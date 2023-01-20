Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake (2024)

Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake

Numerous updates make the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake from Mercedes-AMG even more desirable. The new exterior design is particularly striking on the CLA 35 4MATIC Coupé and CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake. Both entry-level models have been given an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical slats, a reshaped front apron and a round badge with the AMG emblem that reinforces the brand affiliation. The revised design of the inside of the headlights with LED or MULTIBEAM LED technology and the LED taillights also characterise the two top models CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Coupé (WLTP preliminary values: fuel consumption combined 9.0-8.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 205-196 g/km) and CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Shooting Brake (fuel consumption combined 9.2-8.8 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 209-201 g/km).

New alloy wheels for all models

There are three new light-alloy wheels for the 35 models: standard 10-spoke, 18-inch wheels in black with high-gloss turned surfaces and optional 19-inch wheels with a five-twin-spoke design in matte black with high-gloss turned surfaces or in matte black with a high-gloss turned rim flange. New wheels for the two 45 S versions include standard 19-inch wheels with a five-twin-spoke design in matte black with high-gloss turned surfaces or optional 19-inch wheels in a five-twin-spoke design in matte black with a high-gloss turned rim flange.

Fresh colours for the seat covers

In the interior, those interested will discover new upholstery covers for the standard sports seats or the optional AMG Performance seats. The combination of ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfibre can also be ordered in bahia brown. Sage grey/black is the new colour for ARTICO man-made leather. And red pepper/black is available for the first time for the leather seat covers. For the trim elements, open-pore lime wood in brown completes the optional selection.

The Mercedes-AMG CLA models offer the new AMG Performance steering wheel with double-spoke design and seamlessly integrated buttons as standard. The AMG steering wheel buttons impress with brilliant displays and intuitive operating logic. These allow for important driving functions and all drive programmes to be controlled without taking your hands off the steering wheel.

The new Mercedes-AMG CLA models also benefit from the latest MBUX generation: more performance and the AMG-specific screen design make the brand experience tangible.

35 models technically upgraded

The 35 models are equipped with a 48-volt electrical system and a belt-driven starter-generator. The second-generation starter-generator acts as a mild hybrid, providing a temporary power boost of 10 kW (14 hp) as well as functions such as coasting and recuperation for greater efficiency. The 48-volt technology also increases comfort, as the transitions of the start-stop and coasting functions are almost imperceptible. The powerful and agile 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine produces 225 kW (306 hp), which is variably distributed to all four wheels via the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The sporty performance (acceleration 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds) is combined with a wide range of driving experiences – from very sporty to long-distance comfort. The new front radiator improves temperature management at the limit.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake

AMG Street Style Edition for the 45 models

A special limited edition is available for the CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Coupé and Shooting Brake: the AMG Street Style Edition. With its MANUFAKTUR mountain grey magno paintwork and side foiling with the AMG logo and AMG pattern in the chequered-flag design, it emphasises the sporty appearance. The same applies to the colour accents in fluorescent orange. The edition rolls on 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a five-twin-spoke design in matte black with a gloss-turned rim flange. Optionally, customers can order the Street Style Edition with 19-inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design, painted matte black and with a high-sheen turned rim flange. The red-painted brake callipers form an attractive contrast to both wheels. Other exterior elements include the AMG Aerodynamics package, the AMG Night package I and II and the AMG fuel-filler cap.

The interior of the AMG Street Style Edition also has a distinctive design: The AMG Performance seat in black MICROCUT microfibre is adorned with seams and highlights in bright orange. The “CLA 45 S” label, also in orange, carries the brand emblem over to the interior. The AMG Performance steering wheel in MICROCUT leather/microfibre and the AMG trim elements in aluminium (with the same pattern as the exterior foiling) add further accents to the interior. Attention to detail is also demonstrated by the instrument panel with contrasting orange stitching and the AMG door-sill trims with “MG” lettering, a black interchangeable cover and Edition-specific lighting in red. AMG floor mats with “Street Style Edition” lettering and orange stitching complete the high-quality interior design.

With an output of 310 kW (421 hp), the Coupé and Shooting Brake are powerfully motorised. The compact sports cars accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The top speed is limited to 270 km/h. In addition to the pure performance figures, the AMG 2.0-litre turbo engine impresses with its spontaneous response. The fully variable all-wheel drive with AMG TORQUE CONTROL makes a significant contribution to the dynamic driving experience. The rear-axle transmission contains two electronically controlled multi-plate clutches, each of which is connected to a driveshaft on the rear axle. This allows the drive power to be distributed variably not only between the front and rear axles, but also wheel-selectively between the left and right rear wheels.

The data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Engine 2.0-litre inline four with exhaust-gas turbocharger 2.0-litre inline four with twin-scroll exhaust turbocharger mounted on roller bearings Displacement cc 1,991 1,991 Rated output kW/hp 225/306 310/421 at rpm 5,800 6,750 Rated torque Nm 400 500 at rpm 3,000-4,000 5,000-5,250 Drive AMG Performance 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive with AMG TORQUE CONTROL Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission Fuel consumption combined (WLTP provisional) l/100 km 8.5-8.1 9.0-8.7 CO2 emissions combined (WLTP provisional)5 g/km 193-185 205-196 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 4.9 4.1 Top speed km/h 250 270