Opel Astra Electric (2023)

Opel Astra Electric

The new Opel Astra Electric and Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric will electrify customers. Like all Astra variants, they not only impress with their bold and clear design, but also with their responsible performance. The new Astra Electric conveys pure locally emission-free driving fun. The electric motor delivers 115 kW/156 hp and a powerful 270 Newton meters of maximum torque – both available from the first touch of the accelerator pedal ensuring brisk starts and convincing acceleration. And while many other electric cars are limited to 150 km/h or 160 km/h, the new Astra Electric has a top speed of 170 km/h. Depending on driving preferences, Astra Electric drivers can choose between the three modes Eco, Normal and Sport.

The energy is stored in a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery. The 102 battery cells are housed in 17 modules and ensure that the new Astra Electric can cover up to 416 kilometres locally emission-free in accordance with WLTP1. The engineers attached great importance to efficient packaging and were able to ensure an exemplary range with a compact battery size. The new Astra Electric requires just 12.7 kWh of electricity per 100 kilometres (14.9 kWh according to WLTP3), making it not only the perfect, efficient vehicle for everyday use, but also an ideal companion that saves time on longer journeys – as a five-door model or as a Sports Tourer estate. Even when the battery-electric Astra needs to be recharged, this only means a short “pit stop” at a charging point. The Astra Electric can be charged to 80 percent of the battery capacity in around 30 minutes at a 100 kW direct current fast charging station. In addition, the all-electric Astra is equipped as standard with a three-phase 11 kW onboard charger for the wall box at home.

The batteries are practically housed in the underbody – so no space for passengers and luggage is lost in the interior. Even with the rear seats up, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric offers 516 litres of luggage space in the boot – with the seats folded down, the capacity increases to up to 1,553 litres. Another advantage: The low position of the battery also gives the Astra Electric and the Astra Sports Tourer Electric a safe and solid position on the road, as is typical for Opel.

2023 Opel Astra Electric

Interior

The interior also provides a particularly intense driving experience: the ergonomic Active Sport seats, optionally available in Alcantara, offer Astra Electric drivers and passengers the highest level of seating comfort à la Opel. The seats, which have been certified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. (AGR; Campaign for Healthier Backs), offer excellent lateral stability and a wide range of manual and electric adjustment options. In this way, the driver feels even more firmly integrated into the vehicle and experiences a unique feeling at the steering wheel.

The fully digital Pure Panel with two large 10-inch widescreen displays also takes the driver into a modern cockpit world. The latest generation of intuitive human-machine interface displays all important functions such as battery charge status or range, while important settings such as climate control can still be easily adjusted at the touch of a button. And with the large E-HUD head-up display and natural voice recognition, drivers’ eyes can stay focused on the road and the traffic situation. Numerous assistance systems, from front collision warning with automatic emergency braking to active lane keep assist, drowsiness detection and rear cross traffic alert to semi-automated lane change, are bundled in the new Intelli-Drive 2.0, among others, and further enhance safety – as does the class-leading, adaptive Intelli-Lux LED® Pixel Light with a total of 168 LED elements.

The new Astra Electric conveys a direct, dynamic driving feel at first glance. Bold and pure in its design, the all-electric Astra comes with the Opel Vizor brand face including an extra sporty front bumper design in every trim level. Another eye-catcher are the standard 18-inch alloy wheels in diamond-cut or completely black finish. Here, too, the new Opel Astra Electric makes it unmistakably clear: the Opel compact class is opening a new chapter – emotional, electrifying and, for the first time, fully electric.