Nissan Versa (2023)

Nissan Versa

The 2023 Nissan Versa enhances its appeal this year with refreshed exterior styling and additional features, adding even more value to the popular sedan.

Visual enhancements to the 2023 Nissan Versa include a new front fascia, with an updated version of the brand's immediately recognizable V-motion grille, new Nissan brand logos inside and out, a new 17-inch alloy wheel design for Versa SR and a striking new Gray Sky Pearl paint color (available, SV and SR only).

Versa features the most standard safety technology in its class1, with multiple available Nissan Safety Shield® 360 features. Standard safety features on every grade include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist. Available safety technologies include Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The best-selling vehicle in its class6, Versa has claimed numerous awards, including "Best in Class" in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study and a U.S. News & World Report's "2022 Best Subcompact Car for the Money".

The 2023 Nissan Versa goes on sale this fall, with a choice of S, SV and SR grades. Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

More features on all grades

Additional enhancements for the 2023 Nissan Versa raise the bar on the level of convenience and connectivity features expected in a compact car, with available 17-inch alloy wheels, wireless phone charging and NissanConnect® Services telematics, all making Versa a standout offering in the marketplace.

Versa's interior offers seating for five and ample space for friends or family on board. Versa boasts best-in-class front legroom7 and headroom8, and its generous trunk offers up to 15.0 cubic feet of storage. A wider trunk opening and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat (optional on S, standard on SV and SR) help accommodate bulkier items.

Three grade levels are tailored to customers' needs. Versa S offers peace of mind with standard safety features including Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning, plus a 7-inch touchscreen with four-speaker audio system, three USB ports and remote keyless entry.

2023 Nissan Versa

A new S Plus package brings even greater value with the inclusion of Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ connectivity, 16-inch alloy wheels and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

Versa SV features 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic on/off headlights, a 7-inch Advanced Drive-Assist® Display, body-color door handles and mirrors, class-exclusive Blind Spot Warning9, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 60/40 folding rear seat and push-button start. New for 2023, the SV adds a center console with armrest, a wireless phone charging pad and a Chambray interior color.

Versa SR adds several sport-inspired interior and exterior design elements, along with black painted exterior mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a six-speaker audio system and remote engine start. For 2023, the SR adds a center console with armrest, an 8-inch touchscreen, Intelligent Cruise Control, automatic climate control, a Wi-Fi hotspot and NissanConnect® Services, which includes the ability to control select vehicle features from compatible smartphone or smart watch apps.

Easy and economical to own

All Versa models feature a standard 122-horsepower 1.6-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission (S only) or a smooth Xtronic CVT transmission (optional on S, standard on SV and SR). Fuel economy5 is rated up to 32 mpg city, 40 mpg highway and 35 mpg for Xtronic CVT models.