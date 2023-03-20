Mercedes-Benz GLA35 AMG (2024)

Mercedes-Benz GLA35 AMG

With many innovations and an expanded range of standard features, Mercedes-AMG compact SUVs are embarking on the next model cycle. The newly styled front apron with AMG logo and the light signatures at the front and rear make a strong visual statement. LED technology is now the standard lighting package, with MULTIBEAM LED headlights optionally available. Standout features of the model updates: The GLA wheel arch extensions are now painted in the same colour as the vehicle.

AMG engine electrified with hybrid functions

On the engine side, the GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 209-200 g/km) and GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 214-203 g/km)1 will now be fitted with the belt-driven starter generator (RSG) and an additional 48 volt on-board power supply as standard. The second-generation RSG functions as a mild hybrid. In addition to the temporary power boost of 10 kW (14 PS), it permits such functions as coasting and recuperation for greater efficiency. The 48 volt technology also improves comfort, with the transitions of the start/stop and coasting function barely noticeable. The 225 kW (306hp) output of the agile, high-torque 2.0 liter 4-cylinder turbo engine is distributed to all four wheels via the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission and the AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The sporty driving performance is combined with a wide range of driving experience modes, from highly dynamic to smooth touring.

Enhanced interior with the latest MBUX generation

The latest generation of the AMG Performance steering wheel is standard. The AMG steering wheel buttons impress drivers with bright displays and the intuitive control logic. Drivers can access important functions and all driving programs without taking their hands off the wheel.

The MBUX infotainment system is also state-of-the-art, with an AMG-specific screen design and expanded functions. Mini-games will help to fill in the waiting time when parking. Apple Car Play and Android Auto can be connected wirelessly to the vehicle. Connectivity is improved with higher USB charging performance and an additional USB-C port.

The models are also provided with several driver assistance systems such as the Active Lane Keeping Assist that improves comfort by intervening with a gentle nudge instead of activating the ESP® system. The next generation of the Parking Package supports parallel parking and offers 360° visualisation in camera-assisted parking using 3D images.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA35 AMG

New options for all models

New light-alloy wheels are available for all Mercedes AMG GLA and GLB models: in the 19-inch range, a 10?spoke AMG wheel in bicolour matt black with turned surface finish. Two 20-inch AMG wheels in a 5 double spoke design are also available in bicolour matt black with turned surface or wheel flange.

New protective covers for the standard sports seats or the AMG performance seats optionally available for the GLA give the SUV interior a contemporary feel. The combination of ARTICO man-made leather and MICROCUT microfibre can now also be ordered in bahia brown. The latest colour for ARTICO man-made leather is sage grey / black. Red pepper/black is now available for the leather seat covers for the first time. In the trim elements, the options now include open-pore brown lime wood.

Model overview