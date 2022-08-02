Paul Stephens Autoart Porsche 993R

“Take a 993 and make a 25 per cent improvement in every area” was the brief from Paul Stephens’ latest Autoart customer. Taking over five years to create - with a pandemic in the middle - and with several thousands of miles of road and track development under its belt, renowned UK-based Porsche specialist reveals its all-new, production Paul Stephens Autoart 993R.The Autoart 993R is a statement to the joy of driving a 911. It combines a narrow-bodied, air-cooled 993-series 911 with Original Equipment (OE) race-validated 993RS and modern Porsche GT-derived components, along with Paul Stephens’ proven parts. With the rawness and charm of an air-cooled Porsche, yet modern engineering and lightweight manufacturing advances, the 993R offers technical function that enhances its performance, styling and overall driving experience.Marking over 20 years since the development of the first Paul Stephens Autoart-converted Porsche 911 began, the 993R is Paul Stephens’ vision of the last air-cooled 911 and its finest endorsement to its ‘less is more’ philosophy to-date. Created in conjunction with a Porsche-enthused customer, who has driven and owned many Porsches, both air- and water-cooled, including road and racing derivatives from 1965 to the present day, the customer also had a clear understanding of his perfect daily 911.Commenting on the 993R build and production specification, Paul Stephens Autoart founder and director, Paul Stephens, said: “The 964 platform, which we started converting in the early 2000s, has proved very popular with companies since, each wanting to re-engineer it into their interpretation of an earlier looking 911. We have never been a company to copy others and so felt the time was right to put our mark on the last air-cooled 911, the 993. We chose this model as it is the most advanced series of the air-cooled era and has a unique appearance that is still appreciated today.“That’s why the 993R [to me] really pushes our years of air-cooled experience to the limit, from the engine, suspension, lightweight panels, to the car’s bespoke minimalist interior. The 993R isn’t a swansong, but I wanted it to be the ‘best of’ Autoart, all meeting or bettering the customer’s brief.“More than any Paul Stephens Autoart-converted Porsche 911 to-date, the new 993R project expresses our ‘less is more’ philosophy to include many subtle details that will go unnoticed to the casual observer, yet hopefully will be appreciated by the most ardent 911 aficionados, who understand our vision.”Summary of the Autoart 993R technical specifications and works - ‘less is more’Like the original Autoart 300R, created some 20 years ago, Paul and his team reflected that the 993R must be lighter, with increased power, combined with a technically advanced chassis, to deliver a more focused driving experience than the original car it was based on. As the company widely believes, to enjoy a Porsche 911 on the road, its ‘less is more’ philosophy heightens the driving experience.When pen came to paper, the company worked with its customer on the 993R, with an engaging and analogue driving experience reported to be an absolute prerequisite. However, the 993R also had to feature a level of driver comfort that would be expected today, without resorting to modern entrapments such as electronic driver aids and switchable exhausts to flatter an owner’s driving ability and ego.With a stronger and enlarged 3.8-litre engine, featuring a 997 GT3 crankshaft, RSR pistons, camshafts machined to Paul Stephens’ own design and featuring Porsche Motorsport solid lifters, peak power of 330 bhp is achieved at 7,400 rpm as opposed to the original 272 bhp at 6,100 rpm. With this configuration, the team was focusing on daily driveability instead of outright power. For those wanting more power, a 360 bhp version is also available, which when supplied in this specification, the 993R has a visceral 8,500 rpm redline.Torque has been increased to provide 360 Nm at 5,675 rpm and weight reduced to 1,190 kg dry, 1,220 kg wet (down from the original 1,370 kg). At the time of writing, performance figures have not been officially recorded. However, with 270 bhp per tonne, it has same power to weight ratio as a 996 GT3 and customers should expect performance to be similar with the 330 bhp motor fitted. However, with the spicier 360 bhp option, offering 295 bhp per tonne versus 293 bhp per of the 997 GT3, drivers should expect it to be a fair bit brisker.As the 993R is primarily a road car that has been reduced in weight and increased power, the 993RS braking system was considered a preference over a carbon disc set up offering immense immediate stopping power every time the brakes are applied. Suspension and differential technology have advanced considerably since the 993 was produced, and the Autoart team fitted a modern Wavetrac ATB limited slip differential and Tractive Ace semi-active adjustable suspension, combined with genuine Porsche Motorsport components. The adjustable suspension is linked to an Electrical Control Module (ECM), which has been programmed by the team with five individual settings that can be controlled from the cabin by the driver, even on the move. Car specification:

