Opel Corsa (2024)

Opel Corsa

Get ready for the all-new Opel Corsa! It's hitting the streets this year, and it's bringing even more excitement, style, and user-friendliness to the small car segment.

The fresh Corsa will captivate you with its bold and expressive design. Upfront, it rocks the unmistakable Opel Vizor face, while the rear proudly showcases the Opel lettering. Driving becomes a breeze with state-of-the-art technologies. You can even opt for a fully digital cockpit, powered by Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies, featuring a user-friendly infotainment system and a vibrant 10-inch color touchscreen.

The Corsa doesn't hold back when it comes to lighting either. The glare-free Intelli-Lux LED® matrix light, a game-changer introduced by the Corsa back in 2019, now shines even brighter with 14 LED elements, providing enhanced precision. And let's not forget about the advanced powertrain options. The Corsa Electric boasts increased power and an improved battery, delivering an impressive range of up to 402 kilometers according to WLTP. Plus, the Corsa is breaking new ground as the first Opel model to offer a 48-volt hybrid system. With the Corsa, you have a range of choices, from pure electric to hybrid to highly efficient combustion engines, unmatched in this segment.

“The Opel Corsa has been a bestseller for more than 40 years. In the past two years it was also the best-selling small car in Germany and in 2021 the best-selling car overall in the United Kingdom. For us, this success is a confirmation of our work and provides additional motivation to do even better going forward. The new Corsa is even more modern, even more emotional, and better. With its stunning design, state-of-the-art technologies from higher segments and new, locally emission-free electric and hybrid technology, we want to inspire customers and show them what they can expect from a small car today,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

Bold, pure, full of emotions: The new Corsa design with Opel Vizor

Say hello to the brand new Opel Corsa, a car that embodies perfect proportions and meticulous attention to detail. This small car sensation has been given a modern and stylish makeover by the talented designers. The most remarkable feature is the unmistakable Opel Vizor, the iconic face of the brand that graces all the latest Opel models. The sleek black "visor" covers the front, seamlessly integrating the vehicle grille, LED headlights, and the central Opel Blitz into one striking element. Depending on the trim level, you'll find the brand logo in eye-catching black or a cool matte satin silver. The lower front bumper now boasts larger and more prominent "air inlets," giving the Corsa a grounded and confident stance on the road.

2024 Opel Corsa

When you take a look at the side profile of the new Corsa, you'll be captivated by its distinctive lines. The breakthrough C-pillar creates an illusion of the roof, which can come in black (depending on the trim level), floating above the car. The rear end tells a clear story too, with the Corsa nameplate now proudly centered on the tailgate, reminiscent of the limited edition "Opel Corsa 40" introduced a few months ago. And let's not forget the captivating Grafik Grey paintwork, making its debut for the Corsa and adding a new level of splendor to this exciting newcomer.

Intuitive and focused on the essentials: The new cockpit design

The Corsa doesn't just impress on the outside; it also creates a modern and delightful atmosphere inside. With new seat patterns, a fresh shift lever, and a redesigned steering wheel, every detail contributes to the contemporary feel. But the real showstopper, both visually and technologically, is the optional fully digital cockpit with advanced infotainment. Powered by the integrated Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, it boasts enhanced graphics, multimedia capabilities, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (AI). This means you'll experience a seamlessly integrated, contextually aware cockpit system that adapts to your preferences.

Following the "Detox to the max" principle, which was also applied in the development of the latest Astra generation, the Corsa offers a connected navigation system, natural speech recognition with the magic words "Hey Opel," and over-the-air updates. The displays in the 10-inch color touchscreen of the navigation and multimedia system, as well as the driver information display, have been improved for even clearer visibility, allowing you to access important information in a fraction of a second. And here's an exciting feature: For the first time, you can connect your Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible smartphones to the vehicle's multimedia systems and even recharge them wirelessly. It's all about convenience and staying connected on the go.

Even more precise: Intelli-Lux LED® matrix light with 14 LED elements

Since 2019, the Corsa has been setting the bar high in the small car segment with its adaptive and glare-free Intelli-Lux LED® matrix light. It's an innovation that has made advanced technology accessible to everyone. The dedicated engineers behind the Corsa are always pushing for further improvements, and the new model benefits from their unwavering commitment. With a total of 14 individually controllable LED elements instead of the previous eight, the Corsa now provides an incredibly bright driving experience that precisely illuminates the road, ensuring other drivers are even more accurately "cut out."

But that's not all. The new Corsa is packed with a range of cutting-edge assistance systems that make driving and maneuvering a breeze. From the high-resolution panoramic rear-view camera to the adaptive cruise control and speed limiter, flank guard, and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, you'll enjoy a safer and more relaxed driving experience. These state-of-the-art features have your back and give you peace of mind on the road.

More powerful, more efficient: Corsa Electric with improved battery and new motor

Opel has set its sights on a fully electric future in Europe, with plans to become a fully electric brand by 2028. Already, 12 Opel models are electrified, and the Corsa led the way in democratizing battery-electric drives within the Opel lineup. In fact, the Corsa-e's success was recognized when it won the prestigious "Golden Steering Wheel" award in 2020. Opting for the Corsa means embracing emission-free driving without compromises, whether you're running everyday errands or embarking on a pleasure-filled journey. Now, the new Corsa Electric takes this experience to the next level, offering a wider range of options, increased power, an improved battery, and extended range.

The Corsa Electric will be available with two electric drive options. The bestselling small car will come with a 100 kW/136 hp motor and an enhanced range of up to 357 kilometers, as well as a 115 kW/156 hp motor with a range of up to 402 kilometers according to WLTP standards. Not only is the Corsa Electric highly efficient, but with its battery electric power and 260 Newton meters of torque, it delivers exhilarating driving pleasure. And when it's time to recharge, the Corsa Electric can juice up quickly. At a fast charger, the battery can reach up to 80 percent capacity in just 30 minutes (20-80 percent).

Opel is also introducing hybrid options with a 48-volt system, providing customers with more choices and driving enjoyment with a sense of responsibility. These hybrids, available with 74 kW/100 hp and 100 kW/136 hp engines, come with a new dual-clutch automatic transmission. They complement Opel's range of efficient drive variants, spanning from highly efficient combustion engines to the all-electric Corsa Electric. This consistent electrification effort underlines Opel's commitment to driving innovation and sustainable mobility.