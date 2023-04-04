Mercedes-Benz GLS63 AMG (2024)

Mercedes-Benz GLS63 AMG

Mercedes-AMG is improving the GLS 63 4MATIC+ and enhancing its standard features. They're making the GLS 63 the leader of the AMG SUV family with better on-road driving performance and exclusive equipment.

The newly designed LED rear light signature sets the new model apart visually. Two new colours - MANUFAKTUR alpine grey non-metallic and sodalite blue metallic - have been added to the range of paint finishes. The AMG emblem now replaces the Mercedes star in the front section, emphasising brand affinity. The sportiness is highlighted with red brake callipers. The vehicle plays an AMG-specific light animation when the front doors are opened, thanks to a new logo projector. Wheel options range from the standard 21-inch ten-spoke light-alloy wheel to 22 and 23-inch forged wheels.

New highlights in the interior

The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG GLS has AMG seats and Exclusive nappa leather upholstery on the instrument panel. The Bahia brown/black or macchiato beige/black colour scheme is new. Glossy brown lime wood is now available as an option for interior trim. There's also a new MANUFAKTUR glossy black piano lacquer with flowing decorative lines available upon request. The latest generation of MBUX is featured, including AMG-specific screen design and functions for a more immersive brand experience.

Significantly more extensive standard equipment

The new model has more extensive standard equipment than its already lavishly equipped predecessor. This includes an electric panoramic sliding sunroof, heated and climatised front seats, Adaptive High Beam Assist and Smartphone Integration. The AMG Performance exhaust system, Burmester® sound system, Memory package, 360-degree Parking Pilot, KEYLESS-GO package, and Blind Spot Assist are also included.

The new model features the latest generation of the AMG Performance steering wheel. The brilliant displays and intuitive operating logic of the round AMG steering wheel buttons allow for controlling important driving functions and all drive programs without taking hands off the steering wheel. The steering wheel rim has the option to be heated and is available in a carbon-fibre look.

Customers can expect special equipment features such as the MBUX Augmented Reality function, MULTIBEAM LED headlamps, and the AMG Driver's package. Additionally, the AIR BALANCE package, multicontour front seats, and head-up display are included. Standard features also include the MBUX Interior Assistant and temperature-controlled cup holders.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS63 AMG

The GLS 63 is powered by the proven AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, which produces 450 kW (612 hp). The engine has been electrified with a 48-volt auxiliary on-board electrical system and the integrated starter alternator (ISG) with Boost function. The twin-scroll turbochargers are located between the cylinder heads for better response, delivering explosive power with finely controlled output. Also, the cylinder shutoff system significantly reduces consumption when less power is needed.

The V8 engine is equipped with an integrated starter alternator (ISG) and a 48-volt on-board electrical system. The ISG is a powerful electric motor that combines a starter and alternator and is positioned between the engine and transmission. It also has hybrid capabilities, such as boosting, recuperation, load point shifting, gliding, and seamless engine restarting with the start/stop function.

Active roll stabilisation with new configuration

The GLS 63 has an AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with adaptive adjustable damping as standard equipment. AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL is an active roll stabilisation system that uses two electro-mechanical actuators at the front and rear axle. This system reduces body roll while cornering and improves precision when entering bends. It also enhances driving comfort on uneven roads.

The roll stabilisation and air suspension receive a software update and new setup as part of the facelift. This increases the spread between dynamic handling and comfort. The software is fine-tuned for the configuration of ESP®, the electronically controlled rear-axle locking differential, the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, and the suspension control system to deliver a dynamic and superior driving experience.

Technical data at a glance