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque. These are new benchmarks for the C-Class.

For the first time in a C 63, the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive transfers power to the road and includes a Drift Mode for even more driving pleasure. Added to this is the standard-fit active rear axle steering, another unique feature in this segment.

"With the C 63 S E PERFORMANCE, we are opening a new chapter in our brand history. Even 55 years after our company was founded, we at AMG continue to show the courage and the will to realize the creative, the special things. The new C 63 in particular is a real game-changer. With its revolutionary concept, it brings a completely new approach to the segment, which until now has been primarily characterized by the promise of pure performance. With a maximum system output of 671 hp, we do indeed keep this promise. But the intelligent P3 hybrid concept offers much more. I am sure that with this technology, which incorporates a lot of know-how from Formula 1, we will also appeal to a new group of customers," says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

"With its performance hybrid drive and electrically assisted exhaust turbocharger, the new C 63 S E PERFORMANCE is a technological masterpiece that takes a new approach. The electrified powertrain offers a whole new driving experience. The immediate response of the electric drive at the rear axle, the rapid torque build-up as well as the fast power output and also draw of our battery are very special features. Add to this the standard-fit rear axle steering and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with Drift Mode - the new C 63 once again illustrates the high level of technical expertise that AMG possesses," says Jochen Hermann, Member of Executive Board – Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Expressive design with powerful proportions and striking details

Form follows function: the design of the new C 63 S differs from the Mercedes-Benz C-Class in its more muscular proportions. The performance sedan is based on an extensively modified AMG bodyshell. The front end is 2 inches longer and the front fenders are wider. In terms of length, the sedan measures an extra 3.3 inches. The wider track width at the front axle results in 3 inches more overall width at the front. And the wheelbase has grown by 0.4 inches.

A new distinguishing feature, and one that is exclusive to the C 63 S, is the narrow air outlet in the center of the hood that transitions elegantly into the two power domes. A small but particularly fine detail: for the first time ever on a Mercedes-AMG production model, a round badge with a black AMG emblem replaces the Mercedes star with laurel wreath on the hood. Further typical elements include the AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and the AMG front fascia with a "jet-wing" design. Two electronically controlled AIR PANELS (behind the radiator grille and in the front fascia) allow the air to be regulated as required.

Matching side skirts, rear fascia with large diffuser as well as two trapezoidal, externally ribbed dual tailpipe trims round off the design. Exclusive details at the rear include the special airflow breakaway edge on the trunk lid, plug-in charging flap and model designation set against a red background. The C 63 S is fitted with 19-inch AMG alloy wheels and staggered tires as standard. Optional 20-inch wheels, also with staggered tires, are available, including a forged wheel design.

Stylish interior, new generation of the AMG Performance Seat

In the interior, AMG sports seats with special upholstery and distinctive stitching pattern add refinement, and many options for individualization are available. Optional redesigned second-generation AMG Performance Seats feature side bolsters with weight-saving openings that also allow for better ventilation. The shape of the backrest tapers towards the bottom.

MBUX multimedia system with hybrid-specific displays

The MBUX infotainment system includes various AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions that can also be extensively personalized. These include special displays in the instrument cluster, on the portrait- orientation multimedia central display in the center console and on the optional head-up display.

The AMG-specific E PERFORMANCE hybrid drive: combustion engine in the front, electric motor in the rear

In the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE, the Handcrafted AMG 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine is combined with a permanently-excited synchronous electric motor, a high-performance battery developed in Affalterbach and fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. The system output of 671 hp and the maximum system torque of 752 lb-ft enable impressive driving performance: the vehicle accelerates from 0-60 mph in an estimated 3.3 seconds.

The 201 hp (150 kW) electric motor is positioned at the rear axle, where it is integrated with an electrically- shifted two-speed gearbox and the electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential in a compact electric drive unit (EDU). Experts refer to this layout as a P3 hybrid. The lightweight high-performance battery is also located in the rear above the rear axle.

This compact design has numerous advantages:

The electric motor acts directly on the rear axle and can therefore convert its power more directly into propulsion - for that extra boost when starting from a standstill, accelerating or overtaking.

