MG 4 EV (2023)

MG 4 EV

The new MG4 EV is an all-electric hatchback designed to offer customers affordable, zero-emissions motoring without compromise.

With an extremely competitive £25,995 starting price, MG’s first fully-electric hatchback optimises space, technology, affordability and driving quality.

The MG4 EV is the first to use the innovative new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) that will underpin a new generation of MGs, featuring rear-wheel drive, 50:50 weight distribution and thin battery technology.

Three specifications will be offered at launch - the MG4 EV SE Standard Range, the SE Long Range and the Trophy Long Range.

With battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh, the MG4 EV Standard Range is capable of 218 miles on the WLTP cycle, with Long Range SE and Trophy models capable of 281 miles and 270 miles respectively.

This remarkably affordable range of battery options gives customers the opportunity to find their most suitable driving specification and price point.

The 64kWh battery is also capable of recharging at up to 135kW, meaning a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% - 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.

The MG4 EV is expected to bring zero-emissions motoring within reach for far more UK customers, representing an affordable, credible alternative to conventional petrol, diesel and hybrid hatchbacks.

The MG4 EV also carries MG’s trademark 7-year/80,000-mile warranty as standard, which remains one of the longest fully-transferable warranties in its class.

2023 MG 4 EV

MG4 EV: At a glance

Prices from £25,995 OTR (SE Standard Range model)

Centred around four key qualities: space, technology, affordability and driver engagement

The first fully-electric MG hatchback and the first MG to utilise the all-new Modular Scalable Platform

New MSP offers superb roadholding and engagement, thanks to 50:50 weight distribution and a rear-wheel drive configuration

Long Range SE and Trophy models with Active Grille Shutter system (AGS), regulating air flow according to vehicle requirements and increasing EV efficiency, especially at motorway speeds

A choice of 5 driving modes to optimise the MG4 EV for different driving conditions

MSP design also creates exceptional storage, cabin and boot space

A choice of two battery options – 51kWh (Standard Range) and 64kWh (Long Range)

Available in three trim levels: SE Standard Range, SE Long Range and Trophy Long Range

MG Pilot advanced driver assistance as standard on all models, with Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Door Opening Warning on Trophy models

iSMART system integrates car, internet, and user communication, now with voice activation and remote control features

7-year/80,000-mile fully-transferable warranty as standard

Powertrain

The MG4 EV has a remarkably affordable range of battery options to offer different customers their most suitable driving specification and price point, with three highly competitive specifications available at launch.

Initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh

MG4 EV Standard Range capable of 218 miles range on the WLTP cycle

Long Range SE and Trophy Models capable of 281 miles and 270 miles respectively

64kWh Long Range battery is also capable of charging at up to 135kW, with a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% - 80% (150kW DC rapid charger)

Modular Scalable Platform

As the first model to use the innovative new MSP, the MG4 EV will pave the way for the next generation of all-electric MGs across a range of body styles.

Advanced platform offers drivers superb roadholding and engagement

Battery design and placement delivers 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity, alongside rear-wheel drive configuration

Designed to maximise battery efficiency and interior/storage space

MSP allows scalable range and performance for a wide variety of customer requirements, initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh

Allows integration with future technologies, including battery swap systems

Capable of supporting all-wheel drive powertrains

Design

Manufactured using highly advanced laser welding technology and with a new, modern, striking design language, the MG4 EV boasts sophisticated aerodynamics and distinctive style.

A brand-new design from MG’s Advanced Design team

Twin aero rear spoiler

17’’ aerodynamic alloy wheels

All-new LED rear light design

Trophy models with black roof and distinctive rear centre light bar cross hatch design

Six exterior colour options: Arctic White, Holborn Blue, Black Pearl (Metallic), Camden Grey (Metallic), Dynamic Red (Tri-Coat) and Volcano Orange (Tri-Coat)

MG Pilot MG Pilot is included as standard on all MG4 EV models, a comprehensive package of safety equipment that features:

Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection

Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with Traffic Sign Recognition

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning System

Driver Attention Alert

Intelligent High Beam Assist

Trophy Long Range models are also equipped with Door Open Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Change Assist.

