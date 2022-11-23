MG 4 EV (2023)
MG 4 EV
The new MG4 EV is an all-electric hatchback designed to offer customers affordable, zero-emissions motoring without compromise.
With an extremely competitive £25,995 starting price, MG’s first fully-electric hatchback optimises space, technology, affordability and driving quality.
The MG4 EV is the first to use the innovative new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) that will underpin a new generation of MGs, featuring rear-wheel drive, 50:50 weight distribution and thin battery technology.
Three specifications will be offered at launch - the MG4 EV SE Standard Range, the SE Long Range and the Trophy Long Range.
With battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh, the MG4 EV Standard Range is capable of 218 miles on the WLTP cycle, with Long Range SE and Trophy models capable of 281 miles and 270 miles respectively.
This remarkably affordable range of battery options gives customers the opportunity to find their most suitable driving specification and price point.
The 64kWh battery is also capable of recharging at up to 135kW, meaning a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% - 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.
The MG4 EV is expected to bring zero-emissions motoring within reach for far more UK customers, representing an affordable, credible alternative to conventional petrol, diesel and hybrid hatchbacks.
The MG4 EV also carries MG’s trademark 7-year/80,000-mile warranty as standard, which remains one of the longest fully-transferable warranties in its class.
MG4 EV: At a glance
- Prices from £25,995 OTR (SE Standard Range model)
- Centred around four key qualities: space, technology, affordability and driver engagement
- The first fully-electric MG hatchback and the first MG to utilise the all-new Modular Scalable Platform
- New MSP offers superb roadholding and engagement, thanks to 50:50 weight distribution and a rear-wheel drive configuration
- Long Range SE and Trophy models with Active Grille Shutter system (AGS), regulating air flow according to vehicle requirements and increasing EV efficiency, especially at motorway speeds
- A choice of 5 driving modes to optimise the MG4 EV for different driving conditions
- MSP design also creates exceptional storage, cabin and boot space
- A choice of two battery options – 51kWh (Standard Range) and 64kWh (Long Range)
- Available in three trim levels: SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range
- MG Pilot advanced driver assistance as standard on all models, with Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Door Opening Warning on Trophy models
- iSMART system integrates car, internet, and user communication, now with voice activation and remote control features
- 7-year/80,000-mile fully-transferable warranty as standard
Powertrain
The MG4 EV has a remarkably affordable range of battery options to offer different customers their most suitable driving specification and price point, with three highly competitive specifications available at launch.
- Initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh
- MG4 EV Standard Range capable of 218 miles range on the WLTP cycle
- Long Range SE and Trophy Models capable of 281 miles and 270 miles respectively
- 64kWh Long Range battery is also capable of charging at up to 135kW, with a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% - 80% (150kW DC rapid charger)
Modular Scalable Platform
As the first model to use the innovative new MSP, the MG4 EV will pave the way for the next generation of all-electric MGs across a range of body styles.
- Advanced platform offers drivers superb roadholding and engagement
- Battery design and placement delivers 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity, alongside rear-wheel drive configuration
- Designed to maximise battery efficiency and interior/storage space
- MSP allows scalable range and performance for a wide variety of customer requirements, initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh
- Allows integration with future technologies, including battery swap systems
- Capable of supporting all-wheel drive powertrains
Design
Manufactured using highly advanced laser welding technology and with a new, modern, striking design language, the MG4 EV boasts sophisticated aerodynamics and distinctive style.
- A brand-new design from MG’s Advanced Design team
- Twin aero rear spoiler
- 17’’ aerodynamic alloy wheels
- All-new LED rear light design
- Trophy models with black roof and distinctive rear centre light bar cross hatch design
- Six exterior colour options: Arctic White, Holborn Blue, Black Pearl (Metallic), Camden Grey (Metallic), Dynamic Red (Tri-Coat) and Volcano Orange (Tri-Coat)
MG Pilot MG Pilot is included as standard on all MG4 EV models, a comprehensive package of safety equipment that features:
- Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with Traffic Sign Recognition
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning System
- Driver Attention Alert
- Intelligent High Beam Assist
Trophy Long Range models are also equipped with Door Open Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Change Assist.
