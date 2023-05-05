Peugeot e-2008 (2024)

Peugeot e-2008

The PEUGEOT 2008 was released in late 2019 and has been a top-selling B-segment SUV in Europe with almost 700,000 units produced. In 2021, it even topped the sales chart. The success of the model is largely attributed to the E-2008, which was the first to pioneer electrification in its segment in 2019, with over 75,000 units produced. It accounted for 17.4% of sales in 2022, placing it among the top electric SUVs in the B segment in Europe.

PEUGEOT's design director, Matthias Hossann, stated that the new 2008 emphasizes the brand's technological and feline identity, with a key element being the front end, which showcases the 3-claw signature. The SUV's elegant, powerful, and robust design attracts customers, while its versatility and agility make it ideal for active families.

The new PEUGEOT 2008 will be manufactured at the Vigo plant in Spain and will be available for purchase in the summer of 2023 with three versions - ACTIVE, ALLURE, GT - and four engines, including a new all-electric engine producing 115kW/156bhp and offering a range of up to 406 km (WLTP combined cycle). A new hybrid engine will be introduced in 2024, expanding the range further.

ALLURE: an assertive SUV design for an even stronger personality.

Since the launch of the PEUGEOT 2008, style has been a crucial factor in its success. To further enhance its SUV status and demonstrate its move upmarket, the PEUGEOT design team faced the challenge of strengthening its character and making a striking statement.

PEUGEOT's product director, Jerome Micheron, stated that the new PEUGEOT 2008 affirms its move upmarket and enters a new dimension with its more SUV-like design, next-generation connectivity, and increased range for its 100% electric version. The latest electric technology equips the new E-2008, which offers a range exceeding 400 km. The highly competitive market poses no threat to the new PEUGEOT 2008, as it has what it takes to stay on top of the compact SUV sales chart. It appeals to customers looking for a sustainable experience and perfectly embodies PEUGEOT's values.

At the front, a new PEUGEOT light signature

The new PEUGEOT signature light has been adopted by the 2008, making it the second model after the 508 saloon and 508 SW to do so. The bumper on the new 2008 has three vertical light claws integrated into its gloss black inserts, emphasizing the SUV's strong personality and robust design. All versions of the 2008 come with this new light signature. In the GT versions, the three claws' striking effect is extended for the first time in the lighting of the full LED headlamps, setting them apart from the rest of the range with an exclusive front-end signature.

2024 Peugeot e-2008

At the rear, a redesigned light signature

The new 2008 features redesigned LED rear lights on all versions, incorporating the iconic three claws that are characteristic of a PEUGEOT's rear. The three superimposed horizontal double slats are thin and refined, contributing to visually enhancing the car's width. Additionally, the reversing lights and indicators are also equipped with LED technology.

A reinvented front end

The new 2008 features a new front end that incorporates the new PEUGEOT emblem, which is wider than before. The lateral pattern is designed to connect to the headlamps and reinforce the car's powerful and vertical stance.

The ACTIVE version features a horizontal pattern in gloss black on the front end.

On the ALLURE and GT versions, the front end features a vertical pattern in the same color as the bodywork, which extends to subtle dark inserts to further reinforce the car's verticality. The body color of the pattern also helps to integrate the grille into the bumper for a more robust appearance.

New colours

The launch color for the new 2008 is modern Selenium Grey, which is also available in the color palette. The new Okenite White has bluish-grey highlights to showcase the sophistication of the vehicle. The GT version comes with a standard black bi-tone roof, and all models have black mirrors regardless of the body color. The 2008 is available in six different colors: Selenium Grey, Artense Grey, Okenite White, Black Perla Nera, Elixir Red, and Vertigo Blue.

Innovative wheel design

The new PEUGEOT 2008 comes with new alloy wheels that have a unique design similar to those on the PEUGEOT 408. There are different models available such as the 16-inch "NOMA" (ACTIVE versions), 17-inch "KARAKOY" (ALLURE and GT) or 18-inch "EVISSA" (optional on GT). All alloy wheels have a 4-spoke wheel centre which has the PEUGEOT emblem, and it cleverly hides the wheel nuts in an elegant way.

Modernised PEUGEOT badges

The new 2008s feature front, side, and rear badges with a new font and Basalt Grey color. The E-2008 has an "E" badge in Dichroic Blue and White. The boot lid strip at the rear has the PEUGEOT monogram running across its entire width.

New refined fabrics

The new 2008 boasts upgraded seat fabrics on all models, highlighting its premium status. The GT versions offer an Alcantara upholstery option.

The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® remains a vital part of the cabin, enhancing the driving experience. It has been a key feature of the brand's models for over a decade, with more than 10 million units sold. The new 2008 has an improved and modernised i-Cockpit® to maximize comfort and driving pleasure.