Interior & technology

The MG4 EV’s simple, elegant interior combines minimalist design with hi-tech integration and functionality.

A choice of black fabric upholstery (SE) or leather style with cloth inserts (Trophy)

MG iSMART connected car features as standard, with live services on Trophy models

Integrated, interacting dual screen technology with configurable 7’’ driver display and 10.25” floating infotainment screen

4-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® as standard, with upgraded 6-speaker 3D system on Trophy models

Rotary Gear Selector

Trophy models gain satellite navigation, 360° parking camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, height-adjustable loading floor, wireless phone charging, Bluetooth key and auto-dimming rear view mirror

MG4 EV model range specifications

MG4 EV SEStandard Range MG4 EV SELong Range MG4 EV TrophyLong Range Prices from (OTR) £25,995 £28,495 £31,495 Power (kW) 125 150 Top speed (mph) 100 0-62 mph (secs) 7.7 7.9 Transmission / Drivetrain 1 speed auto / RWD Combined WLTP range (miles) 218 281 270 Nominal battery capacity (kWh) 51 64 Rapid charging from 10-80% on 150kW rapid charger (mins) 39 35 35 Gross weight (kg) 2,103 2,133

Technical data MG4 SEStandard Range MG4 SELong Range MG4 TrophyLong Range Electric motor Synchronous, rear-mounted, rear wheel drive Maximum power 170 PS (125 kW) 203 PS (150 kW) 203 PS (150 kW) Maximum torque 184 lb/ft (250 Nm) 184 lb/ft (250 Nm) 184 lb/ft (250 Nm) BATTERY Battery type LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) Battery capacity (nominal) 51 kWh 64 kWh 64 kWh Battery capacity (usable) 50.8 kWh 61.7 kWh 61.7 kWh PERFORMANCE 0-30mph 3.1 secs 3.5 secs 3.5 secs 0-60mph 7.5 secs 7.7 secs 7.7 secs 0-62mph 7.7 secs 7.9 secs 7.9 secs Maximum speed 100 mph 100 mph 100 mph EFFICIENCY Driving efficiency – Combined 3.6 miles/kWh (17.0 kWh/100km) 3.8 miles/kWh (16.0 kWh/100km) 3.7 miles/kWh (16.6 kWh/100km) Driving efficiency – City 5.2 miles/kWh (11.9 kWh/100km) 5.0 miles/kWh (12.3 kWh/100km) 4.9 miles/kWh (12.4 kWh/100km) Max. driving range – Combined 218 miles (350 km) 281 miles (450 km) 270 miles (435 km) Max. driving range – City 305 miles (492 km) 360 miles (579 km) 358 miles (577 km) CO2 emissions 0 g/km 0 g/km 0 g/km CHARGING Connection type Combined Type 2 and CCS On-board charger (AC) 7 kW 7 kW 7 kW Rapid charging (DC) 117 kW 135 kW 135 kW Est. charging time (2.2 kW AC) 10-100% 20.5 hours @ 25°C 26.0 hours @ 25°C 26.0 hours @ 25°C Est. charging time (7 kW AC) 10-100% 7.5 hours @ 25°C 9.0 hours @ 25°C 9.0 hours @ 25°C Est. charging time (50 kW DC) 10-80% 52 minutes 60 minutes 60 minutes Est. charging time (150 kW DC) 10-80% 39 minutes 35 minutes 35 minutes WEIGHTS (kg) Kerb weight 1655 1685 1685 Gross vehicle weight 2103 2133 2133 Max. towing weight (unbraked) 500 500 500 Max. towing weight (braked) 500 500 500 Gross train weight 2603 2633 2633 Max. tow ball weight 50 50 50 Max. roof load 0 0 0 DIMENSIONS (mm) Overall length 4287 Overall height 1504 Overall width (inc. mirrors) 2060 Overall width (exc. mirrors) 1836 Wheelbase 2705 Front track 1550 Rear track 1551 Boot capacity (seats up) 363 litres wet volume Boot capacity (seats folded) 1177 litres wet volume Turning circle 10.6 m