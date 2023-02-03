Mercedes-Benz GLE (2024)

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Versatile: the Mercedes-Benz GLE and its sporty offshoot, the GLE Coupé, are just as suitable for families and leisure time as they are for long-distance journeys and transporting loads. 4MATIC, which comes as standard in Europe, ensures that you can get through even in poor traction conditions or off-road terrain on gradients of up to 100 percent. A towing load of up to 3.5 tonnes1 makes it possible to pull a horse trailer, a valuable classic car or a larger caravan.

Mercedes-Benz has now updated the exterior, interior, technology and equipment of the model generation launched in 2018. The updated models will reach dealers in Europe from July 2023. The engine range is now electrified throughout. It includes mild hybrids with a 48-volt system and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) as well as fourth-generation plug-in hybrids. Most models now have more power than the previous versions. The biggest is the increase with 30 kW on the GLE 400 e 4MATIC (details for GLE SUV: Fuel consumption combined, weighted (WLTP): 1.1-0.8 l/100 km, combined CO? emissions, weighted (WLTP): 25-19 g/km, combined power consumption, weighted (WLTP): 27.3-24.7 kWh/100 km)2.

The Driving Assistance Package contains further improved specific functions, for example for the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist and Traffic Sign Assist. The Parking Package with 360°camera3 supports the driver when manoeuvring into and out of parallel and perpendicular parking spaces. Another new feature is the "transparent bonnet" function. If the off-road drive program is switched on, the central display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle - helping to make this noticeably easier in steep terrain. Helpful features for towing include the Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, the updated Trailer menu in the central display and the Trailer route planner. It can be used to find optimised routes when travelling with a trailer.

The GLE's lineage began with the M-Class. With it, Mercedes-Benz established the premium SUV segment in 1997. The global success continued with the GLE launched in 2015. The current model series followed in 2018. The GLE and GLE Coupé are produced at the Tuscaloosa Mercedes-Benz plant (USA).

Equipment: designed for off-road use and towing a trailer

Most drivers of a GLE only travel on paved roads or in easy to moderately difficult off-road terrain. Mercedes-Benz has therefore recompiled the scope of the Off-Road Engineering Package in order to be able to offer it at a much lower price for the purely combustion-engined models of the GLE. Components include an underride guard and, in combination with AIRMATIC air suspension (optional extra), 30 millimetres more ground clearance.

The "Off-Road Mode" in the current MBUX generation turns special content such as gradient, roll angle, compass and steering angle into a visual experience. In conjunction with the optional Parking Package with 360° camera, it offers the "transparent bonnet" function. When the Off-Road Mode is active, the central display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle, including the front wheels and their steering position. The view is composed of the images from the 360° camera. The "transparent bonnet" is extremely helpful: it enables the driver to better recognise obstacles such as large stones or deep potholes in his/her path. This function also offers advantages when driving over ramps or crests.

The GLE pulls off even more: all-wheel drive and a gear ratio designed for traction enable a high towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes4 and a tongue weight of up to 140 kg. The fully electric trailer coupling is particularly convenient: via a button in the tailgate or a panel on the central display, the ball neck together with the socket for the trailer electrics is swung out from under the car at the touch of a button and automatically fixed in the operating position. After use, it retracts back into its rest position behind the bumper equally effortlessly. A special feature is also provided for those who do not use the coupling to tow a trailer, but to carry bicycles for example: the trailer coupling has two extra bolts on the ball neck to carry a suitable cycle rack safely. Its load capacity is 100 kg - this means that e-bikes can also be taken along.

New to the GLE and GLE Coupé is the Trailer route planner for the navigation system: on the central display, the occupants can plan routes that are suitable for driving with the previously defined trailer and do not involve large diversions or loss of time. Among other things, widths and heights of the route as well as weight restrictions are taken into account. The trailer is defined via the Trailer menu in MBUX. This automatically appears as soon as a trailer is electrically connected to the vehicle. Customers can choose between bicycle racks and two trailer sizes. They can also set the speed - in Germany, for example, 80 or 100 km/h. The Trailer route planner takes this information into account. Particularly convenient: the Traffic Sign Assist only displays speeds permitted for the car/trailer combination. And if DISTRONIC and Active Speed Limit Assist are activated, the vehicle now accelerates only up to the relevant speed limit.