The inherent design of the electric motor means that full torque is available near instantaneously, making particularly agile starting possible.

In addition, the driver immediately experiences a noticeable performance increase thanks to the integrated, electronically-controlled limited-slip rear differential. The hybrid model is highly agile when accelerating out of corners, offers optimal traction and, therefore, a high level of driving agility.

If slip occurs on the rear axle, the drive power of the electric motor is also transferred to the front wheels as needed for more traction. The mechanical connection of the fully variable all-wheel drive makes this possible by means of a drive shaft and the axles of the front wheels.

The positioning on the rear axle improves weight distribution as well as axle load distribution in the vehicle and thus forms the basis for agility and handling.

The AMG system offers very high recuperation efficiency, as the system allows only minimal mechanical and hydraulic losses from the engine and transmission.

The automated two-speed transmission at the rear axle, with its specially calibrated gear ratio, ensures both high wheel torque for agile starting to safe continuous output at higher speeds. An electric actuator engages second gear at up to 87 mph, which corresponds to the electric motor's maximum speed of around 13,500 rpm.

Inspired by Formula 1, developed in Affalterbach: the AMG high-performance battery

When the electrification strategy was being defined, it was clear from the outset that all essential components would be developed in Affalterbach. At the heart of this is the AMG high-performance battery (HPB). The development of the lithium-ion energy storage system is inspired by technologies that have already been proven in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team's Formula 1 hybrid racing cars. The AMG high- performance battery combines high power that can be utilized frequently in succession with low weight to increase the overall performance of the vehicle. Added to this are the fast energy draw and high power density.

94 hp continuous output and 201 hp peak output

The high-performance battery offers a capacity of 6.1 kWh, a continuous output of 94 hp and a peak output of 201 hp for ten seconds. The low weight of only 196 lbs (89 kg) helps to deliver the very high power density. Charging takes place via the installed 14V on-board charger with alternating current at a charging station, wallbox or household outlet. The battery is designed for fast power delivery and draw rather than longest possible range.

The continual push for innovation: direct cooling of the battery cells

Every battery needs a defined temperature for optimum power delivery. The basis for the high performance AMG 400-volt battery is its innovative direct cooling system: a high-tech coolant flows around all 560 cells and cools them individually. The result is the battery is always in a consistent, optimal, operating temperature window, no matter how often it is charged or discharged. Should the average temperature be exceeded when driving at high speeds, protection mechanisms are configured so that maximum performance can be obtained from the battery, with the temperature level subsequently lowered by direct cooling.

Operating strategy: electrical power always available

The basic operating strategy is derived from the hybrid powerpack of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1™ racecar. As in the premier class of motorsport, maximum power is always available when the driver accelerates aggressively - for example, to accelerate powerfully out of corners or when overtaking. The electric power can always be accessed and frequently reproduced via high recuperation performance and needs-based recharging.

Eight AMG drive programs

The eight AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Electric," "Comfort," "Battery Hold," "Sport," "Sport+," "RACE," "Slippery" and "Individual" are precisely tailored to the new drive technology and offer a wide range of driving experiences - from efficient to dynamic. The drive programs adjust important parameters such as response of the drive system and transmission, steering characteristics, suspension damping and sound. The boost power of the electric motor also depends on the selected drive program. The peak output of the electric motor, providing a boost of up to 201 hp, can be called up at any time via the kick-down function.

"Electric" drive program: the focus is on the electric driving experience. All-electric driving is possible from a standstill up to 81 mph, with the combustion engine always switched off. The mechanical connection to the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ components means that all-wheel drive is always available: if the rear wheels suddenly lose grip, the power of the electric motor is also transmitted to the front wheels via the drive shaft and axles. If the battery has run down or the driver requests more power, the intelligent operating control system automatically switches to the "Comfort" drive program and the combustion engine starts up to provide propulsion.