A new design for the digital instrument cluster

The new 2008's digital instrument cluster is situated at eye level, just above the steering wheel. It has a 10-inch display with a new design and offers a 3D display on GT versions. Drivers can fully adjust the colour, hierarchy, and layout of the information to their liking. However, the ACTIVE version still features an analogue instrument cluster.

10-inch central touchscreen for all new 2008 models

The new 2008 now includes a 10-inch central touchscreen as standard, which is larger than the previous version. It controls radio and telephone functions on the ACTIVE version, and the latest infotainment systems on the ALLURE and GT versions. The central screen is in HD technology for ALLURE and GT models. The piano keys are still located under the central screen, for quick access to important functions.

The compact steering wheel in the middle of the action

The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® includes a compact steering wheel that enhances driving pleasure with its precision and agility. The steering wheel has the new PEUGEOT logo in the center and, on GT versions, a GT badge on the lower part. It also features controls for multimedia and volume, as well as voice control.

Sophisticated ambient lighting on the GT version

The new 2008 GT's interior features ambient lighting with eight different colours, which can be customised to match the central touch screen and driving mode. Some of the colours are new and offer a coordinated look.

New manual transmission control

The six-speed manual transmission on the new 2008 models comes with a redesigned gearshift knob for better ergonomics. However, the new elegant, practical, and discreet gearstick introduced in spring 2022 is still present on the new 2008 models with automatic transmissions.

Grip control

The new PEUGEOT 2008 features Grip Control, offering three driving modes: sand, mud, and snow. '3PMSF' all-season tires are available with this grip control offer, depending on the country.

The new 2008 aims to set a new standard in electrification and connectivity. It intends to attract new customers by showcasing its modern and efficient electrified engines and latest generation connectivity features.

An even more efficient E-2008 with a range of over 400 km

The new E-2008 is the first 100% electric SUV in the B-segment and has the same engine as the E-208 and E-308. The engine has increased maximum power by 15% from 100 kW/136 hp to 115 kW/156 hp, and the battery is now 54 kWh, up from 50 kWh. Efficiency improvements mean that the increased performance comes with an increase in range, which is up to 406 km from 345 km (WLTP mixed cycle).

The E-2008 has two types of on-board chargers available: a standard single-phase 7.4kW charger and an optional three-phase 11 kW charger.

Recharge times from 20% to 80% take around 30 minutes from a public charging point (100 kW), 4 hours and 40 minutes from a Wall Box (7.4kW), and 11 hours and 10 minutes from a reinforced socket (3.2 kW).

A new hybrid powertrain on the 2008 is coming soon

The new 2008 will get the new 48V HYBRID powertrain in early 2024. This includes a new-generation 136 bhp PureTech petrol engine and a new 6-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox with an electric engine. The battery charges while driving, which provides extra torque and up to 15% lower fuel consumption. In urban driving, the HYBRID system allows the new 2008 to operate in 100% zero-emission electric mode for over 50% of the time.

A range of engines to meet all needs

The new 2008 provides various petrol and diesel engines in addition to the previously mentioned electrified engines. This variety allows customers to select the model that best fits their requirements.

PureTech 100: the 3-cylinder petrol engine with 1.2 litres of displacement and 100 bhp, equipped with a Stop & Start system, is combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

PureTech 130: the 130 bhp, 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine with a Stop & Start system can be combined with the EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

BlueHDi 130 EAT8: the 130 bhp, 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine with Stop & Start system is combined with the EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The latest generation of PEUGEOT connected information systems

The new 2008 has the PEUGEOT i-Connect® system as standard, and the PEUGEOT i-Connect® Advanced system is an optional feature available in all versions. The central 10-inch high-definition touchscreen is easily customizable, responsive, and controlled by swiping through menus or tapping with three fingers. The system offers wireless mirroring (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) and is equipped with a high-performance TomTom connected navigation system. It is updated "over the air", and users can access all requests related to infotainment functions through the "OK PEUGEOT" command using natural language voice recognition. The system also integrates on-board documentation and tutorials to assist users and answer their questions.

More USB sockets

The ALLURE and GT versions of the new 2008 come with three USB-C sockets as standard, with two located at the front and one at the rear. The ACTIVE version still has its USB-C socket at the front, while the E-2008 has a USB-C socket and a USB-A socket located at the rear.

More powerful smartphone induction charger

The GT trim of the new 2008 comes with a 15W smartphone charger as standard, while the ALLURE versions can have this option added. The charger is still located behind the centre console flap and allows for quick wireless charging of smartphones, compared to the previous 5W charger.

High-definition parking aid cameras

The new PEUGEOT 2008 now has high-definition front and rear parking assistance cameras that provide clear images. An optional high-definition front camera, which comes with blind spot monitoring, is available on some trim levels. This camera provides a 360° image of the car's surroundings, making parking easier.