The extended Trailer Manoeuvring Assist now works via a camera-based system and is thus also suitable for trailers with their own stabilisation device against rolling movements. In addition, the assist system makes manoeuvring with a trailer even easier, and is more convenient and safer. The system automatically regulates the steering angle of the towing vehicle up to a speed of 5 km/h and an uphill gradient of up to 15 percent. It is also integrated into MBUX and can be operated intuitively via the touchscreen. In addition to stabilising the combination when reversing, the system can also guide it around freely selectable bends of up to 90 degrees. The steering of the towing vehicle is operated automatically so that the selected angle is maintained. This allows more precise positioning of a trailer. Drivers can also select a corresponding function once the trailer has reached the desired direction and needs to reverse in a straight line. The entire manoeuvring process can be followed from different camera perspectives on the central display. Dynamic guide lines show the path ahead and the vehicle width. The system must be briefly trained. However, no markings on the trailer are necessary for the visual measurement of the drawbar length. Trailer Manoeuvring Assist is an optional extra and can also be unlocked as an "Over the Air" (OTA) update after purchasing the GLE.

Thanks to improved surround sensors, the parking systems give the driver even better support when manoeuvring. Integrated into MBUX, they can be operated more intuitively and quickly. Unlike in the predecessor model, Active Steering Assist now remains activated in towing mode. The system helps the driver to stay in lane automatically, even when cornering slightly.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Exterior design: new daytime running light signets

A number of detailed changes to the exterior give the GLE SUV and GLE Coupé a distinctly more modern appearance. The new front bumper provides more visual presence. Two horizontal louvres with chrome inserts run through the radiator grille of the GLE. The grille of the outer air intakes has been given a horizontal chrome fin.

The so-called light flare in the headlamps is characteristic of Mercedes-Benz. With the standard LED High-Performance headlamps, two light points complement the distinctive daytime running light signet, while with the optional MULTIBEAM LED there are four light points. The designers have also revised the interior of the tail lights: on the GLE, the light signet is formed by two horizontal blocks, on the GLE Coupé it is two bars.

The AMG Line exterior is now standard on the GLE Coupé. Elements of this line include the diamond grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome, the AMG front apron with chrome trim element, AMG side sill panels and wheel arch cladding in the vehicle colour, as well as the AMG rear apron with diffuser-look insert.

Fresh additions to the colour palette of these two SUVs are sodalite blue metallic and MANUFAKTUR alpine grey solid. Two aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels in 19- and 20-inch sizes complete the line-up of choices for the GLE. They feature a high-sheen finish and a five-twin-spoke design. The AMG Line exterior also features a new 21-inch wheel design. The ambient lighting with animated projection of the Mercedes-Benz pattern is available as a new optional extra.

Interior: with fine details from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes S-Class

New on board the GLE and GLE Coupé is the latest-generation steering wheel with sensor surfaces on the horizontal spokes. With these touch elements on the right and left, the driver can operate the driver and central displays from the steering wheel.

A special eye-catching feature in the interior is the chrome look of the centre and side air vents. Previously they were edged in black, but now the slats are galvanised in real metal, as in the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. For the interior colours, the equipment combinations catalana beige/black (GLE SUV) and bahia brown/black (GLE SUV and GLE Coupé) have been added. The black/classic red appointments available exclusively for the coupé and in combination with AMG Line are particularly sporty.

The trim range continues to be broadly diversified between classic and progressive. Familiar from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and now also available for the GLE SUV and GLE Coupé is the "MANUFAKTUR piano lacquer black flowing lines" trim. If black appointments are selected, the seats are available in a nappa leather finish. With ambient lighting, the same colours and colour palettes can be selected as in the S-Class. Two USB ports (optional extra) delivering 100 W of power are available in the rear armrest as practical charging options.

