Mini Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition (2023)

Mini Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Convertible, MINI has launched a brand-new MINI Convertible Seaside Edition, including 18” Pulse Spoke two-tone wheels, edition exclusive Caribbean Aqua exterior paint and unique graphics.

The Seaside Edition is offered with a Cooper S petrol engine (combined fuel consumption: 6.9 – 6.5 l/62 miles; combined CO2 emissions: 157 – 148 g/km according to WLTP), providing a 2.0-litre, 131 kW/178 hp power unit with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology and offering acceleration from 0-62mph in just 7.2 seconds.

With first deliveries from March 2023, the Seaside Edition features double decorative stripes in white running across the side doors to the rear of the vehicle, while a unique 30 motif graphic on the front apron and wheel caps refers to the model’s anniversary. The side scuttle features discreet graphic numbers in light and dark blue, while the rear features exclusive ‘Seaside’ lettering in orange.

Inside the model, decorative trim stripes can be found on the front dashboard in edition-specific design, along with the ‘30’ graphic badge on the floor mat, steering wheel, and vehicle key.

The MINI Convertible pairs the inimitable spirit of the original Hatch with the excitement of a soft top, with a fresh exterior look, 8.8” high-resolution, full colour display screen, Premium Plus pack and MINI driving modes.

The new MINI Convertible Seaside Edition is available to order from retailers nationwide now, priced at £34,500 OTR.