"Comfort" drive program: Starting off is mostly undertaken in electric mode. Combustion engine and electric motor run as the situation demands - with electric drive at low speeds, for example during city driving, hybrid driving with combustion engine and electric motor at speed during highway driving. The boost power of the electric motor is a maximum of around 25 percent. Overall, the result is a harmonious and consumption-optimized driving experience, thanks in part to the early upshifts of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9G transmission. Suspension and steering are set up to emphasize comfort.

"Battery Hold" drive program: As in the "Comfort" driving mode, the combustion engine and electric motor run based on the driver demand with a maximum boost of around 25 percent. The biggest difference is that the operating strategy keeps the battery state of charge constant. For example, if the battery is at 75 percent charge, it remains in this range in "Battery Hold." The use of the electric motor is then limited and optimized for low power draw, which is compensated for by recuperation. Drivers can decide when to make full use of the battery charge again, simply by changing the drive program.

"Sport" drive program: starting off with combustion engine and electric motor and interaction of the two drives based on the situation. More boost from the electric motor is enabled, up to approximately 65 percent. More agile accelerator response, shorter shift times, earlier downshifts, as well as a more dynamic suspension and steering setup provide a sporty driving experience.

"Sport+" drive program: starting off with combustion engine and electric motor and interaction of the two drives based on driver demand. Even higher boost performance of up to 80 percent. Extremely sporty character thanks to even more agile throttle response and targeted torque intervention during upshifts with cylinder deactivation for optimum shift times. Increased idle speed for faster acceleration. An even more dynamic setup for suspension, steering and powertrain.

"RACE" drive program: for highly dynamic driving on closed race tracks. In this mode, all the parameters are configured for maximum performance. Starting off with combustion engine and electric motor and situational interaction of the two drives. Electric boost power of the electric motor up to 80 percent. Strong battery recharging at low power demand for maximum energy availability. In addition, the "Boost Mode" can be called up via the left steering wheel button. The boost power is then limited to a maximum of 30 percent in order to conserve energy reserves. These can then be used specifically on the race track for spontaneous power demand via kick-down and 100 percent boost performance for powerful acceleration.

"Slippery" drive program: optimized for slippery road conditions, with reduced power and a flat torque curve. Electric-only driving and recuperation adjustment are deactivated.

"Individual" drive program: individual customization of the drive, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS, chassis, steering and exhaust system.

New sound experience in all driving conditions: electric, hybrid and internal combustion engine

When driving on all-electric power, the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System informs others that the AMG C 63 S E Performance hybrid is approaching. A specially composed, low-frequency and speed-modulated AMG sound is emitted to the outside via a loudspeaker at the front and a soundbar with two loudspeakers at the rear.

In addition, the AMG developers also use the external speakers for a more advanced sound experience. For this purpose, they pick up the real sound of the combustion engine via a pressure sensor in the exhaust system and enrich it further before it's emitted in the interior via the entertainment sound system, thus making it possible to experience the signature AMG sound. In addition, the sound is modulated via the existing external loudspeakers.

Recuperation selectable in four stages

Because the high-performance battery is always in the optimum temperature window of around 113 degrees Fahrenheit due to direct cooling, recuperation can also be optimized. Normally, a battery heats up strongly at a high recuperation rate so the energy recovery level needs to be limited. Recuperation starts when the driver takes their foot off the accelerator pedal. The driver can select four different levels of recuperation using the right-hand AMG steering wheel button, with the energy recovery being designed differently according to the driving mode.

Level 0: The vehicle behaves similarly to a conventional combustion-engine model with manual transmission, where the clutch is disengaged, and rolls on with the least resistance when the accelerator is released. The recuperation level is very low, and only serves to maintain the vehicle's power supply. With the combustion engine switched off, friction losses in the drivetrain are reduced to a minimum.

Level 1: This is the standard setting, at which recuperation is already noticeable to the driver, and corresponds approximately to the deceleration of a conventional combustion engine when the clutch is engaged.

Level 2: Stronger recuperation, the brake pedal hardly needs to be used when driving in traffic.

Level 3: Maximum energy recovery, making so-called "one-pedal" driving possible much like an all- electric vehicle. Depending on the driving conditions, more than 100 kW of power can be fed back into the battery.

