Mini Cooper S 3-door Resolute Edition (2022)

Mini Cooper S 3-door Resolute Edition

The exclusive design and equipment features of the Resolute Edition particularly highlight the characteristic features of the MINI 3-door - expressive design, inspiring driving pleasure, premium quality and individual style. As of now, the new bodycolor Enigmatic Black with its mysterious aura underscores the self-confident appearance of the MINI Cooper S in the Resolute Edition (fuel consumption combined: 6.6 - 6.2 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 151 - 140 g/km according to WLTP).

The MINI 3-door is the original in the premium segment of small cars. The classic body concept of the MINI Cooper S emphasizes the Resolute Edition with a clear commitment to the brand's historic roots. The design features typical of MINI, such as the surrounds of the headlights, taillights and radiator grille, as well as the edition-specific hood stripes, are finished in Resolute Bronze and feature the "RESOLUTE" lettering. The roof and mirror caps are optionally available in black as well as Enigmatic Black or can provide an exciting contrast in Pepper White.

Under the stylishly designed hood is the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology and a peak output of 131 kW/178 hp with a maximum torque of 280 Nm. Thus equipped, the energetic MINI Cooper S in the Resolute Edition stands for traditional sportiness and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h from a standstill in 6.8 seconds. Top speed is reached at 235 km/h. The vehicle's agile handling is supported by a 6-speed manual transmission as standard or a 7-speed Steptronic transmission with dual clutch as an option.

High-quality and authentic special equipment

In the interior, the anthracite-colored headliner corresponds with the mysteriously dark charm of the body paint. Matching sports seats in the exclusive Black Pearl/Light Chequered fabric/leatherette finish combined with black armrests and knee rolls give stylish comfort. The Nappa sports leather steering wheel with edition emblem on the lower spoke is just as much a standard feature of the Resolute Edition as the specific surfaces in the interior. On their black background, parallel and evenly curved lines in a light gold tone form an original pattern with a special charisma.

2022 Mini Cooper S 3-door Resolute Edition

The design features of the edition are atmospherically set off with the aid of the Light Package, whose LED units ensure targeted illumination of the interior, and with the Ambient Light, which includes a laser-engraved ring for the central instrument, light piping in the doors and cockpit area, and illuminated door handles and door entry areas.

The MINI Cooper S Resolute Edition cockpit will also include the MINI Driving Assistant as standard from November 2022. The driving assistance system enhances both safety and driving comfort with additional features such as active cruise control (ACC). The MINI Driving Modes are also part of the equipment package for the MINI Cooper S 3-door in the Resolute Edition. At the flick of a toggle switch, they can be used to activate a distinctly sporty characteristic for the vehicle's drive and suspension systems.