The premium audio system Burmester® surround sound system which now also features the personal sound setup as well as the Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience. With the "Online Music" service5, Mercedes-Benz has comprehensively integrated many music streaming providers into the MBUX infotainment system. 13 speakers, 13 separate amplifier channels and a system output of 590 watts are further features of the Burmester® surround sound system.

Newly available as an optional extra is ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL. The system monitors air quality using air quality and fine particle sensors. A two-stage filter concept reduces fine particles and a large proportion of other pollutant components. Depending on the measurement value, the vehicle intelligently switches between fresh air and air-recirculation modes.

Latest generation of MBUX: intuitively operated and capable of learning

With the second generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, the GLE and GLE Coupé are now also up to date. The vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: numerous vehicle and comfort functions can be controlled on the LCD screens in brilliant display views. The sizes of the driver and central displays, each measuring 12.3 inches, have been retained. The central display can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen. Apple Car Play and Android Auto are now available wirelessly.

The driver and central displays offer a holistic, aesthetic experience. They present information in a structured and clearly defined way. The appearance can be individualised with a total of three display styles (classic, sporty, discreet) and four modes (navigation, assistance, service, off-road).

Hey Mercedes: the increasingly sharp voice assistant

The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" becomes more interactive and capable of learning by activating online services in the Mercedes me App. Moreover, occupants can trigger certain actions even without the activation keyword "Hey Mercedes". These include taking a telephone call, for example. Hey Mercedes also explains vehicle functions on hearing the "Help" command, and provides assistance when asked how to connect a smartphone by Bluetooth or where the first-aid kit can be found, for example. Hey Mercedes even recognises the position of the occupants. In addition, other vehicle functions such as the interior lighting or the blinds can now be controlled by voice command.

Smart Home: operating comfort from a distance

With the MBUX Smart Home function6 the GLE SUV and GLE Coupé become a mobile control centre for the home. Because Smart Home refers to WLAN, sensors and actuators making the home increasingly intelligent and communicative: temperature and lights, shutters and electrical appliances can be remotely monitored and controlled. Motion detectors and window contacts inform the user of welcome or unwelcome visitors.

"Hey Mercedes, is there anybody in my home right now?" "I checked. The last movement detected was in the kitchen one hour ago." This allows conversations to take place between the occupants and the Smart Home via the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Voice Assistant. The MBUX Smart Home function supports numerous devices from major Smart Home providers. You can address lamps, sockets, thermostats, shutters and blinds, motion detectors and door or window contacts, as well as temperature sensors. In this way, Smart Home integration into MBUX can help to reduce home energy consumption.

"Over-the-air" (OTA) updates: the latest software

As soon as a new software update for the GLE or GLE Coupé becomes available from Mercedes-Benz, a message appears in MBUX. The update is downloaded and installed in the background. The user must then explicitly agree again to the activation of the update. New features can also be uploaded to already sold vehicles by over-the-air updates. To transfer the data, Mercedes-Benz relies on mobile communications technology and the communication module installed in the vehicle due to the high security standard.

Vehicle users can also enhance their user experience by adding new functions in the Mercedes me Store, such as music streaming services or In-Car-Office. Subscription services can also be renewed or newly added directly online via the Mercedes me Store.

Powertrain: systematic electrification

Thanks to mild hybrids with 48-volt technology and the Integrated Starter Generator as well as plug-in hybrids, the GLE SUV and GLE Coupé are now electrified throughout. The plug-in hybrids have been upgraded to the latest, fourth generation.

The plug-in hybrids have a permanently excited 100 kW synchronous machine and offer a system output of up to 280 kW as well as a system torque of up to 750 Nm. With slightly increased electric ranges of up to 109 kilometres7 according to WLTP, most everyday journeys can be covered purely electrically. The improved hybrid drive program provides the electric driving mode for the most appropriate sections of the route. On routes in urban areas, for example, the GLE prioritises electric driving. Thanks to an Off-Road drive program, the plug-in hybrids can now also drive electrically in off-road terrain.

An 11 kW charger is now on board the plug-in hybrid models for charging from the domestic AC mains or the three-phase wallbox. In addition, an optional 60 kW DC fast charger is available on request.

