Mercedes-Benz GLB (2024)

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Numerous innovations and more extensive standard equipment – Mercedes-Benz is making the spacious GLB compact SUV even more attractive for customers. The redesigned front bumper with visual underbody protection points to its off-road genes. The SUV radiator grille with four horizontal louvres and central star underlines this impression. The athletic shoulder shape, with coherently modelled side graphics, creates an interesting interplay of light and shadow and a visually width-accentuated rear end.

New striking full-LED headlights and rear lights enhance the appearance, with the range of options now expanded with four additional wheel designs and a new Spectral Blue Metallic paint colour. In basic trim, the new GLB is fitted with 17-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in high-gloss black with high-gloss turned surfaces. However, the GLB can also be configured with 18- to 20-inch wheels.

One of the highlights of the significantly upgraded interior is the freestanding double screen. Standard are a 7-inch and a 10.25-inch display for the respective instrument cluster and multimedia screens, with two 10.25?inch wide-screen displays available as an option. The round air vents in turbine look convey sporty elegance and contrast with the straight-lined, off-road-typical interior elements in aluminium. The standard steering wheel of the current generation is upholstered in leather, with ARTICO man-made leather available on request. In addition, a heated steering wheel rim is available for the AMG Line for the first time.

Simplified offer logic with extensive standard equipment

Comfort seats come as standard in the new GLB, which are upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather and black fabric with three-dimensional embossing. They are optionally available in the trendy sagegrey colour. Three interior colours – black, macchiato beige and sagegrey – are available in the Progressive equipment variant. The standard seat cover in ARTICO man-made leather/microfibre MICROCUT is now also available in bahia brown in the AMG Line, as are a total of four upholstery colours: black, bahia brown, sagegrey and the new shade red pepper combined with black. The comfort seat fabric covering is made of 100% recycled materials while in the ARTICO/MICROCUT seat cover, this proportion is 65% in the seat mirror and 85% in the bottom fabric.

The standard equipment of the GLB has been significantly upgraded. The offer logic has been adapted even more precisely to specific customer wishes. The basic equipment already includes Highbeam Assist, a reversing camera and the USB package in addition to the leather steering wheel and the LED front headlights, for example. Customers also receive the Parking Package and the Mirror Package from the Progressive equipment variant onwards. Further functional equipment is bundled into packages based on real customer behaviour, with customers being able to configure vehicles individually in terms of design features such as colours, upholstery, trim and wheels.

Intuitive operation and adaptive software in the latest MBUX generation

The GLB now features the latest generation of MBUX with newly designed display styles. "Classic" provides all relevant driver information while "Sporty" impresses with the dynamic rev counter. Those who want to limit themselves to essential content can select "Discreet". In combination with the three Navigation, Assistance, and Services modes and the 10 Ambient Light colour worlds, customers are treated to numerous individualisation options. All previous functions such as Media, Phone or Vehicle are still available, and they can be conveniently operated via touchscreen or steering-wheel-mounted finger pads.

New design and improved performance were the main focuses of the revision of the telematics system. For further connectivity, the GLB now has an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power while all USB ports are illuminated. In the future, wireless networking with smartphones will be possible via Android Auto Wireless or Apple CarPlay.

Intelligent voice assistant learns with you

The Mercedes-Benz intelligent voice assistant is becoming even more capable of dialogue and learning thanks to online services in the Mercedes me app that can be activated. The system gets to know the driver and remembers their typical settings or routes. At the appropriate moment, it suggests personalised infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions – precisely tailored to the respective driving situation. The driver can, of course, reject this suggestion with the “Do not suggest now” function, or permanently delete it with “Do not suggest again”. The vehicle will remember these wishes. Certain actions can thus be triggered without having to say "Hey Mercedes," and the voice assistant can now also explain vehicle functions. As part of the "MBUX Voice Assistant" from Mercedes me, the audio "Tourguide" adds an exciting feature to travel information – initially only available in Germany. When the voice command "Hey Mercedes, start Tourguide" is given, MBUX reads out interesting facts about places of interest along the route, responding to the approximately 3,400 brown signs along German motorways.

The optional Burmester® surround sound system now features the immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience in conjunction with the latest MBUX generation, giving music more space, clarity and depth. The system also adapts to any playback environment, meaning fans can listen to music with unparalleled clarity that matches the artist’s original vision from the studio.

Mini-games as digital extras

A new digital extra has made its way into the GLB with the optional individualisation package for Mercedes me connect services. A selection of mini-games designed especially for the touchscreens and the touch-control buttons on the steering wheel turn the compact SUV into a mobile game console. Games can be played alone or with fellow passengers. Currently, classic games such as Sudoku, Shuffle Puck, Pairs and Match 3 as well as a quiz are available.

Safety assistance is another area in which the new GLB shines. Through Active Steering Control, an upgrade of the Driving Assistance Package enables more comfortable control of Lane Keeping Assist. The next generation of the Parking Package also supports longitudinal parking with 360-degree visualisation for camera-assisted parking. For the first time, the GLB also offers Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, which facilitates reverse manoeuvring with camera support. The prerequisite is the trailer hitch with ESP® trailer stabilisation in conjunction with the Parking Package with 360-degree camera.

Even more electrified drive options

The new GLB is available in Europe with four petrol and four diesel engine options. The range includes four?cylinder units with seven- or eight-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission as standard. The two most powerful petrol engines come with variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard.

To reduce consumption and emissions, all petrol units are electrified. These mild hybrids are equipped with an additional 48-volt electrical system for the belt-driven starter generator. Its briefly available additional power of 10 kW supports agile starting and is used for faster acceleration via boost. The starter-generator also increases comfort: in addition to low-vibration and low-noise engine starting, it enables coasting with the combustion engine switched off. In addition, it recuperates during braking and acceleration – and in this way supplies the 12-volt on-board network and the 48-volt battery with electrical energy.

Smooth operation and superior power delivery with contemporary efficiency are hallmarks of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. It is available in three power and torque levels from 85 kW (280 Nm) to 140 kW (400 Nm) and features single-stage turbocharging with variable turbine geometry. The cylinder head and crankcase are made of lightweight aluminium. The NANOSLIDE® coating developed by Mercedes-Benz reduces friction between the cylinder wall and the steel piston and thereby reduces consumption and emissions.

The engines at a glance

Petrol engine GLB 180 GLB 200 GLB 220 4MATIC GLB 250 4MATIC Displacement cm³ 1,332 1,332 1,991 1,991 Nominal power kW/PS 100/136 120/163 140/190 165/224 at 1/min 5,500 5,500 5,500 5,500 Add. power boost kW/PS 10/14 10/14 10/14 10/14 Rated torque Nm 230 270 300 350 Fuel consumption combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary) l/100 km 7.7-6,9 7.6-6.9 8.5-7.6 8.5-7.6 CO2 emissions combined, weighted (WLTP preliminary) g/km 175-156 173-156 193-174 193-174