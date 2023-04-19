Polestar 4 (2024)

Polestar 4

Polestar has revealed the Polestar 4, an electric performance SUV coupé, which is the second SUV in the company's lineup. The vehicle merges the aerodynamics of a coupé with the space of an SUV, creating a new category of SUV coupé. The design features, which were first introduced in Polestar's concept cars, have now been included in the fastest production car to date. The Polestar 4 will sit between Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in terms of size and price. Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said that the company took a new approach to SUV coupé design, prioritizing rear occupant comfort and experience, rather than merely modifying an existing SUV.

Design

Polestar 4 is a design-focused brand, and its design follows the Polestar Precept concept car, which includes removing the rear window to provide an immersive rear occupant experience. The front lights have a unique Polestar light signature, complemented by the Polestar emblem with millimetre-precision lighting from below. The low nose, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aero blades, and air flow optimization around the rear light bar enhance aerodynamic efficiency.

The car is built on the premium Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) developed by Geely Holding. It's a D-segment SUV coupe with a large body, long 2,999 mm wheelbase, 4,839 mm overall length, 2,139 mm width, and 1,544 mm height. The spacious interior, especially the rear seats, has reclining seats and adjustable ambient lighting inspired by the solar system, providing a personalized driving environment.

The full-length glass roof is standard, and it's available with optional electrochromic functionality that allows for opaque or transparent execution, depending on the mood. The glass roof extends beyond the rear occupants' heads due to the lack of a rear window, creating a unique interior ambiance. A secondary media and climate control screen is placed between the front seats to enable rear occupant control. The rear-view mirror is replaced by a high-definition screen showing a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear camera, providing a wider field of view than most modern cars.

Maximilian Missoni, Head of Design at Polestar, says that the Polestar Precept removed the rear window and pushed the rear header further back, providing an immersive rear occupant experience in their SUV coupe.

The materials and color choices for Polestar 4 are inspired by the fashion and sportswear industries, and the theme of "soft tech" is used throughout. It offers new executions for Polestar, such as the new exterior colors Storm and Electron, and a unique new interior color, Mist.

2024 Polestar 4

Sustainability

Polestar 4 uses circular and low-carbon materials instead of traditional solutions. The company is also increasing supply chain transparency by using blockchain traceability for risk materials in the batteries. In 2024, a full lifecycle assessment (LCA) that shows the car's real carbon footprint will be published with the Polestar 4 Product Sustainability Declaration.

A mono-material approach is used in the interior materials. All layers of certain components are produced from the same base material, making them easier to recycle without the need to separate incompatible materials. The new interior materials include a tailored knit textile made from 100% recycled PET, bio-attributed MicroTech vinyl, and animal welfare-secured Nappa leather.

The tailored knit upholstery is a new technique created by Polestar designers and the Swedish School of Textiles, made to fit without producing any offcuts or waste. Inlay carpets are made from recycled PET, while floor carpets use ECONYL that includes reclaimed fishing nets. Door trim panels are made from natural fibre polypropylene, resulting in up to 50% less virgin plastic and a weight saving of up to 40%. MicroTech is a bio-attributed vinyl that replaces crude oil with pine oil in its construction and has a recycled textile backing.

Performance

Polestar 4 is the brand's fastest production car ever made. It can reach 0-62 mph in just 3.8 seconds and has a maximum power output of 400 kW (544 hp). The motors are designed as permanent magnets, synchronous. The driving dynamics provide a thrilling experience with sharp steering and handling responses. Both single and dual motor versions will be available, with the single-motor version featuring rear-wheel drive.

The car features a 102 kWh battery with a preliminary range target of up to 350 miles WLTP. All versions have up to 200 kW DC and 22 kW AC charging, and the charge lid is motorised. The Long range Dual motor version has a disconnect clutch which maximizes efficiency by disengaging the front electric motor when not needed. The car also includes a heat pump for cabin and battery preconditioning.

The Long range Dual motor version has a new drive optimisation function that allows the driver to select between range or performance driving modes. Performance mode engages both motors for full power delivery, while range mode prioritises efficiency and uses only the rear motor. The Long range Single motor version has a preliminary range target of up to 372 miles WLTP.

The car has a semi-active suspension in the dual-motor version, with wheels ranging from 20 to 22 inches and tyres supplied by Pirelli and Michelin. The car has bi-directional charging with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability at launch, allowing external devices to draw power from Polestar 4. The car ensures control and confidence at all times, producing a responsible and everyday-enjoyable EV experience.

Technology

Polestar is constantly advancing technology in their cars to make them more fun, connected, and autonomous. The infotainment system in the Polestar 4 uses a 15.4-inch screen and is powered by Android Automotive OS and the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play are built-in for a seamless connected experience, and Polestar works closely with Google to push the system's capabilities further.

For those who love high-quality audio, a Harman Kardon audio system with 12 speakers and a 1,400-Watt channel-hybrid amplifier is available as an option. The Nappa Pack offers an additional two headrest speakers for each front seat, making a total of 16 speakers. Of course, Apple CarPlay is also included.

Just like all other Polestar cars, the Polestar 4 receives regular over-the-air (OTA) updates that provide new features and improvements remotely to all vehicles. This means that there is no need to visit a workshop to get the latest software.

Safety

Polestar 4 prioritizes safety, which is ingrained in its DNA through its association with Volvo Cars. The car is equipped with advanced safety technology that meets the rigorous standards of other Polestar models. It includes up to nine airbags and intelligent safety features from Mobileye, such as the SuperVision Advanced Driver Assistance System.

The car is equipped with a driver monitoring camera that tracks the driver's head and eye movements to detect signs of fatigue or incapacitation. This, along with hands-on detection in the steering wheel, ensures that the driver stays alert while driving.

The car's dashboard has a 10.2-inch display that shows speed, battery, and range information. A virtual display can also show other road users, current driving assistance functions, and navigation information. To reduce distraction, the car has a head-up display (HUD) that projects important information onto the windshield.

The car's optional Pilot Pack includes enhanced Pilot Assist with lane change assistance, which is initiated by the driver tapping the indicator stalk in the desired direction.

Equipment packs

Polestar's standard car specifications are impressive, and there are additional packages available to tailor specific options for an enhanced driving experience. The Plus Pack provides comfort and technology upgrades, while the Plus Pro Pack offers a color-matched body design, electrochromic glass roof, and additional interior lighting. The Nappa Pack can be added to the Plus Pack and includes animal-friendly Nappa leather seats with ventilation, massage, and extra headrest speakers for the front seats.

The Pilot Pack comes with Pilot Assist and extended features. For those seeking a sportier driving experience, the Performance Pack increases performance and features a Long Range Dual Motor version with 22-inch wheels, 4-piston Brembo brakes, Polestar Engineered performance chassis tuning, and Swedish gold details for the brakes, seat belts, and valve caps.

Production, availability and pricing

Polestar 4 will debut in China first and production will begin in November 2023 at Geely's eco-friendly production facility in Hangzhou Bay, China. A worldwide launch, including in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, is scheduled for early 2024, with sales and production increasing throughout the year. Pricing for the launch is estimated at EUR 60,000/USD 60,000/GBP55,000, but more details on each market will be provided in 2024.