Most models now have more power than the previous versions. The biggest is the increase with 30 kW on the GLE 400 e 4MATIC (details for GLE: Fuel consumption combined, weighted (WLTP): 1.1-1.0 l/100 km, combined CO? emissions, weighted (WLTP): 25-23 g/km, combined power consumption, weighted (WLTP): 27.3-26.2 kWh/100 km)8.

The data at a glance:

The model range9 in Europe (mild hybrids):

GLE 450 4MATIC10 GLE 300 d 4MATIC GLE 450 d 4MATIC Displacement cc 2999 1993 2989 Output kW /hp 280/ 381 198 /269 270 /367 at rpm 5800-6100 4200 4000 Add. output (Boost) kW /hp 15 /20 15 /20 15 /20 Peak torque Nm 500 550 750 at rpm 1800-5000 1800-2200 1350-2800 Add. torque (Boost) Nm 200 200 200 Combined fuel consumption, WLTP11 l/100 km 10.8-9.5 7.7-6.8 (7.5-6.7) 8.6-7.6 (8.4-7.5) Combined CO? emissions acc. to WLTP11 g/km 244-216 203-179 (197-177) 226-199 (220-197) Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 5.6 6.9 5.6 Top speed km/h 250 230 (226)) 250

The model range9 in Europe (plug-in hybrids):

GLE 400 e 4MATIC GLE 350 de 4MATIC Displacement cc 1999 1993 Rated output, combustion engine kW /hp 185/ 252 145/ 197 Rated torque, combustion engine rpm 400 440 Rated output, electric motor kW 100 100 Rated torque, electric motor Nm 440 440 System output kW 280 245 System torque Nm 600 750 Capacity of high-voltage battery kWh 31.2 31.2 Top speed km/h 210 210 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 6.1 6.9 Combined fuel consumption, weighted (WLTP)12 l/100 km 1.1-1.0 (1.0-0.8) 0.9-0.6 (0.8-0.6) Combined power consumption, weighted (WLTP)12 kWh/100 km 27.3-24.7 (26.2-24.2) 23.7-24.2 (20.6-23.4) Combined CO? emissions, weighted (WLTP)12 g/km 25-19 (23-18) 23-16 (20-15) Electric range (EAER, WLTP)12 km 92-105 (98-107) 89-105 (94-109)

Success story: the Tuscaloosa plant

When the plant was founded in 1995, the location was the first major Mercedes-Benz plant outside Germany. About two thirds of annual production is exported- making Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) based there one of the largest automotive exporters in the USA. Since 1997, about four million vehicles have rolled off the assembly line at the plant in Tuscaloosa. In 2021 alone, it was some 260,000 SUVs.

The Tuscaloosa plant uses modern digital, sustainable, efficient and flexible production methods. The site thus follows the blueprint of Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, which symbolises the future of automotive production at Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz invested in flexible production at an early stage and also used the modern digital production ecosystem MO360. This enables Mercedes-Benz in Tuscaloosa to produce models with combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles in large quantities in parallel.

Added equipment and fresh design for Mercedes AMG GLE SUV and GLE Coupé

Affalterbach. Mercedes-AMG is upgrading its successful GLE SUV and Coupé model series in readiness for the next model cycle. From the front, they can be recognised by the newly designed LED daytime running lights. The '53' models also get a revised front apron with expressively shaped side air intakes in jet-wing design. Thanks to this powerful appearance, they move visually closer to the eight-cylinder models. The rear features revised LED tail lamps. Two new colours have been added to the paint range: alpine grey uni and sodalite blue metallic. In addition, the front fascia now also bears the AMG emblem instead of the Mercedes star - a hallmark for all future AMG vehicles. The new 22-inch forged wheel in a ten-twin-spoke design comes as standard on the GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé (combined fuel consumption 12.7–12.3 l/100 km, combined CO? emissions 287-280 g/km)13 and is available as an option for the other models.