Special feature of the "RACE" drive program: On the racetrack, the driver wants to squeeze the maximum time possible out of any braking action. In the "RACE" drive program, recuperation is automatically set at level 1 to allow the most reproducible vehicle behavior possible at the limits.

Handcrafted AMG 2.0-liter engine with electrically assisted exhaust gas turbocharger

The Handcrafted AMG 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine was developed entirely at the company's headquarters in Affalterbach and is manufactured according to the "One Man, One Engine" principle. In doing so, Mercedes- AMG combines the craftsmanship of its highly qualified employees with the modern production methods of "Industry 4.0" and a high degree of digitization.

The hand-built engine, with the internal designation M139l, is the world's first production engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. This innovative system is derived directly from the technology that the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has been using so successfully in the premier class of motorsport for many years. The new form of turbocharging guarantees particularly spontaneous response across the entire rev range. This leads to an even more dynamic driving experience, while at the same time increasing efficiency.

Compared to the AMG C 43 Sedan, the turbocharger in the C 63 S is significantly larger enabling a higher airflow rate and thus more power. In addition, the integrated electric motor is powered by the 400-volt high- voltage system (48 volts in the C 43 Sedan).

In the C 63 S, the four-cylinder unit produces 469 hp at 6,750 rpm. This makes it the most powerful series- produced four-cylinder in the world. The maximum torque of 402 lb-ft is available at 5,000 – 5,500 rpm. A belt-driven starter-alternator (RSG) combines the alternator and starter in one component and is integrated into the 400-volt high-voltage system. The RSG starts the combustion engine and ensures the basic supply of the ancillary components such as air conditioning or driving lights.

Power is transmitted via the AMG SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9G transmission (Multi-Clutch Transmission), in which a wet start-off clutch replaces the torque converter. It reduces weight and, thanks to its lower inertia, optimizes response to accelerator pedal input, especially during sprints and load changes.

AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with Adaptive Damping System

The standard AMG RIDE CONTROL steel sprung suspension with Adaptive Damping System combines sporty driving dynamics with a high level of long-distance comfort. The basis for this is provided by the front axle with specially developed steering knuckles and supporting joints for the spring link, as well as by the rear axle, which also features elastokinematics designed for dynamic handling. Based on this, the damping at each individual wheel is continuously adjusted to the current demand - always taking into account the preselected suspension level, the driving style and the condition of the road surface. In addition to an improvement in ride quality and comfort, this leads, above all, to an increase in driving safety. There is a choice of three different damping maps ("Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+").

Rear axle steering combines agility with stability

The standard rear axle steering operates with a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees. At speeds of up to 62 mph the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels (variable depending on the AMG DYNAMICS setting). This leads to a virtual shortening of the wheelbase, which in turn results in significantly more agile turn-in, less steering effort and improved maneuverability. At speeds above 62 mph (variable depending on the AMG DYNAMICS setting), the rear wheels turn in parallel to the front wheels - up to a maximum of 0.7 degrees. This virtual extension of the wheelbase has a positive effect on driving stability, leads to a faster build-up of lateral force when changing direction and thus to a more direct reaction of the vehicle to steering commands.

Good control and fade-resistant: the AMG high-performance composite brake system

In keeping with the extreme output figures and the associated performance, the AMG high-performance iron rotor composite brake system with an aluminum hat and 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and 1-piston floating calipers at the rear is fitted as standard. The brake system impresses with short braking distances as well as maximum stability and fade-resistance under heavy use.

At a Glance

Technical Data Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE System output 671 hp System torque1 752 lb-ft Combustion engine 2.0-liter inline-4 with electrically assisted exhaust gas turbocharging Displacement 1,991 cc Max. output, combustion engine 469 hp at 6,750 rpm Max. torque, combustion engine 402 lb-ft at 5,000-5,500 rpm Max. output, electric motor 201 hp Max. torque, electric motor 236 lb-ft Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully-variable torque distribution and Drift Mode Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9G Energy capacity 6.1 kWh Electric range TBA Acceleration 0-60 mph 3.3 s (est.) Top speed 155 mph, optionally 174 mph Weight TBA

1 Overall system, depending on gear combination