Interior & technology
The MG4 EV’s simple, elegant interior combines minimalist design with hi-tech integration and functionality.
- A choice of black fabric upholstery (SE) or leather style with cloth inserts (Trophy)
- MG iSMART connected car features as standard, with live services on Trophy models
- Integrated, interacting dual screen technology with configurable 7’’ driver display and 10.25” floating infotainment screen
- 4-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® as standard, with upgraded 6-speaker 3D system on Trophy models
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Trophy models gain satellite navigation, 360° parking camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, height-adjustable loading floor, wireless phone charging, Bluetooth key and auto-dimming rear view mirror
MG4 EV model range specifications
|MG4 EV SEStandard Range
|MG4 EV SELong Range
|MG4 EV TrophyLong Range
|Prices from (OTR)
|£25,995
|£28,495
|£31,495
|Power (kW)
|125
|150
|Top speed (mph)
|100
|0-62 mph (secs)
|7.7
|7.9
|Transmission / Drivetrain
|1 speed auto / RWD
|Combined WLTP range (miles)
|218
|281
|270
|Nominal battery capacity (kWh)
|51
|64
|Rapid charging from 10-80% on 150kW rapid charger (mins)
|39
|35
|35
|Gross weight (kg)
|2,103
|2,133
|Technical data
|MG4 SEStandard Range
|MG4 SELong Range
|MG4 TrophyLong Range
|Electric motor
|Synchronous, rear-mounted, rear wheel drive
|Maximum power
|170 PS (125 kW)
|203 PS (150 kW)
|203 PS (150 kW)
|Maximum torque
|184 lb/ft (250 Nm)
|184 lb/ft (250 Nm)
|184 lb/ft (250 Nm)
|BATTERY
|Battery type
|LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate)
|NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese)
|NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese)
|Battery capacity (nominal)
|51 kWh
|64 kWh
|64 kWh
|Battery capacity (usable)
|50.8 kWh
|61.7 kWh
|61.7 kWh
|PERFORMANCE
|0-30mph
|3.1 secs
|3.5 secs
|3.5 secs
|0-60mph
|7.5 secs
|7.7 secs
|7.7 secs
|0-62mph
|7.7 secs
|7.9 secs
|7.9 secs
|Maximum speed
|100 mph
|100 mph
|100 mph
|EFFICIENCY
|Driving efficiency – Combined
|3.6 miles/kWh (17.0 kWh/100km)
|3.8 miles/kWh (16.0 kWh/100km)
|3.7 miles/kWh (16.6 kWh/100km)
|Driving efficiency – City
|5.2 miles/kWh (11.9 kWh/100km)
|5.0 miles/kWh (12.3 kWh/100km)
|4.9 miles/kWh (12.4 kWh/100km)
|Max. driving range – Combined
|218 miles (350 km)
|281 miles (450 km)
|270 miles (435 km)
|Max. driving range – City
|305 miles (492 km)
|360 miles (579 km)
|358 miles (577 km)
|CO2 emissions
|0 g/km
|0 g/km
|0 g/km
|CHARGING
|Connection type
|Combined Type 2 and CCS
|On-board charger (AC)
|7 kW
|7 kW
|7 kW
|Rapid charging (DC)
|117 kW
|135 kW
|135 kW
|Est. charging time (2.2 kW AC) 10-100%
|20.5 hours @ 25°C
|26.0 hours @ 25°C
|26.0 hours @ 25°C
|Est. charging time (7 kW AC) 10-100%
|7.5 hours @ 25°C
|9.0 hours @ 25°C
|9.0 hours @ 25°C
|Est. charging time (50 kW DC) 10-80%
|52 minutes
|60 minutes
|60 minutes
|Est. charging time (150 kW DC) 10-80%
|39 minutes
|35 minutes
|35 minutes
|WEIGHTS (kg)
|Kerb weight
|1655
|1685
|1685
|Gross vehicle weight
|2103
|2133
|2133
|Max. towing weight (unbraked)
|500
|500
|500
|Max. towing weight (braked)
|500
|500
|500
|Gross train weight
|2603
|2633
|2633
|Max. tow ball weight
|50
|50
|50
|Max. roof load
|0
|0
|0
|DIMENSIONS (mm)