Fresh colours for the seat upholstery

In the interior of the GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé (combined fuel consumption 10.5–10.2 l/100 km, combined CO? emissions 239–232 g/km)13 and the two '63' models, the AMG seats are only available with leather upholstery. New here is the colour scheme in bahia brown/black or macchiato beige/black. For the trim elements, lime wood in high-gloss brown is now also available as an option. AMG Carbon Fibre or MANUFAKTUR high-gloss black piano lacquer with decorative lines are also available on request. The new Mercedes-AMG GLE models also benefit from the latest generation of MBUX: the AMG-specific screen design makes the brand experience even more immediate.

Significantly more extensive standard equipment

Another important aspect here is the offer logic, which is very precisely geared to frequently expressed customer wishes. As a result, the standard equipment is significantly more extensive than it was for the previous model. In the case of the GLE 53 4MATIC+ SUV (combined fuel consumption 10.7-10.3 l/100 km, combined CO? emissions 244-234 g/km)13, it already includes the electric panoramic sliding sunroof, heated front seats, Adaptive Highbeam Assist and Smartphone Integration. Among this model's further features are the engageable AMG Performance exhaust system, the Burmester sound system, the Memory Package, the 360-degree Parking Pilot, the KEYLESS-GO Package and Blind Spot Assist. The latest generation of the AMG Performance steering wheel is also always on board. The round AMG steering wheel buttons impress with their brilliant displays and intuitive operating logic. They allow important driving functions and all driving modes to be controlled without the driver's hands leaving the steering wheel. The steering wheel rim can be heated as an option, and is also available in a carbon fibre look.

In the GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé, the standard equipment is even more lavish: here, climate control for the front seats, the MBUX Augmented Reality function and MULTIBEAM LED headlamps are also included in the standard specification. This configuration ex works also applies to the GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ SUV (combined fuel consumption 12.8–12.4 l/100 km, combined CO? emissions 291-282 g/km)13. In the GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé, customers can also enjoy the benefits of the AIR-BALANCE Package, the multi-contour front seats and the head-up display. Additional standard features include the MBUX Interior Assistant, temperature-controlled cupholders and the logo projector with AMG-specific animation when the front doors are opened.

Electrified motors and modified suspension

The GLE 53 4MATIC+ combines sportiness with a high level of everyday practicality. The exterior exudes more hallmark AMG class than ever. The basis for the sporty driving experience is provided by the unchanged 320 kW (435 hp) 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine with twin turbochargers. With the help of a software update and a larger turbocharger, the AMG development department increased the maximum torque from 520 Nm to 560 Nm. Furthermore, the engine now responds to driving commands with extra spontaneity and added agility. Acceleration from zero to 100 km is also more dynamic at 5.0 seconds (previously 5.3 seconds).

The GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ stands for pure AMG Driving Performance - whatever the terrain. It appeals to customers who have no desire to compromise. Here, extreme sportiness meets good off-road driving characteristics and reliable operation in everyday life. In the '63' models, the proven AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with an output of 450 kW (612 hp) ensures powerful propulsion. As an option, customers of the '53' models can also order the suspension of the GLE 63 S 4MATIC+. Fine-tuning of the software for the configuration of the ESP®, the electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential, the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and the suspension control system delivers a dynamic and superior driving experience for all models.

Both engines are electrified by means of an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and a 48-volt electrical system. The ISG combines starter and alternator in one powerful electric motor and is installed between the engine and the transmission. The ISG also performs hybrid functions. These include boosting, recuperation, load point shifting, sailing and the almost imperceptible restarting of the engine during the start/stop function.

Also common to all AMG GLE models are the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with adaptive adjustable damping. AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL active roll stabilisation is fitted as standard in the '63' models and is available as an option for the '53' models. It works with two electromechanical actuators on the front and rear axles. The system reduces body roll when cornering and allows more precise tuning of the turn-in ability and load change behaviour. Ride comfort during straightline driving is also improved, because any excitations caused by uneven road surfaces on one side are balanced out. As part of the facelift, the roll stabilisation and air suspension also benefited from a software update and a new set-up. These measures increase the spread between dynamic handling and comfort.

Technical data at a glance