Mercedes-Benz GLB35 AMG (2024)

Mercedes-Benz GLB35 AMG

The Mercedes-AMG compact SUVs have been updated with many new features and a fresh design. The front and rear lights have a distinctive AMG look and use LED technology as standard. The GLA models also have wheel arch extensions that match the vehicle colour.

The GLA 35 4MATIC and GLB 35 4MATIC models now come with a mild hybrid system that uses a belt-driven starter generator (RSG) and a 48 volt power supply. This system provides extra power, fuel efficiency, and smooth transitions between driving modes. The powerful 2.0 liter turbo engine delivers 306hp to all four wheels through an AMG transmission and all-wheel drive system. The drivers can choose from different driving modes to suit their preferences.

The interior has been enhanced with the latest AMG Performance steering wheel and AMG steering wheel buttons. These allow the drivers to control important functions and driving programs without taking their hands off the wheel.

The MBUX infotainment system has also been upgraded with an AMG-specific screen design and more functions. Mini-games are available to entertain the drivers while they park.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB35 AMG

Model overview