|Overall length
|4287
|Overall height
|1504
|Overall width (inc. mirrors)
|2060
|Overall width (exc. mirrors)
|1836
|Wheelbase
|2705
|Front track
|1550
|Rear track
|1551
|Boot capacity (seats up)
|363 litres wet volume
|Boot capacity (seats folded)
|1177 litres wet volume
|Turning circle
|10.6 m
|Trim levels
|MG4 SEStandard Range
|MG4 SELong Range
|MG4 TrophyLong Range
|Projector LED Headlights
|l
|l
|Projector LED Headlights with reflective technology
|l
|Integrated LED Daytime Running Lights
|l
|l
|LED Daytime Running Lights (integrated into front bumper indicator lights)
|l
|LED Rear Lights
|l
|l
|l
|Rear Centre Light Bar with cross hatch design effect
|l
|Auto Headlights
|l
|l
|l
|LED Centre Brake Light
|l
|l
|l
|Two-Tone / Black Roof
|l
|Tinted Glass
|l
|l
|l
|Rear Privacy Glass
|l
|Rear Spoiler
|l
|l
|Twin Aero Rear Spoiler
|l
|Rear Parking Sensors
|l
|l
|l
|Active Grille System (AGS)
|l
|l
|Electrically Adjustable, Heated, Black Door Mirrors
|l
|l
|Electrically Adjustable, Power Folding, Heated, Black Door Mirrors
|l
|17" Alloy Wheels with low wind resistance aero design
|l
|l
|l
|SEATING
|Black Fabric Upholstery
|l
|l
|Black Leather Style with Cloth Inserts Upholstery
|l
|Driver's 6-way Adjustable Seat
|l
|l
|Electric Driver's 6-way Adjustable Seat
|l
|Passenger's 4-way Adjustable Seat
|l
|l
|l
|2nd Row 60:40 Split Fold Seat
|l
|l
|l
|Heated Front Seats
|l
|COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
|Climate Control
|l
|l
|l
|Mobile Phone Bluetooth Key
|l
|7" Full Digital Driver Information Display
|l
|l
|l
|Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror
|l
|Vehicle to Load charging
|l
|l
|l
|Leather Steering Wheel
|l
|l
|l
|Heated Steering Wheel
|l
|Reach & Height Adjust Steering Wheel
|l
|l
|l
|5 Driving Modes (Eco, sport, snow, custom, standard)
|l
|l
|l
|4 Regenerative Braking Modes (Auto, 1, 2, 3)
|l
|l
|l
|Height Adjustable Loading Floor
|l
|Front & Rear Electric Windows with Driver's one-touch up/down
|l
|l
|Front & Rear Electric Windows All one-touch up/down
|l
|IN-CAR ENTERTAINMENT
|4-Speaker Audio System
|l
|l
|6-Speaker Audio System with 3D Sound
|l
|DAB+ Radio
|l
|l
|l
|10.25" Floating Colour Touchscreen
|l
|l
|l
|iSmart
|l
|l
|Live services (additional services include Weather, Live Traffic, Amazon Music)
|l
|USB Ports (2 front, 1 rear)
|l
|l
|l
|Satellite Navigation
|l
|Apple CarPlay™
|l
|l
|l
|Android Auto™
|l
|l
|l
|360° Parking Camera
|l
|Wireless Mobile Phone Charger
|l
|SAFETY & SECURITY
|MG Pilot – Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Traffic Jam Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with traffic sign recognition, Intelligent High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Alert
|l
|l
|l
|MG Pilot – As above plus Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Door Opening Warning (DOW)
|l
|ABS and EBD
|l
|l
|l
|Rear ISOFIX (x2)
|l
|l
|l
|Airbags: Front Dual, Front Side, Side Curtain
|l
|l
|l
|Front Passenger Airbag Deactivation Switch
|l
|l
|l
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
|l
|l
|l
|ESP
|l
|l
|l
|Hill Start Assist
|l
|l
|l
|EBA
|l
|l
|l
|Driver's and Front and Rear Passenger’s Seat Belt Reminder
|l
|l
|l
|Front Seat Belt (3 point with Pretensioner and Load Limiter)
|l
|l
|l
|Alarm & Immobiliser
|l
|l
|l