A comprehensive range of driving aids

In addition to the new high-definition parking assistance cameras (see above), the new 2008 offers its user a number of devices that make driving safer and easier...

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function and adjustable inter-vehicle distance setting.

Automatic emergency braking with collision warning: detects pedestrians and cyclists, day and night, from 7 km/h to 140 km/h.

Extended recognition and display of traffic signs in the digital instrument cluster: stop sign, one-way traffic sign, no overtaking sign, end of overtaking sign, in addition to the usual speed-related signs.

Active lane departure warning with lane correction.

Driver Attention Alert, which detects impaired alertness over long periods of driving and at speeds above 65 km/h, by analysing micro-movements of the steering wheel.

Blind spot monitoring.

Enhanced traction with Grip Control, which provides access to three driving modes: sand, mud and snow. Depending on the country, this grip control offer is combined with '3PMSF' all-season tyres.

The online sales service

Depending on the country where they are sold, the new PEUGEOT 2008 can be purchased on the Brand's online sales site for a 100% digital purchase ("Selling Online") that is entirely secure. Customers can purchase their new vehicle, trade-in their old vehicle and finance their purchase from their smartphone, tablet or PC. Each customer will have the freedom to choose to have their vehicle delivered to their home free of charge.

Connected services

PEUGEOT Easy-Charge provides access to various charging solutions for electric vehicles:

A range of home or workplace charging solutions, via a wide range of equipment (reinforced socket, Wall box, Smart Wall box, etc.), a diagnosis to assess the electrical installation to be provided and the best charging solution, as well as the final installation, thanks to recommended partners,

A public recharging offer via Free2Move eSolutions which provides access to a network of more than 350,000 charging points in Europe: selection of charging points according to distance, speed and price of recharging,

A battery capacity certificate after a service, to make it easier to resell an electric vehicle by guaranteeing the battery capacity level,

The new PEUGEOT E-2008’s battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km.

PEUGEOT Easy-care is designed to reassure buyers in their discovery process and to help them enjoy their car with complete peace of mind with:

New simulators and digital journeys to help them find out more about the secrets of electric mobility on the PEUGEOT brand websites,

Adapted service contracts and roadside assistance, which can be included in a single financing package to allow customers to enjoy their vehicle with complete peace of mind.

Lastly, the MyPeugeot® smartphone application adds 3 new features with the new 2008:

A virtual maintenance book which makes it possible to keep all the invoices and to memorize the list of the interventions made on the vehicle within the networks, in an electronic file. In addition to being environmentally-friendly, this is very useful when you want to resell your vehicle and increase its price, in order to give confidence to a future buyer and to ensure a quick resale.

Sending the journeys made to the on-board navigation system remotely beforehand on your smartphone is one of the ways to save time when starting your vehicle. Just like finding a parking space on a public road quickly once the journey is over. Not to mention that you no longer need to type on a keyboard to make yourself understood and risk an accident. The navigation is pre-programmed to analyse and execute your spoken instructions. And with TomTom, the mapping updates itself completely seamlessly.

Anticipate the vehicle's charging points to optimise your journeys, while predicting the level of charge available when you arrive at your destination. Since you are able to schedule your journeys in My Peugeot, you can recharge your vehicle at the most opportune times and according to the availability of charging stations. Travel with peace of mind and save time without worrying about your battery's autonomy. My Peugeot does the planning for you!

You always have the option to start or schedule a thermal preconditioning and to check, schedule, start or defer the battery charge remotely.

A simple, easy-to-read range

To make it easier for customers to choose, the range of the new 2008 is simpler, with three versions: ACTIVE, ALLURE and GT, with the main standard equipment being:

ACTIVE: new light signature with 3 claws at the front and 3 double LEDs at the rear, rear parking assistance, automatic air conditioning, electric front and rear windows, electric door mirrors, PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with 10-inch central touch screen, a USB-C socket at the front.

ALLURE: same as ACTIVE + 17-inch alloy wheels "KARAKOY", body-coloured grille, front and rear parking assistance, PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with 10-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch high-definition central touch screen, PEUGEOT i-Connect® infotainment system with full smartphone connectivity, 2 UBS-C sockets at the front, 1 USB-C socket and 1 USB-A socket at the rear...

GT: same as ALLURE + full LED front headlights, high-definition parking camera, keyless access and start, electrically folding mirrors with welcome lighting, Black Diamond roof, GT monograms...

Compact dimensions

The new 2008 retains the same exterior dimensions: 4.30 m long, 1.987 m wide (including mirrors), 1.55 m high. The boot volume is unchanged at 434 litres (under the parcel shelf).