Base Porsche 993 Carrera 2 weight of 1,370 kg reduced to 1,190 kg (dry) 1,220 kg (wet) for 993R

330 bhp (at 7,400 rpm) 3.8-litre flat-six engine with 360 BHP option

270/295 bhp per tonne (wet weight)

993 G51.21 six-speed gearbox with lightweight flywheel and clutch

Wavetrac limited slip differential

Five-way adjustable suspension with five settings controlled by a bespoke ECM created in conjunction with suspension specialists Tractive and Center Gravity

Complete redesign and application of panels, including seam-welding and composite applications

Integrated roll-cage and fully bespoke interior including carbon fibre Recaro seats, and all non-essential electronics deleted to reduce weight and improve engagement

Engine specification:

Capacity enlarged from a 3.6- to 3.8-litre engine with the following upgrades:

Engine cases – boat-tailed and stress relieved

993 RSR barrels and pistons

Pauter lightened steel con rods

Porsche OE 997 GT3 oil pump

Porsche OE 997 GT3 crankshaft and bearings

PS specification camshafts with solid Porsche Motorsport lifters and adjustable rockers

Individual throttle bodies adapted to PS specification

Exhaust system:PS modified Cargraphic performance exhaust system with stainless steel heat exchangers.Cooling:PS Autoart designed and manufactured engine shroud to increase air-cooling efficiency.Larger intakes are fitted to the front power unit to increase brake and oil cooling airflow efficiency.Materials and body panels:

Seam welded body

Integral roll-cage

Composite additions to the exterior to reduce overall mass

Weight reduction of the exterior:No panel is left unturned, including 993R-only composite panels and bespoke fixings.

The electric sunroof is deleted and a new roof panel fitted

Original steel bonnet is replaced with a genuine Porsche Motorsport aluminium version weighing 8 kg

Additional lightweight manual electric mirrors weighing just 0.25 kg for the pair

Deletion of rear wiper and mechanism

PS Autoart engine lid made in composite, weighing 8 kg, with courtesy lights

Porsche Motorsport glass for side and rear windows

Front and rear bumpers replaced with PS Autoart composite items weighing 9 kg each

Weight reduction of the interior:

Complete original interior removed including dashboard assembly

Lightweight PS Autoart composite panel system fitted including new door closure panels and 993 Clubsport-style knee roll

Original electric seats replaced with carbon fibre Recaro bucket seats

Simpler, lighter wiring loom

Electric windows deleted

Central locking deleted

Door grab handles deleted

Glovebox deleted

Centre console deleted

Audio deleted

Factory air conditioning deleted, and replaced by a lighter electric system mounted in the front of the car for improved weight distribution

Interior roof courtesy lights deleted

No longer required OE factory switches deleted

Airbag delete option as on 993 Clubsport

Suspension and Handling:Original suspension removed and adjustable OE Porsche Motorsport replacement parts fitted in its place. Added five-way adjustable suspension with five settings controlled by its bespoke ECM, created with suspension specialists Tractive and Center Gravity.Brakes:As the 993R is primarily a road car that has reduced in weight, the 993RS braking system was considered a preference over a carbon disc set up offering immense immediate stopping power the first time and every time the brakes are applied.The 993R is fitted with OE 993 RS discs and callipers with Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS).Wheels and tyres:Genuine Porsche 996 GT3 RS x 18 front and rear wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.Comparison chart: