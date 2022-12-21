AEHRA SUV (2025)

AEHRA SUV

AEHRA™, a new global ultra premium electric automotive brand, has released images and details of the interior of its first vehicle, an all-new SUV. With an exceptional three-meter wheelbase, the AEHRA SUV provides class-leading occupant space and sets new standards for comfort, technology, materials, and usability.

AEHRA’s bold strategy to unlock the full potential that an EV platform affords, has not only resulted in an avantgarde exterior design, but also delivered a revolutionary interior concept. The vehicle’s exceptionally short overhangs, long wheelbase and completely flat floor have enabled AEHRA’s designers to create a unique solution that transforms the interior environment for drivers and passengers alike.

One of the most innovative and captivating features of the AEHRA SUV’s cabin is the unique full-dashboard-width HMI (Human Machine Interface) screen, which delivers a true step-change in entertainment and in-vehicle working.

When the SUV is in drive mode, the screen sits in a lower position, to display all the information the driver requires, such as speed, range, heating and ventilation settings and navigational instructions. The two outer areas of the screen serve as virtual exterior mirrors, relaying high-definition images from two front exterior side cameras. When the vehicle is parked, occupants can choose to extend the screen upwards, instantly transforming the AEHRA into a home theater or an office environment.

This is a direct result of the game-changing approach taken by AEHRA to the exterior shape of its first model. In traditional vehicle layouts the interior dimensions do not allow the front row passengers to operate such a flexible and expansive HMI screen because it would sit too close to their eyes. AEHRA has filed a patent for this solution and it believes it will set new standards in terms of productivity and entertainment inside a vehicle.

“From the outset, the AEHRA SUV, and the Saloon that we will unveil early next year, were designed as true products of the digital age to reflect and accommodate our customers’ modern and busy lifestyles,” explains AEHRA Chief Design Officer Fillippo Perini. “With the screen fully extended, the occupants can relax and enjoy a movie, perhaps when the car is charging or when a parent is waiting to pick up a child from school or a party. And for those who have work to do, the screen and the spacious interior afford the perfect solution for video conference calls. Instead of staring at your smartphone or laptop, you can sit back and not only see all the participants on the call in perfect high-definition clarity, but also listen to them with crystal-clear, pitch-perfect audio quality.”

A secondary, smaller oblong-shaped touchscreen is mounted in the center of the hand-stitched leather dashboard. Located between the driver and the passenger, it enables both front-seat occupants to effortlessly control many of the vehicle’s functions such as navigation, heating and ventilation and entertainment.

The SUV is equipped with a distinctive, oblong-shaped yoke-like steering wheel, replete with an AEHRA logo. There is also a proudly displayed Italian flag badge, denoting the fact that AEHRA is Italy’s first and only pure-play EV brand. A small digital strip inserted into the upper section of the steering wheel provides the driver with further key information.

2025 AEHRA SUV

Along with evoking a race-car-like ambience, the yoke steering wheel also pays homage to AEHRA Co-Founder and CEO Hazim Nada’s passion for the aeronautical industry. Like his fellow AEHRA founder, and the company’s COO, Sandro Andreotti, Nada is a keen pilot and skydiver. Prior to launching AEHRA, the pair founded Aero Gravity in Milan, Europe’s largest indoor vertical wind tunnel.

“A lot of what we have learnt from the aeronautic industry has shaped the AEHRA SUV’s body styling and its class-leading aerodynamic efficiency, and that influence very much extends inside the cabin too,” explains Nada. “The exterior monobody architecture enables us to create a unique dashboard that positions the HMI screen in such a way that a traditional layout does not allow. The result is a real workstation or lounge experience for the front row passengers, with a similar setup to that which people have become accustomed to working with at the office or enjoying at home.”

This approach is typified in the AEHRA’s superior-quality front and rear seats. Aesthetically, the seats mirror bespoke items found in supercars and provide exemplary support for drivers who wish to exploit the SUV’s prodigious performance and ultra-agile handling to the full. However, much of the inspiration for the seats’ low-weight, high-strength construction and optimum comfort levels also comes from the aeronautic industry.

Constructed from aluminum, recyclable carbon fiber composite and leather, the seats provide a level of comfort normally the exclusive preserve of passengers traveling in first-class aircraft accommodation. This is even more evident for those sitting in the rear of the cabin. There, thanks to the exceptionally generous legroom, passengers can recline their seats, and with the AEHRA SUV’s relaxing ride and ultra-low noise levels, catch up on some sleep during the journey, should they wish.

The Italian-American company has been substantially self-funded so far, and is finalizing its first external investors round. The brand unveiled its elegant SUV in October 2022, and will follow with a sophisticated Sedan in April 2023. Deliveries are expected to start in late 2025. A strategic model roll out is planned for key markets, including North America, Europe, China, and the Gulf States.