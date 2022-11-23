MG5 EV (2023)

MG5 EV

The new MG5 EV is an adaptable, all-electric estate car that offers drivers a unique blend of style, space and practicality.

Starting from just £30,995, the second generation of MG’s multi-award-winning, fully electric estate car features a range of comprehensive upgrades to its exterior, interior and technology, while retaining highly competitive pricing.

The new MG5 builds on the success of the previous model, recently recognised as the UK’s 5th best-selling electric vehicle in 2022*.

Two specifications are available at launch - the MG5 EV SE and the MG5 EV Trophy. Both feature MG’s 61kWh Long Range battery as standard, capable of up to 250 miles (SE) or 235 miles (Trophy) on the WLTP cycle.

The 61kWh battery is also capable of recharging at up to 87kW, meaning a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% - 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.

The MG5 EV carries MG’s trademark 7-year/80,000-mile warranty as standard, which remains one of the longest fully-transferable warranties in its class.

*SMMT data – September 2022.

MG5 EV: At a glance

Price from £30,995 OTR

Available in SE or Trophy specifications, with Long Range battery included as standard on both models

Capable of up to 250 miles* range on the WLTP cycle

Comprehensive upgrades to exterior design, including front and rear styling

Interior design and technology also significantly updated

Generous estate car practicality, with a maximum rear loading capacity of 1367 litres, adjustable dual-height boot floor and towing capacity up to 500kg

A choice of 3 driving modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) optimises the MG5 EV for different driving conditions

MG Pilot advanced driver assistance as standard on all models

Two new major technology advancements over the previous model with the introduction of Vehicle-To-Load Technology (V2L) and MG’s iSMART app connectivity, both as standard across the range

7 year/80,000-mile fully transferable warranty as standard

*MG5 EV SE model.

2023 MG5 EV

Powertrain

The MG5 EV offers a comfortable, effortless and responsive driving experience, with instant acceleration and refined ride quality.

Long Range 61kWh battery as standard

SE and Trophy models capable of up to 250 miles and 235 miles respectively on the WLTP cycle

Powerful 115kW motor equivalent to 156PS

0-60mph in 7.3 seconds, with a top speed of 115mph

61kWh Long Range battery is capable of charging at up to 87kW, with a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% - 80% (150kW DC rapid charger)

Design

The new MG5 EV offers significant styling updates, with a redesigned front and rear, along with technological improvements inside.

Revised front and rear design language

Enhanced LED headlights and taillights as standard

New 16’’ (SE) and 17’’ (Trophy) alloy wheels

Interior design and technology enhancements include a 10.25’’ widescreen infotainment system with upgraded software and 7” Driver Display

Rear Privacy Glass available on Trophy Specification

Six exterior colour options: Arctic White, Piccadilly Blue (Metallic), Black Pearl (Metallic), Hampstead Grey* (Metallic), Cosmic Silver* (Metallic) and Dynamic Red (Tri-Coat)

*New.

MG Pilot

MG Pilot is included as standard on all MG5 EV models, a comprehensive package of safety equipment featuring:

Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection

Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning System

Intelligent High Beam Assist

Interior & technology

The MG5 EV’s new interior features high quality design touches and updated technology, with an emphasis on comfort and safety.

Integrated 10.25’’ widescreen infotainment system with upgraded software

7” Digital Driver Display

MG iSMART connected car features

A choice of fabric (SE) or leather style perforated upholstery with cloth inserts (Trophy)

6-speaker audio system with 3D sound as standard, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

Rotary Gear Selector

Trophy specification also includes 360° parking camera, heated front seats, auto air conditioning, electrically folding heated door mirrors, rear privacy glass and an auto-dimming rear view mirror

Model range specifications

MG5 EV SE MG5 EV Trophy Price from (OTR) £30,995 £33,495 Power (kW) 115 Top speed (mph) 115 0-62 mph (secs) 7.7 Transmission / Drivetrain Automatic 1 Speed / Front Wheel Drive Combined WLTP range (miles) 250 235 Nominal battery capacity (kWh) 61.1 Charging from 10-80% on 150kW DC rapid charger (mins) 35 Gross vehicle weight (kg) 2028

Technical data MG5 SE MG5 Trophy DRIVETRAIN & BATTERY Maximum power 156 PS 156 PS Maximum torque 206 lb/ft 206 lb/ft Battery type NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) Battery capacity (nominal) 61.1 kWh 61.1 kWh Battery capacity (usable) 57.4 kWh 57.4 kWh PERFORMANCE 0-30mph 3.2 secs 3.2 secs 0-62mph 7.7 secs 7.7 secs Maximum speed 115 mph 115 mph EFFICIENCY Max. driving range – Combined 250 miles (403 km) 235 miles (379 km) CO2 emissions 0 g/km 0 g/km CHARGING Charger Connection type Combined Type 2 and CCS Combined Type 2 and CCS Maximum Rapid charging capability (DC) 87 kW 87 kW Est. charging time (2.2 kW AC) 10-100% 21 hrs 21 hrs Est. charging time (7 kW AC) 10-100% 10 hrs 10 hrs Est. charging time (50 kW DC) 10-80% 61 mins 61 mins Est. charging time (150 kW DC) 10-80% 35 mins 35 mins WEIGHTS (kg) Kerb weight 1,552 1,560 Gross vehicle weight 2,028 2,028 Max. towing weight (unbraked) 500 500 Max. towing weight (braked) 500 500 Gross train weight 2,528 2,528 Max. tow ball weight 50 50 Max. roof load 75 75 DIMENSIONS Overall length 4,600 mm 4,600 mm Overall height (incl. roof rails) 1,543 mm 1,543 mm Overall width (incl. mirrors) 2,059 mm 2,059 mm Overall width (excl. mirrors) 1,818 mm 1,818 mm Wheelbase 2,659 mm 2,659 mm Front track 1,558 mm 1,558 mm Rear track 1,553 mm 1,553 mm Boot capacity – seats up/to luggage cover 479 litres 479 litres Boot capacity – seats up/to roof 578 litres 578 litres Boot capacity – seats down (excl. undertray) 1,367 litres 1,367 litres