Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV (2024)

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

The EQE SUV is the multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive saloon. Like the latter, it is available with the essential innovations of the EQS and at the same time is more dynamic than the EQS SUV. The EQE SUV is one of the most spacious representatives of its class. Yet it is more compact than the EQE Saloon and, at 3030 millimetres, has a wheelbase that is nine centimetres shorter. The external dimensions are 4863/1940/1686 millimetres (length/width1/height). As the fourth model after the two EQS and EQE Saloons as well as the EQS SUV, the EQE SUV uses the new all-electric platform.

Up to 590 kilometres2 range

The modular drive concept enables the EQE SUV to offer a wide range of maximum total drive outputs from 215 to 300 kW. Depending on the vehicle equipment and configuration, the European vehicles can achieve WLTP ranges of up to 590 kilometres2. In the EQE SUV, the lithium-ion battery consists of ten modules. In certain cases the innovative battery management software, which was developed in-house, can be updated over-the-air (OTA).

Extensive range of driving assistance systems

The current generation of driving assistance systems includes numerous functions that support the driver. The general standard equipment of the EQE SUV includes ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking Package with reversing camera and Speed Limit Assist. The status and activity of the systems are shown in a full-screen view in the assistance display in the driver's display. Further options are available in the Assistance Package and also the Driving Assistance Plus Package.

Particularly manoeuvrable and agile

The chassis of the new EQE SUV comprises a four-link suspension at the front and an independent multi-link suspension at the rear. Due to the comparatively short wheelbase of 3030 millimetres and the corresponding suspension tuning, it feels particularly agile and manoeuvrable even with the basic set-up. The AIRMATIC air suspension with ADS+ continuously adjustable damping is available as an optional extra. To increase ground clearance, the vehicle level can be raised by up to 30 millimetres3. In addition to the DYNAMIC SELECT programs of ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL, the EQE SUV models with 4MATIC also boast the OFFROAD program for off-road driving. A rear axle steering system with a maximum steering angle of 10 degrees is available as an option.

Always up to date

The EQE SUV offers the possibility of activating additional vehicle functions via over-the-air technology (OTA) in a number of functional areas. This means that after purchase and having chosen the original new car configuration, some of the EQE SUV's equipment can be individually customised. The OTA functions are available in the Mercedes me Store, and the range will be successively expanded.

MBUX Hyperscreen on request

With adaptive software, the MBUX display and operating system makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. A highlight of the interior is the optional MBUX Hyperscreen. With the zero-layer design, the user does not have to scroll through submenus or give voice commands. Situational and contextual applications are offered at the top level in the field of view. With the MBUX Hyperscreen (optional extra), three displays merge almost seamlessly into one another to create a screen band over 141 centimetres wide. The front passenger in the EQE SUV has the option of a 12.3-inch OLED display with its own user interface. The system uses an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic that recognises if the driver is looking toward the front passenger display. If this is the case, the system automatically dims the dynamic content for security reasons (see separate chapter).

Clever route planning

When it comes to Navigation with Electric Intelligence, the name says it all. For on the basis of numerous factors it plans the fastest and most convenient route including charging stops. It also reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style, for example. Navigation with Electric Intelligence is clever; it calculates the estimated charging costs per charging stop. Furthermore, the customer can edit the planned routes individually. They can edit the planned routes individually by adding in preferred charging stations along the route or excluding proposed charging stations.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Heat pump as standard

The EQE SUV features a sophisticated thermal architecture with a heat pump as standard. This makes the system work very efficiently: the waste heat from the electric drive (inverter and electric motor) and also the high-voltage battery can be used to heat the interior. This reduces drastically the draw on battery power for the heating system, thus increasing the range. Another pleasant and efficient function is pre-entry climate control. The THERMATIC automatic climate control system with two climate zones is fitted as standard, while the THERMOTRONIC with four zones is available as an option.

New sound experience

"Serene Breeze" is the name of the new, fourth soundscape that makes its debut in the EQE SUV. It offers a relaxed and natural sound. With the holistic sound staging, the paradigm shift from combustion engine to electric car becomes audible for the occupants in the Mercedes-EQ models. A variety of soundscapes allows for an individual acoustic set-up. An optional interior driving sound is available. This adjusts adaptively to the driving style.

Tailor-made charging rates

Since June 2022, Mercedes me Charge4 has been offering three new charging tariffs in Europe that are tailored to individual driving performance. Mercedes me Charge S for occasional chargers, Mercedes me Charge M for normal chargers and Mercedes me Charge L for frequent chargers. With the introduction of the new, transparent tariff system, customers have access in part to fixed prices that apply regardless of the operator. With the Plug & Charge function, the EQE SUV can also be conveniently charged.

