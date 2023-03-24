Mini Clubman Final Edition (2023)

Mini Clubman Final Edition

In 1969, the first Mini Clubman made a clear statement, which designer Roy Haynes put in these words: "The impression that only ugly things can be functional has disappeared." The exceptional car with style caused a sensation from the start between 1969 and 1981 with its characteristic split doors at the rear. At that time, the Mini Clubman conquered the automotive market as a station wagon with a long wheelbase and extended shooting-brake body.

For the new edition from 2007, the MINI Clubman delivers a modern interpretation of the classic shooting-brake concept. For access to the rear, there is only one door on the right side of the vehicle, which opens to the rear. With the third model generation from 2015, the MINI Clubman grows again to now 4.25 meters in length and becomes more spacious and comfortable thanks to the longer wheelbase and two full-sized rear side doors.

Together with the unique split rear doors, the MINI Clubman remains one of the most versatile MINI models to date. The spacious load opening makes it easy to load the luggage compartment, which currently holds up to 1,250 liters. Now limited to 1,969 units, the Final Edition cites the year in which the legendary Mini Clubman was created and combines the specific brand tradition with exclusive design elements and strong characteristics.

The most exclusive of its kind.

The 131 kW/178 hp MINI Cooper S Clubman Final Edition (fuel consumption combined: 6.7 -6.3 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 153 - 143 g/km according to WLTP) has always stood for driving dynamics, style and comfort. As a special edition, it is available in Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black and Melting Silver and is available as a Cooper, Cooper S, the respective diesel variants or with all-wheel drive. With charismatic details in the colour Shimmer Copper, the limited edition refers to the design history of the exceptional talent. The surrounds and the upper third of the radiator grille crossbar are in the shimmering edition colour, as are the model-typical MINI Cooper S Blade and the side scuttles. The graphic pattern on the 18-inch light-alloy wheels in the Final Edition Spoke 2- tone design is also finished in a tinted clear lacquer reminiscent of copper, giving the hue an elegant shimmering depth.

In the lower area of the side doors, MINI-typical narrow lines accentuate the elongated body of the iconic shooting-brake concept. They are also found on the passenger side of the hood and on the right side of the split doors.

Here, the shimmering "Final Edition" lettering elegantly indicates the special edition, as does the "1 of 1969" badge on the side of the C-pillar. The Union Jack taillights refer to the British origins of the MINI Clubman.

Exclusive equipment details in the interior.

The interior of the MINI Clubman Final Edition emphasizes the exclusive aura of the limited special edition with numerous equipment details. For example, the door sill trims with the edition-specific "Final Edition" lettering, which is also found on the lower spoke of the comfortable sports leather steering wheel in Nappa, already create a special ambience in the edition model. The comfortable MINI Yours leather sports seats with adjustable thigh support and sewn-in edition badge are finished in Dark Maroon. They are stylishly set off by an anthracite-coloured Piquet fabric insert and blue contrasting stitching.

In the cockpit, the first thing that catches the eye from the central instrument panel is the dark dashboard trim, which is framed by harmonizing trim strips in the matte shimmering Sage Green Dark colour and the edition-specific Shimmer Copper colour. On the passenger side, a "1 of 1969" badge on the trim also reminds the interior of the exclusivity of the MINI Clubman Final Edition. A badge in the same design is also found on the floor mats, and graphic lettering also characterizes the key cap of the MINI Clubman Final Edition.

2023 Mini Clubman Final Edition

The standard Connected Media equipment includes an 8.8-inch touch display in the central instrument, the MINI Online digital service, Remote Services and smartphone integration for using Apple CarPlay and other apps via the vehicle's own control system. The latest generation of the MINI control system optimizes the options for fast and intuitive control of vehicle functions, audio program, communication, navigation and apps.

The 1,969 units of the MINI Clubman Final Edition produced give MINI fans the opportunity to meet the extraordinary gentleman.