A host of high-tech features

DIGITAL LIGHT headlamp technology (special equipment) makes innovative functions possible, such as the projection of auxiliary markings or warning symbols onto the road. Another equipment highlight is ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL Plus. A HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter cleans the incoming outside air at its very high filtration level. ENERGIZING COMFORT links together various comfort systems in the vehicle. The individual ENERGIZING COMFORT programmes enable a special feel-good programme depending on the mood or needs of the customer. This enhances physical comfort and performance while driving and during a break. The Dolby Atmos sound formatÒ takes the audio experience in the EQE SUV to a new level.

Distinctive purpose design

The proportions of the EQE SUV combine function and aesthetics with the sporty character of the SUV. The new model, with its unmistakable purpose design, marks a turning point in its class. The overhangs and the front-end assembly have been kept compact. The wheels in sizes from 19 to 22 inches are positioned flush with the outer edge of the body and lend a commanding stance.

A great deal of aerodynamic fine tuning

The EQE SUV shares some aerodynamic measures with its model brothers. The underbody with its numerous aerodynamic details plays a central role in a very good Cd value from 0.255, which was achieved despite the large load volume and short rear overhang. But the dimensional concept with the flat windscreen, sweeping roof line and indents were also important factors.

MBUX Hyperscreen and leather-free equipment available

The EQE SUV is based on the large electric platform from Mercedes-EQ. On top of this it boasts an interior that has been consistently digitalised. The optionally available MBUX Hyperscreen implements this vision to impressive effect. The standard Electric Art interior does not make use of any leather at all.6

High level of passive safety

The principles of Integral Safety apply regardless of the type of drive system. Like all other Mercedes-Benz models, the EQS SUV therefore has a rigid passenger compartment, special deformation zones and state-of- the-art restraint systems. The European version of the EQE SUV can detect whether the rear seats are actually occupied. If a passenger in the rear is not wearing a seat belt, the driver receives a specific warning. The so- called occupant presence reminder can indicate children who may have been overlooked in the rear of the vehicle. In vehicles for Europe, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada, this system is on board as standard.

CO 2 -neutral production as part of the eco-balance

Production of the EQE SUV will start at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (USA) in December. The battery factory in nearby Bibb County supplies the batteries for this model as well as for the EQS SUV. Since this year, all of Mercedes-Benz's own passenger car and van plants worldwide have achieved CO 2 - neutral production as part of their eco-balance - including the two Mercedes-Benz plants in Alabama.

Key technical data

EQE 350+ EQE 350 4MATIC EQE 500 4MATIC Drive system and battery Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive Electric motor(s) Type Permanently excited synchronous motor(s) (PSM) Output kW 215 215 300 Torque Nm 565 765 858 System voltage Volts 400 On-board charger (standard/optional) kW 11/22 (USA: 9.6) DC charging capacity, max. kW 170 DC charging: max. range after 15 minutes7 (WLTP) km 220 Vehicle Length/width/height mm 4863/1940/1686 Wheelbase mm 3030 Turning circle (without/with rear axle steering, 10°) m 12.3/10.5 Boot capacity, VDA8 l 520/580-1675 Perm. trailer load kg 750 1800 Electric energy consumption and range9 Electric energy consumption (WLTP) kWh/100 km 21,8-17,7 22,5-18,5 22,7-19,0 CO 2 emissions (WLTP) g/km 0 0 0 Range (WLTP) km 480-590 459-558 460-547

1 With conventional door handles. With flush-fitting door handles: 1918 mm.

2 Data on electrical consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the "WLTP test procedure" certification method. So far there are no confirmed figures from an officially approved testing organisation, nor any EC type approval or certificate of conformity with official figures. There may be differences between the stated figures and the official figures.

3 Depending on the country

4 In order to allow use of the Mercedes me connect service "Mercedes me Charge", a separate charging contract with a selected third-party provider is required for charging payment and billing purposes. A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes me connect services are required for use of the Mercedes me connect services.

5 The EQE SUV achieves an outstanding C d value of 0.25 with AIRMATIC, 19-inch wheel/tyre combination (optional equipment Code R17) and running- boards. Power consumption figures are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the "WLTP test procedure" certification method. So far there are no confirmed figures from an officially approved testing organisation, nor any EC type approval or certificate of conformity with official figures. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.

6 Leather-free equipment available from the beginning of 2023.

7 With conventional door handles. With flush-fitting door handles: 1918 mm. 8 Data on electrical consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the "WLTP test procedure" certification method. So far there are no confirmed figures from an officially approved testing organisation, nor any EC type approval or certificate of conformity with official figures. There may be differences between the stated figures and the official figures. 9 Depending on the country